Haunted Hotel season 1 voice cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the characters they voiced

Haunted Hotel season 1 has unveiled all its episodes on Netflix, making the viewers check in to the unusual, spooky location. It is created by Rick and Morty alum Matt Roller. It follows Katherine, a mother of two and the owner of Undervale. The hotel is not a regular one, owing to the ghosts who reside there. How Katherine, her children Ben and Esther, and her 'ghost' brother Nathan handle the struggling hotel is something that the viewers will witness in the series. Here are the prominent stars who have featured in the series and brought unique characters to life with their voiceover. Who voiced who in Haunted Hotel season 1? Eliza Coupe as KatherineA still from Haunted Hotel season 1 (Image via Netflix)American actress Eliza Coupe plays the role of Katherine, who runs the Undervale hotel. She shifted to the hotel with her two young children, Ben and Esther, while her brother, Nathan, also resided at the location as a ghost. Trying to manage her unusual family and run the haunted hotel proves to be a tough task for Katherine, with her efforts bringing intriguing moments to the series. Eliza Coupe is known for her performances as an actress and a comedian. From the blunt Denise 'Jo' Mahoney in Scrubs (2009-2010) or the competitive Jane Kerkovich-Williams in Happy Endings (2011-2013), she has brought several unique characters to life with her works. Will Forte as Nathan A still from Haunted Hotel season 1 (Image via Netflix)Actor Will Forte appears in Haunted Hotel season 1 as Nathan, a ghost and Katherine's brother. Residing in the Undervale hotel, Nathan brings several twists and turns to Katherine, Ben, and Esther's lives with his spookiness and emotional characteristics. Will Forte is well-known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live. Having worked on writing and acting in several films and series, he was also nominated for the Primetime Emmy Awards three times. His acting projects include MacGruber (2010), Nebraska (2013), and more. He lent his voice to several animated works, such as Sausage Party: Foodtopia (2024-2025), The Lego Movie (2014), Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009), and more. Skyler Gisondo as Ben A still from Haunted Hotel season 1 (Image via Netflix)The character of Ben is played by Skyler Gisondo in Haunted Hotel season 1. Ben is the eldest child of Katherine in the series. He tries to navigate through his normal teenage life, but the supernatural presence around him brings varied challenges in his life. Skyler Gisondo has been in the entertainment industry since the age of six. He has brought several unique characters to life. Some of his prominent roles include Jimmy Olsen in Superman (2025), Ben in The Social Dilemma (2020), Eric Bemis in Santa Clarita Diet (2017-2019), and more. Natalie Palamides as Esther A still from Haunted Hotel season 1 (Image via Netflix)Natalie Palamides is the voice behind the character of Esther in Haunted Hotel season 1. Being the youngest child of Katherine, the high-spirited child accepts all the unusual things at Undervale with ease. Her presence becomes an energetic addition to the series. Palamides has lent her voice to several popular works in the past, ranging from Buttercup from The Powerpuff Girls (2017-2019) to varied characters in Tiny Toons Looniversity (2023-2025). Other projects she is a part of include comedy special Nate-A One Man Show (2020), Duncanville (2020-2022), and Grimsburg (2024-2025), among others. Jimmi Simpson as Abaddon A still from Haunted Hotel season 1 (Image via Netflix)Jimmi Simpson plays the role of Abaddon, a unique companion of Katherine and her family in the series. Abbadon appears as a small boy, but there's a demon trapped inside him. He resides in the hotel that Katherine runs, joining her and her family in their adventures throughout the series.Having received nominations in the Primetime Emmy Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jimmi Simpson has featured as an actor in several shows and films. Many would know him through his striking roles, such as Liam McPyle in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-2023), William in Westworld (2016-2020), Tom Andrews as Pachinko (2022-2024), and more. Also read: Haunted Hotel season 1 ending explained: Why were the Acolytes targeting Abaddon?Other voice actors appearing in Haunted Hotel season 1 There are a lot of characters in the new Netflix animated series who grab the attention with their unique mannerisms and the twists they bring to the plot. Haunted Hotel season 1 has an elaborate list of prominent figures who bring a special touch to the show as voice actors.From Stranger Things fame, Gaten Matarazzo, to Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis, here is an episode-wise list of several other famous personalities who have lent their voice to the show: Episode 1Maria BamfordGreg ChunKeith DavidJenifer LewisRiki LindhomeMatt RollerRoger Craig SmithPaul F. TompkinsDuncan TrussellEpisode 2 Maria BamfordParvesh CheenaRiki LindhomeSunita ManiMatt RollerFred TatascioreDuncan TrussellCedric YarboughEpisode 3Tony CavaleroGaten MatarazzoBenjamin NorrisRandall ParkBenjamin PlessalaFred TatascioreKari WahlgrenEpisode 4 Diedrich BaderEugene CorderoHolley FainJon GlaserBobby MoynihanFred TatascioreEpisode 5 Siena EastJan JohnsPhil LaMarrRiki LindhomeSunita ManiMatt RollerRoger Craig SmithEpisode 6Ben BalmacedaMelissa FumeroRiki LindhomeJim RashMatt RollerCarl TartFrew TarverFred TatascioreDuncan TrussellKari WahlgrenPatrick WarburtonCedric YarbroughEpisode 7Greg GallantPhil LaMarrSunita ManiKevin Michael RichardsonMatt RollerDuncan TrussellEpisode 8Diedrich BaderMaria BamfordLauren CuljakBeth GrantBenjamin PlessalaMel RodriguezMatt RollerDavid SobolovDuncan TrussellCedric YarbroughEpisode 9Fred TatascioreMatt RollerEpisode 10Riki LindhomeKumail NanjianiAngourie RiceMatt RollerRoger Craig SmithDuncan TrussellWhat is Haunted Hotel season 1 all about? A still from Haunted Hotel season 1 (Image via Netflix Tudum)At Undervale, the stay is like no other. Humans and ghosts welcome the guests in their own unique ways in Haunted Hotel season 1. Katherine runs the place, struggling to make it work with all the ruckus that the supernatural residents create. Her children, Ben and Esther, as well as his 'ghost' brother, Nathan, also bring unique twists and surprises in the story. The official description of the series reads as follows: &quot;Welcome to the Undervale. How long will you be staying? Sorry about the mess- and the ghosts. A devilish comedy from the minds behind &quot;Rick and Morty.&quot; &quot;Released on September 19, 2025, the series brings a mix of horror and comedy for global viewers. Matt Roller is the creator of the show. The show has a total of 10 episodes, each covering a new adventure at the unusual hotel. Viewers can watch the new animated series on Netflix.