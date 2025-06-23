Fringe soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored 

Fringe is a sci-fi crime drama about parallel universes, strange science, and an FBI team solving mysterious cases tied to alternate realities. The main characters are Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), a smart FBI agent with a dark past; Walter Bishop (John Noble), a quirky scientist; and his son Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson), who helps keep things under control.

The show brought J.J. Abrams' collaborator and friend Michael Giacchino on board to compose the show's soundtrack. Giacchino's assistants Chad Seiter and Chris Tilton took over after the first few episodes of season 1, creating an undercurrent of tension and emotion with orchestral themes and famous numbers that alternate between classic rock and jazz. Show creator Abrams wrote the theme music.

Through the swelling soundtrack, Fringe's exploration of the Prime and the Parallel universes, dystopian realities, and interpersonal tension is elevated.

All songs from each season of the sci-fi drama Fringe

Fringe season 1 soundtrack (2008)

The main cast is introduced in season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

The genre-bending sci-fi thriller drama introduces the central problem of the season: A plane full of passengers and flight crew lands at the Boston airport, dead from a flesh-eating outbreak. A puzzled Olivia turns to the only one with answers, Dr. Walter Bishop, who is released from institutionalized care under the supervision of his son, Peter. Fringe season 1's soundtrack by Michael Giacchino, Chad Seiter, and Chris Tilton underscores the intense moments.

Episode 1

Fringe Main Title Theme — J.J. Abrams

Transfusion Triumph —Chad Seiter

Sunshine (Adagio in D Minor) — John Murphy, plays in the pre-aired pilot when John wakes up from a coma in Fringe

Episode 2

Young Man Dead — The Black Angels

Skin Head — The Glass Helmets

Episode 3

Smoke From a Distant Fire — Sanford Townsend Band

Someone to Watch Over Me — George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin, Peter plays the piano in Fringe

Episode 4

Crazy — Willie Nelson

King of the Road — Johnny Russell

Episode 5

Can't Fight This Feeling — REO Speedwagon, Joseph listens to music in Fringe

Episode 7

Let It Be Me — Ray LaMontagne

Thank You Too! — My Morning Jacket

Episode 8

Nocturne No. 19 in E minor, Op. 72/1 — Chopin

The Equation — Chad Seiter

Episode 9

Evergreen — Ryan Adams & The Cardinals

Episode 10

Sister Lost Soul — Alejandro Escovedo

Sequestered in Memphis — The Hold Steady

Episode 11

Just Like Heaven — The Watson Twins

Episode 12

Spaceman —The Killers

Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) — Beyoncé, plays when Olivia and Ella play Operation in Fringe

plays when Olivia and Ella play Operation in Fringe Insight (Featuring Asheru) — Fort Knox Five

Bandits — Midlake

Episode 13

Oxygen — Colbie Caillat

Episode 15

Falling to Pieces — Zach Ziskin

Love and Happiness — Al Green

You Fall To Pieces — The Shore

Episode 16

No You Girls — Franz Ferdinand

Escape (The Pina Colada Song) — Rupert Holmes

Trashcan — Delta Spirit

Van Amburgh's Menagerie —W.J. Wetmore

Episode 17

Nellie The Elephant — Raplh Butler and Peter Hart, Risa sings while walking with her daughter in a stroller through the subway in Fringe

Corner of the Sky (From "Pippin") — Stephen Schwartz

Via Veneto — Lou Monte

Startstruck — Lady Gaga, Space Cowboy, Flo Rida

Episode 18

Bela Lugosi's Dead — Bauhaus

Tear You Apart — She Wants Revenge

Closer to You —Daniel Ash

Candy Darling — Daniel Ash

Discipline — Nine Inch Nails

Burning Up — Ladytron

Once You Say — Nitzer Ebb

I Know — Tony Thompson

Episode 19

Travelling Riverside Blues — Robert Johnson, Walter listens in the lab on Fringe

Other songs by Michael Giacchino, Chad Seiter, and Chris Tilton on Fringe season 1

