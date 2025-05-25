Doctor Who season 2 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 is scheduled to air at 2 pm ET on May 31, 2025, on Disney+ in the United States. The finale is titled The Reality War, and has a runtime of 66 minutes. Alex Sanjiv Pillai has directed the episode from a screenplay written by Russell T Davies. Among its executive producers are Julie Gardner, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, and Davies.

The penultimate episode of Doctor Who season 2 set up several mysteries, which will hopefully be answered in the finale. What is the Rani's true purpose in unleashing Omega and how does it tie into Earth's destruction on May 24, 2025. More importantly, will the Doctor and his companions be able to restore Earth to its former glory?

The official synopsis of Doctor Who season 2 episode 8, as per BBC, reads:

"Battle rages across the skies as the Unholy Trinity unleash their deadly ambition. The Doctor, Belinda and Ruby have to risk everything in the quest to save one innocent life."

Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 - Release timings for all regions

An image taken from Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 (Image via Disney+)

Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 will premiere on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 2 pm ET. Below is the episode's release timings across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 02:00 pm Central Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 01:00 pm Mountain Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 12:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 06:00 pm Central European Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 08:00 pm Eastern European Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 11:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 07:00 pm

Where to watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 8?

American audiences need a valid subscription to Disney+ to watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 8. Monthly plans start at $9.99 for the ad-supported version and $15.99 for the ad-free version. The annual plan is also available for $159.99 without ads.

Furthermore, the Disney+ bundles are a cost-effective way to access a wide range of content from different platforms. The Disney+ and Hulu bundle can be availed at a monthly cost of $10.99 with ads and $19.99 without ads. The Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle comes with ads for $16.99 per month and without ads for $29.99.

Enjoy the Disney+ (ads), Hulu (ads), and ESPN Plus plan for $16.99 or opt for the ad-free version at $26.99 per month. Also, the monthly plan for Disney+ (ads), Hulu + Live TV (ads), and ESPN Plus plan is $82.99 and Disney+ (ad-free), Hulu + Live TV (ad-free), and ESPN Plus is $95.99.

What happened in Doctor Who season 2 episode 7?

Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 features the Doctor and Belinda in an alternate 'Wish World' on May 23, 2025, the day before Earth is destroyed. They live in London as John Smith and his wife, Belinda, along with their young daughter, Poppy, are blissfully unaware of their true identities.

The Doctor's former companion, Ruby Sunday, grapples with doubts about the true nature of this world. She joins the UNIT security advisor, Shirley Bingham, on a quest to find the truth.

The Rani and Mrs. Flood reside in a Bone Palace that sits atop London. The former is a Time Lady from Gallifrey who worked with Conrad Clark and Desiderium, the God of Wishes, to create this Wish World. However, as Smith starts doubting his surroundings, he unknowingly splits open the structure of reality to reveal the Underverse and unleash Omega, the creator of the Time Lords race.

What to expect from Doctor Who season 2 episode 8?

Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 will feature the final showdown between the Doctor and his old nemeis, the Time Lady. His companions, Belinda Chandra and Ruby Sunday, will likely play a crucial role in defeating the Ranis' evil plan.

It will see the return of Millie Gibson, Archie Panjabi, Anita Dobson, Jonah Hauer-King, Sam Lawton, Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps, and Ruth Madeley. Additionally, Michelle Greenidge, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Alexander Devrient, Aidan Cook, Yasmin Finney, Bonnie Langford, Angela Wynter, and Nila Aalia will also appear in the finale.

Watch Doctor Who season 2 on Disney+ in the US and BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK.

