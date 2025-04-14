Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 9: Release date, where to watch, and more

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 9 will take fans one step closer to finding out who got murdered that fateful night at the gala at the hands of Catherine, Birdie, Alice, and Brett - four members of the elite garden society. Previously, Alice's husband, Doug, and Catherine's ex-co-worker, Gary, have been used as the red herrings.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 9 is scheduled to be released on April 18, 2025, and will air on NBC at 8/7c. While the four lead characters grapple with their personal problems, they are also trying to keep the identity of the murder victim a secret.

Episode 8, titled The Frost, casts doubt on whether Connor, the husband of Brett's ex-wife Melissa, might actually be Quiche, the murder victim. At the end of the episode, in the future timeline, a jobless Connor visited Brett at the garden shop at night and blocked his way while holding a pickaxe. Viewers will have to wait for episode 9 to find out what happens between them.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 9 releases on April 18

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 9 will be released on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The release timings will vary for different regions.

The table below shows the release timings for viewers across the world:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Friday, April 18, 2025 5:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Friday, April 18, 2025 8:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Friday, April 18, 2025 8:00 pm BRT UK (BST) Saturday, April 19, 2025 1:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Saturday, April 19, 2025 2:00 am CET India (IST) Saturday, April 19, 2025 5:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Saturday, April 19, 2025 2:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Saturday, April 19, 2025 8:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Saturday, April 19, 2025 10:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, April 19, 2025 1:00 pm NZS



The episode will be aired on NBC. However, if someone misses it at the time of broadcast, it will also be available to watch later. Further, it will also become available to stream on Peacock the next day. Those interested in purchasing the show can do so on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Amazon Video.

Felix Wolfe opens up about playing Ford in Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Every lead character in the show has their own issue. While Catherine and Alice's problems are somehow related to their married life, Brett is struggling with his kids' custody after his divorce from Melissa. On the other hand, Birdie is facing trouble due to the fact that she had a kid out of wedlock when she was a teenager.

At the time, Birdie gave away her baby, but she is now trying to fulfill her responsibility as a mother by offering financial help with Ford's college application to his adoptive parents. Ford, portrayed by Felix Wolfe, is not the perfect child. He is a teenager who is still trying to figure out his place in the world.

Speaking to Precinct TV in an interview on April 10, 2025, Felixe Wolfe opened up about what it is like to portray a character that the younger audience can relate with.

"There’s an ingrained responsibility when you take a character like that. You’re appealing to a younger audience, and an audience that very much is likely going through a lot of the same things that Ford is going through."

In episode 8, Ford seems to have figured out that the reason Birdie is so interested in helping him is because he is his son, and even confronts her about it. However, Birdie tells him to ask his mother, Misty, about it.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