Logan's Run — Chad Seiter

The Bishop of Essex County — Michael Giacchino

Steig On The Run — Chad Seiter

I See Frozen People — Michael Giacchino

Walking Strife — Chad Seiter

Why Can't I Be Goo? — Chad Seiter

The Shocking Dead — Chad Seiter

The Chess Club — Chad Seiter

The Dreamscape — Chad Seiter

The Light Fantastic —Chad Seiter

Gurney For You Thoughts — Chris Tilton

Masters of the Multiverse — Chris Tilton

Now That's Just Nicked Up — Chris Tilton

Simultaneous Combustion — Chris Tilton

Sanford And Shunned — Chris Tilton

A Destroyed Life — Chad Seiter

Keeping Up With The Jones — Chris Tilton

There's More Than One of Everything — Chris Tilton

Connecting The Fringe-cidents — Chris Tilton

Reiden Out The Storm — Chris Tilton

All Along The Bell Towers — Chris Tilton

Fringe season 2 soundtrack (2009)

The trio continues to explore parallel universes in season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Season 2 explores the push and pull between the real world, AKA the Prime, and the Parallel, with a shocking revelation about Peter and Walter's true identities. Olivia travels between the universes and nearly loses her life. The highlight of Fringe season 2's soundtrack is the musical episode (season 2, episode 20, "Brown Betty") where Walter tells Olivia's niece, Ella, a fairytale complete with musical performances from the cast.

Episode 1

Can't Find My Way Home — Blind Faith

Episode 2

Poor Little Fool (Remastered 2005) — Ricky Nelson, plays on the radio when the construction worker is pulled underground in Fringe

Dear Mr. Fantasy — Traffic

Episode 3

Blue Bayou —Roy Orbison

Jazz Me Blues — Les Paul & Mary Ford

Can't You See — The Marshall Tucker Band

The Air That I Breathe — The Hollies

Episode 4

I've Seen All Good People: A. Your Move, B. All Good People — Yes

Episode 5

From the Beginning — Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Episode 6

Freezing - Main — MoZella

Straighten Up and Fly Right — Nat "King" Cole

Una Furtiva Lagrima — Mario Lanza, Peter and Astrid watch Walter work his magic in Fringe

Episode 7

Angel Love — Samantha James, plays at the strip club

Subtle Duck — Charles Bissell

Episode 8

Bangara Dance — Ravi Shani

Jamaica Say You Will — Jackson Browne

Episode 9

Juke —Little Walter

Episode 10

Trinkle, Tinkle — John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk

Episode 11

Light as a Feather — Jesse Harris, Olivia and Peter discuss case theories in Fringe

Episode 12

Depend On Me — Graham Parker

Dueling Banjos — Arthur Smith

Carmen: Overture (Prelude) — Leonard Bernstein, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

Freight Train Blues — Tennessee Ernie Ford

Episode 13

What a Gas — Chris Tilton, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Marshall Bowen, Michael Giacchino; plays in the elevator Peter uses in Fringe

Cripple and the Starfish — Anthony and the Johnsons

Episode 14

Canon In D —Johann Pachelbel

Four Seasons - Concerto No. 1 in E Major, 'Spring' RV 269, I. Allegro — Vivaldi

Piano Quartet No. 1, Op.25 in G Major: III. Andante Con Moto-Animato — Brahms

Piano Quartet No. 1, Op.25 in G Minor: II. Intermezzo: Allegro Ma Non Troppo- Trio: Animato — Brahms

Poco adagio; cantabile from String Quartet Op. 76, No. 3 "Kaiser" — Franz Joseph Haydn

Episode 15

L'Oiseau de Feu (The Firebird Suite) — Stravinsky, Astrid and Walter butt heads about an autopsy in Fringe

Episode 16

Worlds Away — Strange Advance

Episode 17

Happy —Brookville

Oh! Sweet Nuthin' — The Velvet Underground

Off Minor — John Coltrane & The Thelonious Monk

Travelin' Man (Remastered 2005) — Ricky Nelson

The Losing End Again — Neal Casal

Episode 18

The Sweetest Thing — Camera Obscura

Are 'Friends' Electric? (1998 Remaster) — Gary Numan, Tubeway Army

Episode 19

Tom Sawyer —Rush, plays during the opening scene in Fringe

Episode 20

Roundabout — Yes

Blue Moon — Django Reinhardt

Head Over Heels — Tears for Fears, Walter sings to Ella in Fringe

The Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys — Traffic

The Candy Man — Sammy Davis Jr.

