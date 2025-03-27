Reacher season 3 episode 8 (the finale) was released on Prime Video on March 27, 2025. It was the last episode of a thrilling season full of high stakes and intense fights. Reacher has been fighting Xavier Quinn this season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Reacher season 3 episode 8. Reader discretion is advised.

Quinn is a dangerous criminal from his past who betrayed him and killed his protégé, Dominique Kohl. As the show moves toward its explosive end, their rivalry finally reaches its peak. In the last episode, Reacher goes up against Quinn and Paulie, Quinn's loyal and tough bodyguard.

In this action-packed finale, Reacher finally confronts Paulie in a fierce, drawn-out fight that includes underwater struggles and physical confrontations.

Reacher, who always relies on his brain as much as his muscles, does the same to beat Paulie's strength. In the end, he kills Paulie by manipulating a machine gun in a smart way that makes it go off, killing Paulie instantly.

Paulie and Jack finally had a deadly face-off; Reacher season 3 episode 8 (finale) made it happen

Reacher season 3 episode 8 (finale) sets the stage for the final fight between Jack Reacher and Paulie. This happens after Reacher's team breaks into Quinn's estate. Since Quinn's men are still on the move and the tension is rising, Reacher and his allies, such as Duffy and Neagley, need to fight to stop Quinn's forces and protect important people.

Reacher and Paulie start fighting when Paulie, who was on guard duty, runs into the former and his team as they try to get into the estate. Even though there are some problems on the mission, this is the moment that fans have been waiting for.

Paulie's physicality becomes clear as he towers over Reacher. Paulie is a terrifying opponent because of his huge size and strength, and his cruel nature is clear throughout their fight. The two men get into a brutal fight in a barn, where both Paulie and Reacher are pinned under a stack of hay.

As soon as Paulie regains consciousness, he tucks the chain around Reacher's neck with a devilish glance. He grunts, "Let's see how you like being choked," while pulling Jack up brutally towards the ceiling.

Though there is hardly any chance left for Jack to put up a battle, he applies his military techniques and pulls the ceiling down, and the battle continues.

The tension rises as it looks like Reacher might not make it through Paulie's powerful attack. However, in true Reacher style, he finds a way to get away and fight back.

Reacher season 3 shows a deadly fight in the ocean: Reacher's survival tactics

As Reacher and Paulie leave the barn and head toward the edge of the property, their brawl worsens. Two men fight in the water as the battle moves toward the ocean, each trying to drown the other.

At one point, Paulie seems to have the upper hand underwater, beating Reacher up. For a moment, it looks like Paulie's huge size and strength might be too much for Reacher, and it looks like he might not make it through the battle.

But Reacher, who is known for being strong and determined, finds a way to stay alive and get away from Paulie. Reacher comes out of the water, exhausted but still determined to kill his enemy. As he walks back to the estate, he sees that Paulie has seemingly come back from the dead and is now following him.

Reacher's words, "You got to be kidding me," were enough to indicate that there's more to hit the nail on the head. As both men continue to fight for dominance, it gets even more intense as neither is willing to give up.

The final blow: Jack kills Paulie in Reacher season 3 episode 8

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

In Reacher season 3 episode 8, Paulie tries to end the fight with a rifle in the last few seconds of the battle. He points the gun at Reacher and pulls the trigger as if he is sure that this will be the last time he has to kill his opponent.

Reacher had been getting ready for this moment, though. Reacher sabotaged the gun earlier in the fight by packing the barrel. As soon as Paulie pulls the trigger, the gun goes off by itself, killing him instantly with a bullet that goes through the back of the barrel and hits him in the head.

In the final moments, Paulie's ego utters:

“I am stronger than you.”

To which Reacher replies:

“You might be bigger and stronger but I am smarter”

This is the point where Reacher's analytical mind comes together. Reacher wins because he is able to think quickly and plan ahead, even though Paulie is very strong.

In Reacher season 3 episode 8, the gun going off turns out to be a clever and surprising twist. It shows how Reacher uses his brain to get through such challenging physical situations. Approaching battle in a planned way shows that Reacher is strong physically and uses his brains and strategy to beat his enemies.

Reacher season 3 episode 8 is available to stream on Prime Video.

