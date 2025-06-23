Fringe soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored 

Fringe is a sci-fi crime drama about parallel universes, strange science, and an FBI team solving mysterious cases tied to alternate realities. The main characters are Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), a smart FBI agent with a dark past; Walter Bishop (John Noble), a quirky scientist; and his son Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson), who helps keep things under control.
The show brought J.J. Abrams' collaborator and friend Michael Giacchino on board to compose the show's soundtrack. Giacchino's assistants Chad Seiter and Chris Tilton took over after the first few episodes of season 1, creating an undercurrent of tension and emotion with orchestral themes and famous numbers that alternate between classic rock and jazz. Show creator Abrams wrote the theme music.
Through the swelling soundtrack, Fringe's exploration of the Prime and the Parallel universes, dystopian realities, and interpersonal tension is elevated.
Disclaimer: Some songs might not be part of the article due to a lack of official sources.
All songs from each season of the sci-fi drama Fringe
Fringe season 1 soundtrack (2008)
The genre-bending sci-fi thriller drama introduces the central problem of the season: A plane full of passengers and flight crew lands at the Boston airport, dead from a flesh-eating outbreak. A puzzled Olivia turns to the only one with answers, Dr. Walter Bishop, who is released from institutionalized care under the supervision of his son, Peter. Fringe season 1's soundtrack by Michael Giacchino, Chad Seiter, and Chris Tilton underscores the intense moments.
Episode 1
- Fringe Main Title Theme — J.J. Abrams
- Transfusion Triumph —Chad Seiter
- Sunshine (Adagio in D Minor) — John Murphy, plays in the pre-aired pilot when John wakes up from a coma in Fringe
Episode 2
- Young Man Dead — The Black Angels
- Skin Head — The Glass Helmets
Episode 3
- Smoke From a Distant Fire — Sanford Townsend Band
- Someone to Watch Over Me — George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin, Peter plays the piano in Fringe
Episode 4
- Crazy — Willie Nelson
- King of the Road — Johnny Russell
Episode 5
- Can't Fight This Feeling — REO Speedwagon, Joseph listens to music in Fringe
Episode 7
- Let It Be Me — Ray LaMontagne
- Thank You Too! — My Morning Jacket
Episode 8
- Nocturne No. 19 in E minor, Op. 72/1 — Chopin
- The Equation — Chad Seiter
Episode 9
- Evergreen — Ryan Adams & The Cardinals
Episode 10
- Sister Lost Soul — Alejandro Escovedo
- Sequestered in Memphis — The Hold Steady
Episode 11
- Just Like Heaven — The Watson Twins
Episode 12
- Spaceman —The Killers
- Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) — Beyoncé, plays when Olivia and Ella play Operation in Fringe
- Insight (Featuring Asheru) — Fort Knox Five
- Bandits — Midlake
Episode 13
- Oxygen — Colbie Caillat
Episode 15
- Falling to Pieces — Zach Ziskin
- Love and Happiness — Al Green
- You Fall To Pieces — The Shore
Episode 16
- No You Girls — Franz Ferdinand
- Escape (The Pina Colada Song) — Rupert Holmes
- Trashcan — Delta Spirit
- Van Amburgh's Menagerie —W.J. Wetmore
Episode 17
- Nellie The Elephant — Raplh Butler and Peter Hart, Risa sings while walking with her daughter in a stroller through the subway in Fringe
- Corner of the Sky (From "Pippin") — Stephen Schwartz
- Via Veneto — Lou Monte
- Startstruck — Lady Gaga, Space Cowboy, Flo Rida
Episode 18
- Bela Lugosi's Dead — Bauhaus
- Tear You Apart — She Wants Revenge
- Closer to You —Daniel Ash
- Candy Darling — Daniel Ash
- Discipline — Nine Inch Nails
- Burning Up — Ladytron
- Once You Say — Nitzer Ebb
- I Know — Tony Thompson
Episode 19
- Travelling Riverside Blues — Robert Johnson, Walter listens in the lab on Fringe
Other songs by Michael Giacchino, Chad Seiter, and Chris Tilton on Fringe season 1
- Logan's Run — Chad Seiter
- The Bishop of Essex County — Michael Giacchino
- Steig On The Run — Chad Seiter
- I See Frozen People — Michael Giacchino
- Walking Strife — Chad Seiter
- Why Can't I Be Goo? — Chad Seiter
- The Shocking Dead — Chad Seiter
- The Chess Club — Chad Seiter
- The Dreamscape — Chad Seiter
- The Light Fantastic —Chad Seiter
- Gurney For You Thoughts — Chris Tilton
- Masters of the Multiverse — Chris Tilton
- Now That's Just Nicked Up — Chris Tilton
- Simultaneous Combustion — Chris Tilton
- Sanford And Shunned — Chris Tilton
- A Destroyed Life — Chad Seiter
- Keeping Up With The Jones — Chris Tilton
- There's More Than One of Everything — Chris Tilton
- Connecting The Fringe-cidents — Chris Tilton
- Reiden Out The Storm — Chris Tilton
- All Along The Bell Towers — Chris Tilton
Fringe season 2 soundtrack (2009)
Season 2 explores the push and pull between the real world, AKA the Prime, and the Parallel, with a shocking revelation about Peter and Walter's true identities. Olivia travels between the universes and nearly loses her life. The highlight of Fringe season 2's soundtrack is the musical episode (season 2, episode 20, "Brown Betty") where Walter tells Olivia's niece, Ella, a fairytale complete with musical performances from the cast.
