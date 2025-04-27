'Heavenly Ever After' episodes 3 & 4 recap: Is Som-I Lee Yeong-ae?

On April 26 and 27, 2025, episodes 3 and 4 of Heavenly Ever After were released on Netflix. Episode 3 begins after Lee Hae-suk (Kim Hye-ja) completes orientation sessions in the afterlife. The president takes her to the Self-Reflection Room, a place where souls revisit their past experiences.

In a flood of memories, Hae-suk recalls searching for her missing mother at a lake during childhood. She remembers meeting Nak-jun for the first time, enduring hardships, and raising her daughter Ha-yeong alone.

Tears well up in her eyes, but the president soon interrupts. He gently removes her glasses and leads her to the Heaven Healing Room, a space designed to heal deep emotional wounds.

Following her sessions, Hae-suk steps outside and finds Ko Nak-jun (Son Suk-ku) already waiting. As they walk home together, they witness a surreal scene: a rainbow arches across the sky, and dogs sprint toward their long-lost owners, reuniting in joy.

Heavenly Ever After episode 3: What are purple grapes?

The Heavenly Ever After's story picks up directly from the end of episode 2. Nak-jun tells Hae-suk he has a surprise for her. However, when they arrive home, a strange woman is standing there. Without warning, she hugs Nak-jun tightly. Enraged, Hae-suk grabs both the woman’s and Nak-jun’s hair, pulling them apart.

Han Ji-min as Som-I, Son Suk-ku as Ko Nak-jun, and Kim Hye-ja as Lee Hae-suk in Heavenly Ever After (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

Inside, it is revealed that the woman is someone Nak-jun encountered during his job at the Heaven-Hell Metro. Nak-jun had noticed her trying to leave the metro, which leads directly into hell. Acting on impulse, he rescued her before she crossed the threshold.

The woman, however, remembers nothing except Ko Nak-jun’s name. With nowhere else to go, Nak-jun offers her shelter in their home. That night, lying in bed, Hae-suk wrestles with jealousy and insecurity. She is convinced Nak-jun saved the young woman because of her youth, and Hae-suk herself feels old and unwanted.

By morning, Hae-suk refuses to speak to Nak-jun. She busies herself with house chores in silence. While sweeping outside, she discovers four purple, grape-like orbs lying on the ground. Each orb acts as a mirror, showing her the misdeeds she committed in heaven, such as pulling the woman’s hair.

Nak-jun joins her and explains the grave situation: if she collects six of these orbs, she will be condemned to hell. With four infractions already recorded, Hae-suk realizes that only two more mistakes could seal their fate.

Tension sparks between Hae-suk and Nak-jun because of Som-I in Heavenly Ever After episode 3

Amid rising tension, Nak-jun takes the unidentified woman to the Heaven Service Center, hoping to find answers about her identity in Heavenly Ever After. The officials there inform him she might be a runaway from hell — a dangerous category in heaven where such souls often lose their memories.

If caught, these runaways are permanently erased from existence. Despite the warning, Nak-jun names the woman Som-I, a decision that further fuels Hae-suk’s growing resentment.

Meanwhile, an official from the Heaven Center visits Hae-suk at home. He informs her that because she collected four grape stickers for misconduct, she must attend the Reformation Program. Hae-suk agrees and leaves for the center.

In response to this, the president sends Hae-suk to a local church for spiritual guidance. However, her endless stream of questions irritates the pastor, who cuts her session short and sends her away.

Later, when Hae-suk returns home from the Reformation Program, she is shocked and angry to find Som-I still in the house. A heated argument erupts between Hae-suk and Nak-jun.

Heavenly Ever After episode 3: Hae-suk discovers her mother is adoptive

In Heavenly Ever After, Hae-suk then heads to the Heaven Service Center seeking information about her mother and is determined to leave. However, due to strict policies requiring consent from both parties, the staff refuses to arrange a meeting. Hae-suk subtly threatens the staff, only to be caught by the president.

Driven by her solemnity, the president chooses to help. He hands Hae-suk her mother’s address and grants her permission to board a special bus traveling back to a 1950s version of heaven.

The journey is long and difficult, but the president monitors her progress remotely, helping by altering the environment to smooth her path. After a long journey, she finds her mother’s house.

Their reunion is emotional and tearful. Her young mother warmly welcomes her and prepares a meal of gogoma bap, which Hae-suk used to love as a child. Meanwhile, back in the present, it is revealed that Nak-jun’s role in heaven involves retrieving the memories of residents’ loved ones from Earth.

He had taken this job deliberately to stay close to Hae-suk after his own death. The president reminds Nak-jun to hold onto the sincerity with which he once pursued her.

Hae-suk learns her real mother was her father’s mistress, not his wife. After her biological parents died early, her adoptive mother (her father’s first wife) watched over her.

The next morning, stepping outside, Hae-suk finds Nak-jun waiting for her. They leave together, sharing a tender moment. However, the episode ends when a devil-like figure emerges and violently attacks Som-I. This sets up a dark turn in the story of Heavenly Ever After.

Who is the devil-like figure in Heavenly Ever After episode 4?

