"How will people be able to attend?": Fans react with excitement over Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary unofficial teaser

Pop icon Miley Cyrus’ fan account Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) shared an unofficial teaser about Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary special on August 6, 2025.“HANNAH MONTANA: 20TH ANNIVERSARY. 2026,” the caption of the 16-second clip read.It showed the signature Montana blonde wig placed in front of a mirror, with cosmetics lying on the table inside a makeup room. The post carried the watermarks of both Miley Nation and Disney and became hugely viral in less than 24 hours, accumulating over 15.3 million views.However, neither Miley Cyrus nor Disney has officially shared the teaser. Another fan account, Miley Cyrus Access (@AccessMiley), also shared a poster similar to the teaser clip.“TWO WORLDS. ONE ICON. 20 YEARS LATER. HANNAH MONTANA: 20TH ANNIVERSARY. NEXT YEAR,” the caption read.Notably, in July, the pop icon revealed during her appearance on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio that she was working on something “really, really special” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the teen sitcom.A Miley Cyrus fan account is sharing Montana's 20th anniversary unofficial teaser poster. (Image via X)Now, in the wake of the viral unofficial teaser, fans of Miley Cyrus and her iconic show have shared mixed reactions. While some expressed excitement, others questioned the teaser's authenticity. For example, X user @truestorygrande commented on Miley Nation’s post:liv C @truestorygrandeLINKOMFG so it’s gonna be a special on disney? IS SHE PERFORMING?? HOW WILL PEOPLE BE ABLE TO ATTEND????Several others joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.“EVERYONE SHUT UP MY SHOW IS LITERALLY ON,” one fan wrote.“SCREAMING,” another fan wrote.“I’ve been waiting for this moment for years,” a netizen wrote.“I will be there,” wrote another.Others raised suspicion about the credibility of the unofficial teaser.“Fyi y'all, since this account ain’t gonna tell you, this isn’t real, it’s fan-made,” a user pointed out.“Is this real?” another user asked.“Mind you, this is fake,” a third wrote.Exploring what Miley Cyrus said about Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversaryIn the July 22 episode of SiriusXM's TikTok Radio, Miley Cyrus shared with host Chris Olsen that she was planning something “special” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana. The sitcom that made Miley an overnight sensation will complete two decades in March 2026.“I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today. Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me,” Miley said.“It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed. And now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood.”Cyrus, 32, added that she was “kind of integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself,” and was thus excited to get to “celebrate” the anniversary.Miley Cyrus performs during her &quot;Best of Both Worlds&quot; tour at Nassau Coliseum on December 27, 2007, in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)Hannah Montana aired on the Disney Channel from March 2006 to January 2011 for four seasons. It featured Miley Cyrus as a teenage girl, Miley Stewart, who leads a double life as the famous pop singer Hannah Montana, which also serves as an alter ego to maintain an anonymous lifestyle. Miley, who joined the show at age 13, shared the screen with her real-life father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who played her on-screen dad, Robby Ray.In 2008, Miley Cyrus also appeared as herself and as the titular character in the concert film Hannah Montana &amp; Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert. Before that, the pop star released several albums, including Hannah Montana (2006), Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus (2007), Hannah Montana 3 (2009), and Hannah Montana Forever (2010).In a 2020 interview on the radio show Carolina with Greg T in the Morning, Cyrus said she was “open” to “put that wig on all the time,” when asked about a possible reboot.&quot;She's just in storage collecting dust, and I'm ready to whip her out... The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana,&quot; Miley added back then.Later, in 2024, she said during her speech while accepting the award as a Disney Legend that she was “proud” to have played the character. She dedicated the award to her onscreen persona and all the “amazing loyal fans” of the show.