Freddie Freeloader — Miles Davis

For Once in My Life — Stevie Wonder/The cast

Low Spark of High Heeled Boys —Cast of Fringe

The Candy Man — The Corpses/The cast

I Hope I Get It — The cast

Episode 21

Is There a Ghost —Band of Horses

Midnight Rider — Allman Brothers Band

Classical Gas —Mason Williams

She's Doing Fine —Violet Sedan Chair

Episode 22

Old Flame — Jill Barber

Episode 23

New Sensation — B-52s

Science Fiction/Double Feature (Reprise) — The Rocky Horror Picture Show: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Other songs by Chris Tilton and the music crew on Fringe season 2

A New Day In The Old Town — Chris Tilton

Good Ol' Charlie — Chris Tilton

The Coma-naut — Chris Tilton

Hypnotic Suggestions — Chris Tilton

Observers Everywhere Everytime — Chris Tilton

Love And Death On Observer Island — Chris Tilton

What A Gas — Chris Tilton

Forest of Dreams — Chris Tilton

Where Dunham Fears To Tread — Chris Tilton

The Building Theft — Chris Tilton

The Window of Opportunity — Chris Tilton

Reiden Out To Madness — Chris Tilton

Doppelganger Up On Reality — Chris Tilton

Breach To The Choir — Chris Tilton

Olivia's Cross To Share — Chris Tilton

Over There — Chris Tilton

The Son Also Rises — Chris Tilton

Devastation Nation — Chris Tilton

Saved By The Belly — Chris Tilton

Haste Makes Wasteland — Chris Tilton

Quibbles And Fits — Chris Tilton

Doubled Over — Chris Tilton

Love In The Time Of Crossing Over — Chris Tilton

Bells and Missiles — Chris Tilton

Give My Regards To Fraudway — Chris Tilton

End Title Theme — Michael Giacchino

Fringe 85 — JJ Abrams

Red Russian Down — Chris Tilton

Brown Betty Suite — Chris Tilton

Fringe season 3 soundtrack (2010)

Walternate's machine might end the Prime timeline (Image via Prime Video)

"Fauxlivia", Olivia's doppelganger from the parallel universe, threatens to infiltrate her identity in the real world. Walter's counterpart, Walternate, builds a machine intending to destroy the Prime and everyone with it. Swelling orchestral pieces from Mozart feature in Fringe season 3's soundtrack.

Episode 1

Les Feuiiles Mortes — Yves Montand

Episode 2

Crazy — Patsy Cline, fake Olivia and Peter dance at the bar in Fringe

The Marriage of Figaro- Non Piu Andrai — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Miami Vice Theme — Jan Hammer

Episode 3

Flower — Amos Lee

Episode 4

Groovin' — Marvin Gaye

Newton's Last Mission — Chris Tilton, Tim Simonec, Hollywood Studio Symphony, Marshall Bowen

Episode 5

I Can't Get Started — Oscar Peterson Trio

Episode 6

Air, Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068. — J.S. Bach

I Should Care- Live At Town Hall, New York City/1966 — Bill Evans Trio

Episode 8

You Got It — Rooney

Episode 9

Juliet's Death — Romeo and Juliet

It Had To Be You — Django Reinhardt, Astrid gives Walter the Yatsko Project Files in Fringe

Violin Concerto D Major 2nd Movement — Tchaikovsky

Episode 10

Mah na Mah na (Original 7' Mix) — Piero Umiliani

If I Only Had A Brain — Ray Bolger & Judy Garland, Walter makes soup for Peter in Fringe

I'm Kissing You — Des'ree

Episode 11

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing — Leo Sayer

Bungle In The Jungle — Jethro Tull

Episode 13

I Want You To Want Me — Randy Coleman

Road to Nowhere — Nouvelle Vague

Episode 14

Pale Blue Eyes — The Velvet Underground, plays during Peter and Olivia's disastrous breakfast sequence in Fringe

Feelings — Perry Como

For Once In My Life- Live — Stevie Wonder

It's Alright Now — The Wildbirds

Saturday in the Park —Chicago

Episode 16

Strange Brew — Cream

Episode 17

Take Five — Dave Brubeck

Give a Little Bit — Supertramp

Episode 18

Part Friday Night, Part Sunday Morning — Sandra Lynn

Episode 19

Merry Christmas/Jingle Bells- Music Box Version — Mati No Orgel Ya San

Emerald and Lime —Brian Eno, Jon Hopkins, Leo Abrahams

Episode 20

Rocky Mountain Way —Joe Walsh, plays when Sam is at the bowling alley in Fringe

I See The Moon — Pat Hamilton

How Did I Get This Far? — Jim Salinger

Episode 21

Riders On the Storm — The Doors

Nobody Knows The Trouble I've Seen — Louis Armstrong

Episode 22

Symphony No. 3 — Gorecki

Symphony No. 3: III. Lento- Cantabille semplice — David Zinman, Dawn Upshaw & London Sinfonietta

