How to watch Murder Has Two Faces? All streaming options explored 

Murder Has Two Faces is a three-part crime documentary series from ABC News Studios, presented by Robin Roberts. The series, released on May 6, 2025, is available to stream exclusively on Hulu in the US. It examines less familiar murder stories that were overshadowed by more well-known crimes, such as Laci Peterson, Chandra Levy, and the Craigslist Killer.

Each episode delves into cases bearing a striking resemblance to these prominent cases, Evelyn Hernandez's and Joyce Chiang's disappearances, and the Tagged Killer crimes. The series sets out to pinpoint the reasons that made these news stories receive minimal media coverage through interviews with the victims' relatives, friends, and detectives, as well as through archival material.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Lisa Cortés, Murder Has Two Faces sheds light on media bias and social justice issues.

Where to watch Murder Has Two Faces

This three-part true crime docuseries from ABC News Studios is available exclusively on Hulu in the United States. All episodes dropped at once, accessible with a Hulu subscription starting at $9.99/month (ad-supported) or $18.99/month (ad-free).

Viewers can stream via Hulu’s website or app on smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs. Outside the US, Hulu’s content is region-locked due to licensing. No international release on platforms like Disney+ has been announced as of May 2025.

The official synopsis of Murder Has Two Faces reads:

“In the shadow of a highly publicized tragedy, an eerily similar crime is overlooked. GMA’s Robin Roberts shines new light on the victims largely ignored.”

Murder Has Two Faces episode guide

Episode 1: Motherhood Interrupted

The docuseries focuses on the contrast of media coverage of the two pregnant women's missing cases (Image via Pexels/@Pavel Danilyuk)

This segment of Murder Has Two Faces contrasts the cases of Laci Peterson and Evelyn Hernandez, both pregnant women whose remains were discovered in San Francisco Bay. Evelyn Hernandez, a 24-year-old Salvadoran immigrant, went missing on May 1, 2002, in San Francisco, just days before she was due to give birth. Her 5-year-old son, Alexis, went missing also and was never located.

On July 24, 2002, Hernandez's torso, which was severed from her head and limbs, was found in the bay; her unborn baby was not recovered. The incident shows the great disparity in media coverage, as Peterson's case took over headlines and Hernandez's case saw very little coverage, with concerns over differences in race and socioeconomic status.

Episode 2: Capitol Killings

The second episode focuses on the disappearance of a young female (Image via Unsplash/ @Roman Rezor)

This episode of Murder Has Two Faces details the deaths and disappearances of Joyce Chiang and Chandra Levy, both youthful females connected with the political community of Washington, D.C. Joyce Chiang, a 28-year-old lawyer working for the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, disappeared on January 9, 1999, after she left a Starbucks in Dupont Circle.

Her body was found in the Potomac River on April 1, 1999, with no apparent cause of death. Police originally suggested suicide, but in 2011, they ruled it a robbery-homicide, naming two suspects—one already in prison in Maryland for another crime, one in Guyana, out of extradition reach. The episode explores why Chiang's case was ignored, including media bias and investigative differences.

Episode 3: Good Guys Gone Bad

The third episode centers on the Tagged Killer (Image via Unsplash/ @Fang Guo)

This episode of Murder Has Two Faces examines the Tagged Killer and Craigslist Killer crimes, killers who preyed on victims via online sites. The Tagged Killer, an active serial killer in New Jersey, enticed women through social media to isolated areas, killing some of them.

Sparse information is accessible, but the case is analogous to the behavior of the Craigslist Killer, Philip Markoff, a medical student, who used Craigslist to correspond with women with a massage or escort service pitch.

The episode relies on survivor testimony and online evidence to point out the predators' modus operandi and query why the crimes of the Tagged Killer received lesser national publicity than Markoff's, whose crime initiated nationwide media coverage based on his "clean-cut" persona.

Interested viewers can watch Murder Has Two Faces exclusively on Hulu.