Episode 1
- Can't Find My Way Home — Blind Faith
Episode 2
- Poor Little Fool (Remastered 2005) — Ricky Nelson, plays on the radio when the construction worker is pulled underground in Fringe
- Dear Mr. Fantasy — Traffic
Episode 3
- Blue Bayou —Roy Orbison
- Jazz Me Blues — Les Paul & Mary Ford
- Can't You See — The Marshall Tucker Band
- The Air That I Breathe — The Hollies
Episode 4
- I've Seen All Good People: A. Your Move, B. All Good People — Yes
Episode 5
- From the Beginning — Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Episode 6
- Freezing - Main — MoZella
- Straighten Up and Fly Right — Nat "King" Cole
- Una Furtiva Lagrima — Mario Lanza, Peter and Astrid watch Walter work his magic in Fringe
Episode 7
- Angel Love — Samantha James, plays at the strip club
- Subtle Duck — Charles Bissell
Episode 8
- Bangara Dance — Ravi Shani
- Jamaica Say You Will — Jackson Browne
Episode 9
- Juke —Little Walter
Episode 10
- Trinkle, Tinkle — John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk
Episode 11
- Light as a Feather — Jesse Harris, Olivia and Peter discuss case theories in Fringe
Episode 12
- Depend On Me — Graham Parker
- Dueling Banjos — Arthur Smith
- Carmen: Overture (Prelude) — Leonard Bernstein, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra
- Freight Train Blues — Tennessee Ernie Ford
Episode 13
- What a Gas — Chris Tilton, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Marshall Bowen, Michael Giacchino; plays in the elevator Peter uses in Fringe
- Cripple and the Starfish — Anthony and the Johnsons
Episode 14
- Canon In D —Johann Pachelbel
- Four Seasons - Concerto No. 1 in E Major, 'Spring' RV 269, I. Allegro — Vivaldi
- Piano Quartet No. 1, Op.25 in G Major: III. Andante Con Moto-Animato — Brahms
- Piano Quartet No. 1, Op.25 in G Minor: II. Intermezzo: Allegro Ma Non Troppo- Trio: Animato — Brahms
- Poco adagio; cantabile from String Quartet Op. 76, No. 3 "Kaiser" — Franz Joseph Haydn
Episode 15
- L'Oiseau de Feu (The Firebird Suite) — Stravinsky, Astrid and Walter butt heads about an autopsy in Fringe
Episode 16
- Worlds Away — Strange Advance
Episode 17
- Happy —Brookville
- Oh! Sweet Nuthin' — The Velvet Underground
- Off Minor — John Coltrane & The Thelonious Monk
- Travelin' Man (Remastered 2005) — Ricky Nelson
- The Losing End Again — Neal Casal
Episode 18
- The Sweetest Thing — Camera Obscura
- Are 'Friends' Electric? (1998 Remaster) — Gary Numan, Tubeway Army
Episode 19
- Tom Sawyer —Rush, plays during the opening scene in Fringe
Episode 20
- Roundabout — Yes
- Blue Moon — Django Reinhardt
- Head Over Heels — Tears for Fears, Walter sings to Ella in Fringe
- The Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys — Traffic
- The Candy Man — Sammy Davis Jr.