Other Chris Tilton songs to feature in the Fringe season 3 soundtrack

The Escape From Liberty Island — Chris Tilton

Slow Motion Sickness — Chris Tilton

May The Best World Win — Chris Tilton

Sneaking Sense Of Liberty — Chris Tilton

Hot Brief Injection — Chris Tilton

Capturing The Dunhams — Chris Tilton

Take It To The Tank — Chris Tilton

The Original Dunham — Chris Tilton

I Thought She Was You — Chris Tilton

My So-Called Strife — Chris Tilton

Olivia — Chris Tilton

The Firefly — Chris Tilton

Best Chase Scenario — Chris Tilton

The Observers — Chris Tilton

Reciprocity — Chris Tilton

The Persistence of Walter's Vision — Chris Tilton

Imagination Building — Chris Tilton

The House Of Birth — Chris Tilton

Oppenheimer Maneuvers — Chris Tilton

WWPD — Chris Tilton

Single And Surge — Chris Tilton

Peter — Chris Tilton

Apocalypse In Judgement — Chris Tilton

As The Crowbar Flies — Chris Tilton

Wake Up And Smell The Catastrophe — Chris Tilton

The Way The World Crumbles — Chris Tilton

Walter Skelter — Chris Tilton

A Universe For A Universe — Chris Tilton

Funeral Pyre Straits — Chris Tilton

The Mourning After — Chris Tilton

We Are A Strange Loop — Chris Tilton

The Vanishing Bishop — Chris Tilton

Fringe Division — Chris Tilton

Fringe season 4 soundtrack (2011)

Peter erases himself from the timeline (Image via Prime Video)

Peter sacrifices his conscience in season 3 to save both universes, creating a reality where he doesn't exist in Fringe season 4. As the timelines adjust to his absence, a new reality called The Amber Timeline is created, where Walter raises Olivia. Apart from Chris Tilton's immersive soundtrack, music from Elvis Presley, Florence + The Machine, and other artists features.

Episode 1

California Dreamin' — The Mamas & The Papas

Rockin' Robin — Bobby Day, plays when Walter observes the crime scene from the lab in Fringe

Waltzes, Suite for Orchestra, Op. 110: II. Cinderella in the Palace — National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, Theodore Kuchar

Episode 2

Requiem In D Minor — Wolfgang Mozart

Kurie from Requiem — Wolfgang Mozart

Requiem In D Minor, K.626: VII. Lacrimosa —David Parry, London Philharmonic Choir & London Philharmonic Orchestra

Episode 3

The Mighty Quinn (Quinn the Eskimo) — Manfred Mann

I Can Help — Elvis Presley, plays when Walter and Aaron drink milkshakes with tin hats on in the lab in Fringe

Episode 4

Couldn't Get It Right — Climax Blues Band

Leave No Trace — Fool's Gold

Episode 5

Seven Suns (rising) — Violet Sedan Chair

Wild Eyes — Up Down Up

Episode 6

Too Much Time On My Hands — Styx, plays when Walter meditates with headphones on in Fringe

No Time — The Guess Who

Ain't Wastin' Time No More — The Allman Brothers Band

Sinfonia Concertante (3. Movement) — Wolfgang Mozart

Episode 7

Fade Into You — Mazzy Star

Me Oh My — Bryan Ferry

Thunder And Lightning — Fillmore Slim

Episode 8

Changing — The Airborne Toxic Event

Crystal Blue Persuasion — Tommy James & The Shondells, plays when Peter, Olivia, and Walter have breakfast in Fringe

Episode 9

First Song (For Ruth) — Charlie Haden Quartet West

Spoonful — Howlin' Wolf

Episode 10

The Walk —Mayer Hawthorne

Episode 11

Dixie Chicken —Little Feat

So Into You — Atlanta Rhythm Section

Keep Climbing — Violet Sedan Chair, the song that plays in Walter's headset, plugged into his phonograph in Fringe

Episode 12

Crazy Dreams — Conway Twitty

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow — The Shirelles

Epistrophy (Alternate Take) — Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane

California Stars — Billy Bragg, Wilco

Episode 13

The Ghost Who Walks — Karen Elson

Episode 15

The Friends of Mr. Cairo — Gio Aria with Vangelis

White Rabbit —Jefferson Airplane, plays when Walter works in his lab on Fringe

Bring Back The Funk — Fillmore Slim

Episode 16

Time Spent in Los Angeles — Dawes

I'm Into Something Good — Herman's Hermits

Got No Reason — 21st Century

The Seventh Son — Mose Allison

Episode 17

Green Onions — Booker T. & The M.G.'s

Episode 19

Dolami — Sebastian, plays in the club in Fringe

Episode 20

Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) [2024 Remaster] — Journey

Episode 21

Shake It Out — Florence + The Machine

Eyes Without A Face — Billy Idol, the instrumental version plays at the escalator in Fringe

It's Only Life — The Shins

Other songs by Chris Tilton in the Fringe season 4 soundtrack

A still from season 4 (Image via Prime Video)

The Skill Of The Chase — Chris Tilton

A Protest in September — Chris Tilton

Born Again Fishin' — Chris Tilton

Where The Son Doesn't Shine — Chris Tilton

Don't Follow The Money — Chris Tilton

Shut Your Worm Hole — Chris Tilton

Enemy Of My Enemy — Chris Tilton

The House Of Forgotten Dreams — Chris Tilton

The End Of All Things — Chris Tilton

Together Again For The Very First Time — Chris Tilton

Funeral While It Lasted — Chris Tilton

To Betray Or Not To Betray — Chris Tilton

The Future Is How — Chris Tilton

Letters of Transit — Chris Tilton

The Satanic Observers — Chris Tilton

The Sacrificial Stance — Chris Tilton

What's The Etta With You? — Chris Tilton

The Singularity Is Upon Us — Chris Tilton

From One Universe To Another — Chris Tilton

Shining A Satellite On The Problem — Chris Tilton

Don't Cross The Beams — Chris Tilton

Telekinetic Energy — Chris Tilton

Kicking Some Astrid — Chris Tilton

Brave New World — Chris Tilton

The Time Traveler's Strife — Chris Tilton

Support Of Call — Chris Tilton

Biblical Distortions — Chris Tilton

Regeneration X — Chris Tilton

The Nine Lives of Olivia Dunham — Chris Tilton

Henrietta — Chris Tilton

Fringe season 5 soundtrack (2012)

The fight against the Observers begins (Image via Prime Video)

Flash forward to a dystopian reality set in the year 2036, and the trio must fight the Observers who have now taken over the world. Walter has a plan, but his memory is scattered across timelines and fragmented versions of himself, forcing them to piece it together. The soundtrack focuses on the shocking moments throughout the season, elevating it to an emotional peak.

Episode 1

Song for the Unification of Europe (Patrice's Version) — Zbigniew Preisner

Only You — Yaz

Episode 2

Nights In White Satin — The Moody Blues, London Festival Orchestra, Peter Knight

Episode 3

The Recordist — Chris Tilton, plays at the end of this episode of Fringe

Episode 4

Jazz Me Blues — Les Paul & Mary Ford

Episode 7

The Man Who Sold the World- Live — David Bowie

Episode 9

Hurdy Gurdy Man — Donovan

The Pusher — Steppenwolf

The Happy Wanderer — Frank Weir, plays during the animated segment on Fringe

Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera —Georges Bizet

Episode 10

Donald In The Game —Chris Tilton

Episode 11

Greensleeves —Tiny Music Box

"Jamming Late At Night" — Martin Haene, Joerg Sieghart

Episode 13

Greensleeves — Relaxing Piano Music

Henrietta — Chris Tilton, the final scene of Fringe

Other Chris Tilton songs in the Fringe season 5 soundtrack

A scene from Walter's lab, where most of the diegetic music originates in Fringe (Image via Prime Video)

Searching For Olivia Dunham — Chris Tilton

Pity The Cruel — Chris Tilton

The Recordist — Chris Tilton

Orificial Intelligence — Chris Tilton

Dust In The Windmark — Chris Tilton

Mo'Etta Blues — Chris Tilton

The Cube Tube — Chris Tilton

An Origin Story — Chris Tilton

The Garden Of Live Ettas — Chris Tilton

A Dish Best Served Cold — Chris Tilton

The Human Kind — Chris Tilton

The Burning Book — Chris Tilton

Father and Father You Go — Chris Tilton

Terror Incognito

Olivia's Crossover To Bear — Chris Tilton

Mobius Maker — Chris Tilton

Era Envy — Chris Tilton

When Push Comes To Dove — Chris Tilton

Paradox, So Close — Chris Tilton

Of Cows and Men — Chris Tilton

Biological War Farewell — Chris Tilton

The Resetting Son — Chris Tilton

Finale End Credits — Chris Tilton

