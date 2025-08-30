Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 ending explained: Who kills Captain Angel Batista?

Dexter: Resurrection episode 9, Touched by an Ángel, was released at 3 am ET on August 29, 2025, on Paramount+. Marcos Siega has directed the episode, while Scott Reynolds has written its screenplay from Matt Venne's story.

In the penultimate episode, Dexter Morgan's lies catch up to him as Prater and Charley start digging into Red's past. Things come to a head in the episode's second half as Batista blows Dexter's cover in front of Prater, leading to a physical confrontation where Batista loses his life. However, it's Prater, and not Dexter, who kills him.

Batista meets his end in Dexter: Resurrection episode 9

An image of Angel Batista from Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)

Following up from the last episode, Dexter is stunned to see Prater at the restaurant, but keeps his cool as the billionaire introduces himself to Harrison. When he steps outside with Prater for a chat, it's clear that the latter is still unaware that Red is actually Dexter Morgan. Meanwhile, Batista watches their interaction from a distance and takes pictures of them together.

Prater shares that Charley has doubts about him and shows interest in learning more about Red's history. Dexter agrees on the condition that he leave Harrison alone. However, he is keenly aware that it's only a matter of time before Charley and Prater find out the truth. He makes up his mind to kill Prater soon and agrees to meet him at his mansion under the pretext of discussing his past.

But before Dex can show up, Batista arrives at the mansion. He mentions that the man he knows as Red Schmidt is actually Dexter Morgan, aka the Bay Harbor Butcher, leaving both Prater and Charley stunned. However, what Prater does next shows his truly evil side.

When Dex walks inside Prater's private vault the next morning, he finds Batista tied to a table. Instead of getting angry over the betrayal, Prater seems excited at getting to see the famed Bay Harbor Butcher in action. He demands that Dex kill Batista in front of him and promises to get him more serial killers in the future, to satisfy his Dark Passenger, so long as he can witness the ordeal.

But Dex cannot bring himself to kill his former colleague and instead sets him free. Batista doesn't return the favor, however, and tackles his old friend to the floor before proceeding to choke him. Prater puts an end to the fight by shooting Batista in the back and fleeing with Charley. As Batista bleeds out, an emotional Dex finally confesses that he's the real Bay Harbor Butcher.

He ends the episode by vowing to go after Prater.

Harrison comes under Prater's radar in Dexter: Resurrection episode 9

Dexter and Harrison as seen in Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)

Meanwhile, Dex comes clean to Harrison about his involvement with Prater and the serial killer club. Although taken aback, Harrison accepts his father's life choices. How far these two have come! He decides to steer clear of Prater and turns down the offer to work at his upcoming gala for the NYPD for extra money.

But Charley pays him a personal visit anyway and inquires why his last name is not Schmidt, like his father's. Harrison explains that he was raised by Hannah, after his father left him at a young age, and lies that he took her last name - Morgan. His answer, though not a complete lie, contains enough truth to pass the smell test.

However, his troubles are far from over as Dex later discovers that Charley took Harrison’s fingerprints at Prater's orders. He becomes increasingly concerned about Harrison's safety and requests that Blessing let his son stay with him.

Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 reveals Charley's history

A still of Uma Thurman as Charley from Dexter: Resurrection episode 9 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)

Dex is aware of the threat Charley poses and hence, breaks into her house to learn more about her. He comes across her past military record, including the Silver Star award she received in the Delta Force. After walking upstairs, he finds her bedridden mother in the room being looked after by a nurse.

Later, Dex threatens Charley with a metal cord around her neck, asking her to stay away from Harrison if she wants to see her mother alive. During their brief interaction, Charley also mentions that she works for Prater, despite hating his serial killer club, because he pays for her mother's treatment.