- Freddie Freeloader — Miles Davis
- For Once in My Life — Stevie Wonder/The cast
- Low Spark of High Heeled Boys —Cast of Fringe
- The Candy Man — The Corpses/The cast
- I Hope I Get It — The cast
Episode 21
- Is There a Ghost —Band of Horses
- Midnight Rider — Allman Brothers Band
- Classical Gas —Mason Williams
- She's Doing Fine —Violet Sedan Chair
Episode 22
- Old Flame — Jill Barber
Episode 23
- New Sensation — B-52s
- Science Fiction/Double Feature (Reprise) — The Rocky Horror Picture Show: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Other songs by Chris Tilton and the music crew on Fringe season 2
- A New Day In The Old Town — Chris Tilton
- Good Ol' Charlie — Chris Tilton
- The Coma-naut — Chris Tilton
- Hypnotic Suggestions — Chris Tilton
- Observers Everywhere Everytime — Chris Tilton
- Love And Death On Observer Island — Chris Tilton
- What A Gas — Chris Tilton
- Forest of Dreams — Chris Tilton
- Where Dunham Fears To Tread — Chris Tilton
- The Building Theft — Chris Tilton
- The Window of Opportunity — Chris Tilton
- Reiden Out To Madness — Chris Tilton
- Doppelganger Up On Reality — Chris Tilton
- Breach To The Choir — Chris Tilton
- Olivia's Cross To Share — Chris Tilton
- Over There — Chris Tilton
- The Son Also Rises — Chris Tilton
- Devastation Nation — Chris Tilton
- Saved By The Belly — Chris Tilton
- Haste Makes Wasteland — Chris Tilton
- Quibbles And Fits — Chris Tilton
- Doubled Over — Chris Tilton
- Love In The Time Of Crossing Over — Chris Tilton
- Bells and Missiles — Chris Tilton
- Give My Regards To Fraudway — Chris Tilton
- End Title Theme — Michael Giacchino
- Fringe 85 — JJ Abrams
- Red Russian Down — Chris Tilton
- Brown Betty Suite — Chris Tilton
Fringe season 3 soundtrack (2010)
"Fauxlivia", Olivia's doppelganger from the parallel universe, threatens to infiltrate her identity in the real world. Walter's counterpart, Walternate, builds a machine intending to destroy the Prime and everyone with it. Swelling orchestral pieces from Mozart feature in Fringe season 3's soundtrack.
Episode 1
- Les Feuiiles Mortes — Yves Montand
Episode 2
- Crazy — Patsy Cline, fake Olivia and Peter dance at the bar in Fringe
- The Marriage of Figaro- Non Piu Andrai — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Miami Vice Theme — Jan Hammer
Episode 3
- Flower — Amos Lee
Episode 4
- Groovin' — Marvin Gaye
- Newton's Last Mission — Chris Tilton, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Marshall Bowen
Episode 5
- I Can't Get Started — Oscar Peterson Trio
Episode 6
- Air, Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068. — J.S. Bach
- I Should Care- Live At Town Hall, New York City/1966 — Bill Evans Trio
Episode 8
- You Got It — Rooney
Episode 9
- Juliet's Death — Romeo and Juliet
- It Had To Be You — Django Reinhardt, Astrid gives Walter the Yatsko Project Files in Fringe
- Violin Concerto D Major 2nd Movement — Tchaikovsky
Episode 10
- Mah na Mah na (Original 7' Mix) — Piero Umiliani
- If I Only Had A Brain — Ray Bolger & Judy Garland, Walter makes soup for Peter in Fringe
- I'm Kissing You — Des'ree
Episode 11
- You Make Me Feel Like Dancing — Leo Sayer
- Bungle In The Jungle — Jethro Tull
Episode 13
- I Want You To Want Me — Randy Coleman
- Road to Nowhere — Nouvelle Vague
Episode 14
- Pale Blue Eyes — The Velvet Underground, plays during Peter and Olivia's disastrous breakfast sequence in Fringe
- Feelings — Perry Como
- For Once In My Life- Live — Stevie Wonder
- It's Alright Now — The Wildbirds
- Saturday in the Park —Chicago
Episode 16
- Strange Brew — Cream
Episode 17
- Take Five — Dave Brubeck
- Give a Little Bit — Supertramp
Episode 18
- Part Friday Night, Part Sunday Morning — Sandra Lynn
Episode 19
- Merry Christmas/Jingle Bells- Music Box Version — Mati No Orgel Ya San
- Emerald and Lime —Brian Eno, Jon Hopkins, Leo Abrahams
Episode 20
- Rocky Mountain Way —Joe Walsh, plays when Sam is at the bowling alley in Fringe
- I See The Moon — Pat Hamilton
- How Did I Get This Far? — Jim Salinger
