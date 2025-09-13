Foundation season 3 episode 10 ending explained: Is the Genetic Dynasty over?

Foundation season 3 episode 10, titled The Darkness, was released on September 12, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. Episode 9 brought the series towards its eventual climax as Brother Dusk fully embraced his madness while Brother Day survived his trip down the pit of death. Meanwhile, Gaal Dornick had tricked Holo-Hari into helping her invade the space station The Mule was in.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Foundation season 3 episode 10. Readers' discretion is advised.After Brother Day returned with the robot skull from the Inheritance, the series has spent the last episode building toward a potential liberation for Demerzel. The promise of freedom was offered and nearly taken by the Empire’s last robot before Brother Dusk stepped in. With his ascension ceremony underway, Dusk had other ideas as he decided to destroy all but one of the Cleon clones in their tanks in an act of madness.He then took the infant Brother Dawn and used it to lure Demerzel out, and his plan worked perfectly as the robot and Brother Day walked into the ceremonial room to see Dusk holding the infant Cleon. He then placed the baby in the middle of the ascension circle, activated it, and watched as Demerzel rushed to place herself between the disintegration beam and the baby.She eventually dissolves and melts down, but her sacrifice was in vain as the beam sliced through her and into the infant Cleon, turning him into ashes. Not only that, after Day attacked him in a fit of rage, Dusk shot his younger brother, ushering in the fall of the Genetic Dynasty.Brother Darkness ends the Genetic Dynasty in Foundation season 3 episode 10Foundation season 3 episode 10, The Darkness (Image via AppleTV+)After Brother Day's ordeal with the Sunmaster and his narrow escape from &quot;remediation&quot; in the Mycogen district, he returned to the Empire with the Brazen Skull to show Demerzel. However, little did he know of the even greater threat from within, as Brother Dusk, now called Brother Darkness, had been making plans nobody knew about.Darkness’ descent into madness had started a few episodes ago when he killed Day’s pet ferret, and in Foundation season 3 episode 10, he goes on a killing spree. With his scheduled ascension ongoing, Dusk decides he has other plans and has no intentions of stepping aside. Instead, in a sensational act of madness, he detonates explosives that obliterate every single one of his cloned brothers—the entire future supply of the Genetic Dynasty.However, he spares one infant, Cleon, the future Brother Dawn, to use the child to lure Demerzel. That works to perfection, as both Demerzel and Day, who was with her at the time, arrive in the ascension chamber to see Dusk holding the baby. He then places the child on the execution platform intended for himself. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnd despite both Day and Demerzel attempting to convince him, he turns on the disintegration beam. The robot throws herself in between the beam and the baby, but it’s to no avail, as the beam first melts her and then slices through her to turn the child into ashes.Day, in a fit of rage, attacks his brother and starts punching him, but the nanites within Dusk’s blood help him recover immediately, and he coldly shoots Day dead. Foundation season 3 episode 10 with him seated on the sole remaining throne, having single-handedly fulfilled Seldon's prophecy by eradicating the Genetic Dynasty.Gaal Dornick’s face-off with The Mule ends with him deadFoundation season 3 episode 10, The Darkness (Image via AppleTV+)After tricking Holo-Hari into helping her ragtag group reach the space station where The Mule was holed up, Gaal Dornick begins her assault on the ruthless warlord. Holo-Hari helps yet again, allowing the group to sneak into the space station undetected before they split up in Foundation season 3 episode 10.Han goes to rescue Bayta Mallow while Gaal and her team move towards Mayor Indbur’s office, where they break in and charge guns blazing. However, The Mule launches his own attack against the intruders, fools them with a mirage, and then disarms his opponents with his own sneak attack. But that’s where things go wrong for him, as his attempt to mentally overcome Gaal fails miserably.So he resorts to throwing her around like a rag doll before choking her to death. That’s when she attacks him using her own Mentalic powers, taunting him and using fake memories to catch him off guard. It works perfectly. The Mule is disoriented when Gaal vanishes from between his hands and slits his throat, putting an end to his reign of terror.But the real Mule finally reveals themselves and it’s not Magnifico GiganticusFoundation season 3 episode 10, The Darkness (Image via AppleTV+)For most of season 3, fans of Isaac Asimov’s novels have been waiting to see Magnifico Giganticus step out of the shadows and reveal himself as the real Mule. That’s the way the story goes in the books, but things were turned on their heads in Foundation season 3 episode 10. After Gaal kills The Mule, she drops to the floor and screams in anguish as another Mentalic attacks her.Han walks through the door at the same time, and Bayta Mallow follows him, revealing that she has been the real Mule all along. She puts her husband, Toran, to sleep first while Magnifico prepares his viso-sonor, ready to amplify her powers. That’s when Gaal’s trump card reveals itself, as she had tampered with the musician, which means that his songs now amplify her powers and not Bayta’s.The two women then engage in an immense battle of the minds, but Gaal has the upper hand as Magnifico’s tunes prove to be the advantage she needed. It allows her to escape, as she summons her escape pilot, flies out into space, and rendezvous in midair with the ship.However, before jumping, she tells Holo-Hari that she lied about giving him a physical body, as the real Hari had been dead for years, before flying off into space.Interested viewers can watch Foundation season 3 episode 10 on Apple TV+.