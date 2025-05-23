How many episodes are there in She the People part 1? Explained

She the People is a sitcom series created by Tyler Perry, released in 2025. The first part of the show is now available for streaming on Netflix and premiered on May 22, 2025. The second part will air on August 14, 2025.

It is a political comedy-drama that explores the life of Antoinette Dunkerson, a lieutenant governor candidate navigating the challenges of office and family life.

Part one of She the People consists of eight episodes. This initial season introduces viewers to the characters and the main storyline, setting the foundation for the series' progression.

The story focuses on Antoinette Dunkerson, a candidate for lieutenant governor in Mississippi. She has a successful campaign but has to deal with a s*xist governor and the stresses of public life. She tries to balance her family life with her political duties as her family gets used to being in the public eye.

Episode count of She the People part 1

Part one of She the People contains eight episodes. Each episode is about 24 minutes long. This format breaks up the story into manageable chunks, focusing on important events in Antoinette's campaign and early years as lieutenant governor. The episodes explore both personal and political challenges she faces.

Episode Number Episode Name Episode 1 Vote for Me Episode 2 Every Woman Episode 3 Lay of the Land Episode 4 Little White Lies Episode 5 Jar of Hearts Episode 6 Getting Adjusted Episode 7 Taking Charge Episode 8 Standing on Business

Synopses of the part 1 episodes

Vote for Me

It's Election Day, and Antoinette hopes to finish her campaign on a high note. But when a video of her teen daughter goes viral, things get complicated.

Every Woman

The excitement of Antoinette's first day on the job quickly turns to frustration, as Governor Harper and his staff sideline her.

Lay of the Land

The family moves into the lieutenant governor's mansion, which is haunted by the past in more ways than one. Antoinette visits a county fair.

Little White Lies

Antoinette fights for the governor's attention. When Lola's Olympic dreams don't match up to reality, the family divides over whether to tell her.

Jar of Hearts

After being forced into another disastrous public appearance, Antoinette seeks other ways to make an impact. Shamika stands up to the governor's staff.

Getting Adjusted

Antoinette faces crises on multiple fronts, as she tries to convince the governor to move the pipeline and wavers on how to handle Michael's note.

Taking Charge

A trio of pipeline activists hold Antoinette's feet to the fire, while a heart-to-heart with Michael leaves her hot and bothered.

Standing on Business

With her friends uniting behind her, Antoinette puts it all on the line at a contentious press conference with the governor.

Production, direction, and cast

She the People is co-created by Tyler Perry and Niya Palmer. Perry also serves as the writer, director, and producer of the series. Executive producers include Niya Palmer, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and lead actress Terri J. Vaughn. The production team also includes Angi Bones and Tony Strickland under Tyler Perry Studios.

The cast is led by Terri J. Vaughn, who plays Antoinette Dunkerson. Other notable cast members include Jade Novah as Shamika Latavia Latoya Farrah Dunkerson, Drew Olivia Tillman as Lola Dunkerson, Tré Boyd as Titus Dunkerson, Dyon Brooks as Basil, Jo Marie Payton as Cleo Dunkerson, and Robert Craighead as Governor Harper.

Plot of the series in brief

A still from She the People (Image via Netflix)

She the People follows Antoinette Dunkerson, a lieutenant governor candidate who wins her election but faces a challenging political environment. She works under a s*xist and condescending governor while managing her family’s adjustment to public life.

The series shows her struggle to advance her agenda amid political opposition. It combines humor with political and social themes, focusing on the complexities of leadership and family dynamics in a high-profile role.

Stay tuned for more updates on She the People and similar projects as the year progresses.