Episode 21
- Riders On the Storm — The Doors
- Nobody Knows The Trouble I've Seen — Louis Armstrong
Episode 22
- Symphony No. 3 — Gorecki
- Symphony No. 3: III. Lento- Cantabille semplice — David Zinman, Dawn Upshaw & London Sinfonietta
Other Chris Tilton songs to feature in the Fringe season 3 soundtrack
- The Escape From Liberty Island — Chris Tilton
- Slow Motion Sickness — Chris Tilton
- May The Best World Win — Chris Tilton
- Sneaking Sense Of Liberty — Chris Tilton
- Hot Brief Injection — Chris Tilton
- Capturing The Dunhams — Chris Tilton
- Take It To The Tank — Chris Tilton
- The Original Dunham — Chris Tilton
- I Thought She Was You — Chris Tilton
- My So-Called Strife — Chris Tilton
- Olivia — Chris Tilton
- The Firefly — Chris Tilton
- Best Chase Scenario — Chris Tilton
- The Observers — Chris Tilton
- Reciprocity — Chris Tilton
- The Persistence of Walter's Vision — Chris Tilton
- Imagination Building — Chris Tilton
- The House Of Birth — Chris Tilton
- Oppenheimer Maneuvers — Chris Tilton
- WWPD — Chris Tilton
- Single And Surge — Chris Tilton
- Peter — Chris Tilton
- Apocalypse In Judgement — Chris Tilton
- As The Crowbar Flies — Chris Tilton
- Wake Up And Smell The Catastrophe — Chris Tilton
- The Way The World Crumbles — Chris Tilton
- Walter Skelter — Chris Tilton
- A Universe For A Universe — Chris Tilton
- Funeral Pyre Straits — Chris Tilton
- The Mourning After — Chris Tilton
- We Are A Strange Loop — Chris Tilton
- The Vanishing Bishop — Chris Tilton
- Fringe Division — Chris Tilton
Fringe season 4 soundtrack (2011)
Peter sacrifices his conscience in season 3 to save both universes, creating a reality where he doesn't exist in Fringe season 4. As the timelines adjust to his absence, a new reality called The Amber Timeline is created, where Walter raises Olivia. Apart from Chris Tilton's immersive soundtrack, music from Elvis Presley, Florence + The Machine, and other artists features.
Episode 1
- California Dreamin' — The Mamas & The Papas
- Rockin' Robin — Bobby Day, plays when Walter observes the crime scene from the lab in Fringe
- Waltzes, Suite for Orchestra, Op. 110: II. Cinderella in the Palace — National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, Theodore Kuchar
Episode 2
- Requiem In D Minor — Wolfgang Mozart
- Kurie from Requiem — Wolfgang Mozart
- Requiem In D Minor, K.626: VII. Lacrimosa —David Parry, London Philharmonic Choir & London Philharmonic Orchestra
Episode 3
- The Mighty Quinn (Quinn the Eskimo) — Manfred Mann
- I Can Help — Elvis Presley, plays when Walter and Aaron drink milkshakes with tin hats on in the lab in Fringe
Episode 4
- Couldn't Get It Right — Climax Blues Band
- Leave No Trace — Fool's Gold
Episode 5
- Seven Suns (rising) — Violet Sedan Chair
- Wild Eyes — Up Down Up
Episode 6
- Too Much Time On My Hands — Styx, plays when Walter meditates with headphones on in Fringe
- No Time — The Guess Who
- Ain't Wastin' Time No More — The Allman Brothers Band
- Sinfonia Concertante (3. Movement) — Wolfgang Mozart
Episode 7
- Fade Into You — Mazzy Star
- Me Oh My — Bryan Ferry
- Thunder And Lightning — Fillmore Slim
Episode 8
- Changing — The Airborne Toxic Event
- Crystal Blue Persuasion — Tommy James & The Shondells, plays when Peter, Olivia, and Walter have breakfast in Fringe
Episode 9
- First Song (For Ruth) — Charlie Haden Quartet West
- Spoonful — Howlin' Wolf
Episode 10
- The Walk —Mayer Hawthorne
Episode 11
- Dixie Chicken —Little Feat
- So Into You — Atlanta Rhythm Section
- Keep Climbing — Violet Sedan Chair, the song that plays in Walter's headset, plugged into his phonograph in Fringe
Episode 12
- Crazy Dreams — Conway Twitty
- Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow — The Shirelles
- Epistrophy (Alternate Take) — Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane
- California Stars — Billy Bragg, Wilco
Episode 13
- The Ghost Who Walks — Karen Elson
Episode 15
- The Friends of Mr. Cairo — Gio Aria with Vangelis