Heavenly Ever After's episode 4 opens with Som-I trapped in a terrifying nightmare where a devil-like figure attacks her, however, she wakes up. Soon, Nak-jun and Hae-suk arrive, and tension between Som-I and Hae-suk lingers.

In an attempt to bridge the gap, Hae-suk later serves food to Som-I and consoles her. The next day, Som-I encounters Sonya outside. Just as Sonya is about to reveal how she knows Som-I, she gets distracted chasing a butterfly.

Han Ji-min as Som-I in Heavenly Ever After (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

At that moment, Hae-suk and Nak-jun step outside to see Nak-jun off to work. Seeing Hae-suk, Sonya quickly retreats, leaving Som-I behind. Meanwhile, 3 stray dogs are shown holding a meeting with other dogs.

They discuss how poorly they were treated by their past owners and debate punishing them. Before they act, the president intervenes and takes the 3 dogs back to his home.

There, he explains that their former owners are already suffering punishments in hell in their own ways, urging the dogs to release their grudges. On the other hand, Hae-suk once again visits the church, where she sees another man, Park Cheol-jin, sitting.

She overwhelms the pastor with her barrage of questions, prompting him to dismiss her early once again. At the same time, Nak-jun continues his task of retrieving memory envelopes for bereaved residents in the show.

Heavenly Ever After episode 4: Hae-suk thinks Som-I is Yeong-ae

Heavenly Ever After then sees Hae-suk run into Som-I and notices her performing an umbrella trick. It's the same move Yeong-ae, Hae-suk’s late daughter, used to do. This stirs deep emotions in Hae-suk, and at home, she confides in Nak-jun, voicing her growing belief that Som-I could be Yeong-ae.

Later that night, Som-I suffers another nightmare. Terrified, she slips into Hae-suk’s room and clutches Hae-suk’s stomach as she falls asleep — a gesture that Yeong-ae used to do. Hae-suk, emotionally, recognizes the familiar act and silently watches over her.

Meanwhile, at the Heaven Center, the president gathers all the dogs together. He permits them to appear in their former owners’ dreams, giving both dogs and humans a chance for healing. The dogs begin visiting their owners in dreams, bringing comfort.

The three stray dogs remain dissatisfied. One of them cynically tells the others that the president is “doglighting” them. It was a playful jab, relating it to gaslighting, suggesting they are being manipulated into forgiveness.

While heading to the church, Hae-suk notices Som-I secretly following her. Hae-suk allows her to wait outside while she heads in. Hae-suk goes there to mark her attendance and pretends to be asleep during the session.

Once she gets her attendance stamp, she leaves, finding Som-I patiently waiting where she left her. The two then move toward the Heaven Center. At the same time, tension rises elsewhere inside the facility due to Hell’s messengers' arrival.

When the three stray dogs question an employee about the visitors, they learn the messengers are hunting for someone who escaped from Hell. The employee explains that the escapee would look human but would have a different scent. They quickly suspect Som-I, nicknamed “Chihuahua.”

Hae-suk and Som-I arrive at the Heaven Center. Hae-suk submits her church attendance report and asks about her late daughter, Yeong-ae. The employee reveals Yeong-ae is deceased but not in Heaven’s records, suggesting she might be in Hell.

The information shocks Hae-suk, solidifying her belief that Som-I could actually be Yeong-ae. Soon, Hae-suk returns home and shares her suspicion with Nak-jun. However, he remains skeptical, doubting the evidence and Som-I’s strange behavior in Heavenly Ever After.

Are Hell’s messengers after Som-I in the Heavenly Ever After episode 4?

The next morning, Hae-suk and Som-I head back to the church. In the backyard, Hae-suk notices a troubling sign — another grape circle has appeared, leaving only one empty spot. With six circles signaling damnation, she realizes she is dangerously close to falling into hell. Inside the church, Hae-suk sees Park Cheol-jin with the pastor.

Sharing their Earth stories, Cheol-jin reveals he ended his paralyzed wife’s life and his own, driving into a lake due to his stage-four cancer. Outside the church, Hell’s messengers arrive, guided by the stray dogs. Cheol-jin resists, terrified of being separated from his wife. So, he holds a knife to Hae-suk’s neck.

Kim Hye-ja as Lee Hae-suk in Heavenly Ever After (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

Meanwhile, Nak-jun finds a red scarf while collecting memory envelopes during work hours. Sensing Hae-suk is in danger, he immediately rushes to the church. Arriving just in time, Nak-jun diffuses the situation.

Nak-jun calmly presents Cheol-jin with a red scarf, his wife’s handmade gift. Moved with emotion, Cheol-jin releases Hae-suk and surrenders. Nak-jun explains he’ll serve time in Hell before reuniting with his wife, and Cheol-jin accepts his fate.

Episode 4 closes with Nak-jun and Hae-suk returning home. Shaken but safe, Hae-suk embraces a frightened Som-I. Meanwhile, a chilling scene flashes where Yeong-ae is trapped in hell, setting the stage for the next chapter.

For international viewers, Heavenly Ever After is available to stream on Netflix. Korean viewers can catch the show on JTBC at 10:30 pm KST. The next episode will be released on May 3, 2025.