- White Rabbit —Jefferson Airplane, plays when Walter works in his lab on Fringe
- Bring Back The Funk — Fillmore Slim
Episode 16
- Time Spent in Los Angeles — Dawes
- I'm Into Something Good — Herman's Hermits
- Got No Reason — 21st Century
- The Seventh Son — Mose Allison
Episode 17
- Green Onions — Booker T. & The M.G.'s
Episode 19
- Dolami — Sebastian, plays in the club in Fringe
Episode 20
- Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) [2024 Remaster] — Journey
Episode 21
- Shake It Out — Florence + The Machine
- Eyes Without A Face — Billy Idol, the instrumental version plays at the escalator in Fringe
- It's Only Life — The Shins
Other songs by Chris Tilton in the Fringe season 4 soundtrack
- The Skill Of The Chase — Chris Tilton
- A Protest in September — Chris Tilton
- Born Again Fishin' — Chris Tilton
- Where The Son Doesn't Shine — Chris Tilton
- Don't Follow The Money — Chris Tilton
- Shut Your Worm Hole — Chris Tilton
- Enemy Of My Enemy — Chris Tilton
- The House Of Forgotten Dreams — Chris Tilton
- The End Of All Things — Chris Tilton
- Together Again For The Very First Time — Chris Tilton
- Funeral While It Lasted — Chris Tilton
- To Betray Or Not To Betray — Chris Tilton
- The Future Is How — Chris Tilton
- Letters of Transit — Chris Tilton
- The Satanic Observers — Chris Tilton
- The Sacrificial Stance — Chris Tilton
- What's The Etta With You? — Chris Tilton
- The Singularity Is Upon Us — Chris Tilton
- From One Universe To Another — Chris Tilton
- Shining A Satellite On The Problem — Chris Tilton
- Don't Cross The Beams — Chris Tilton
- Telekinetic Energy — Chris Tilton
- Kicking Some Astrid — Chris Tilton
- Brave New World — Chris Tilton
- The Time Traveler's Strife — Chris Tilton
- Support Of Call — Chris Tilton
- Biblical Distortions — Chris Tilton
- Regeneration X — Chris Tilton
- The Nine Lives of Olivia Dunham — Chris Tilton
- Henrietta — Chris Tilton
Fringe season 5 soundtrack (2012)
Flash forward to a dystopian reality set in the year 2036, and the trio must fight the Observers who have now taken over the world. Walter has a plan, but his memory is scattered across timelines and fragmented versions of himself, forcing them to piece it together. The soundtrack focuses on the shocking moments throughout the season, elevating it to an emotional peak.
Episode 1
- Song for the Unification of Europe (Patrice's Version) — Zbigniew Preisner
- Only You — Yaz
Episode 2
- Nights In White Satin — The Moody Blues, London Festival Orchestra, Peter Knight
Episode 3
- The Recordist — Chris Tilton, plays at the end of this episode of Fringe
Episode 4
- Jazz Me Blues — Les Paul & Mary Ford
Episode 7
- The Man Who Sold the World- Live — David Bowie
Episode 9
- Hurdy Gurdy Man — Donovan
- The Pusher — Steppenwolf
- The Happy Wanderer — Frank Weir, plays during the animated segment on Fringe
- Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera —Georges Bizet
Episode 10
- Donald In The Game —Chris Tilton
Episode 11
- Greensleeves —Tiny Music Box
- "Jamming Late At Night" — Martin Haene, Joerg Sieghart
Episode 13
- Greensleeves — Relaxing Piano Music
- Henrietta — Chris Tilton, the final scene of Fringe
Other Chris Tilton songs in the Fringe season 5 soundtrack
- Searching For Olivia Dunham — Chris Tilton
- Pity The Cruel — Chris Tilton
- The Recordist — Chris Tilton
- Orificial Intelligence — Chris Tilton
- Dust In The Windmark — Chris Tilton
- Mo'Etta Blues — Chris Tilton
- The Cube Tube — Chris Tilton
- An Origin Story — Chris Tilton
- The Garden Of Live Ettas — Chris Tilton
- A Dish Best Served Cold — Chris Tilton
- The Human Kind — Chris Tilton
- The Burning Book — Chris Tilton
- Father and Father You Go — Chris Tilton
- Terror Incognito
- Olivia's Crossover To Bear — Chris Tilton
- Mobius Maker — Chris Tilton
- Era Envy — Chris Tilton
- When Push Comes To Dove — Chris Tilton
- Paradox, So Close — Chris Tilton
- Of Cows and Men — Chris Tilton
- Biological War Farewell — Chris Tilton
- The Resetting Son — Chris Tilton
- Finale End Credits — Chris Tilton
