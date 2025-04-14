“I’m a wrecking ball of feeling”: When Aimee Lou Wood opened up about her struggles with fame and finding her own voice

White Lotus and S*x Education star Aimee Lou Wood is known for being vocal. Recently, people witnessed the same when she criticized Saturday Night Live for what she described as a derogatory representation of her in one of their skits. However, it appears she has been speaking candidly about herself and her experiences for quite some time now.

For instance, during a conversation with The Guardian on February 12, 2023, Aimee Lou Wood spoke about the act of dissociating. After her co-interviewee, Bill Nighy, highlighted that she was going into a "hostile parallel world", Wood spoke of the practice that helped her survive. She said:

“And I’m trying! But the present can be scary. I’m a wrecking ball of feeling."

What did Aimee Lou Wood say during her interview with The Guardian?

As previously mentioned, actress Aimee Lou Wood, during her interview with The Guardian, stated that she practices dissociating. She further clarified that it helps her exempt herself from facing difficult situations. She also revealed how she practices mindful breathing during such times to bring her back to the present.

Wood also spoke about her experience of training to play Sally Bowles in the musical Cabaret, which was scheduled to release in 2023. Talking about how the rehearsals for the theatre production differed significantly from what she had been told in drama school, she said:

"I was so embarrassed. At drama school I was being told consistently that I was moving my body in the wrong way. So when I walked into a rehearsal, where I have to express myself through my body, I felt like I was going to burst into tears. I hate feeling awkward in my own body."

She further highlighted the factors she believes affected her understanding of her own body and how therapy was helping her speed the process. She said:

"It’s definitely tied into having had eating disorders. Your body becomes like an enemy. I was so detached from my body when I was in the eating disorders, it was like I was outside it, scrutinising it. I am very gradually getting over that. Sorry, I’m getting upset. It’s the therapy finally actually sinking in."

What did Aimee Lou Wood say about her Living costume designer Sandy Powell?

Speaking with The Guardian about her evolving relationship with her body, actress Aimee Lou Wood shared her experience working with Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell on Living. She discussed how this has transformed her perception of herself and the industry she works in.

She explained how her character's outfits in the film were already prepared before her arrival, but did not fit her. However, instead of asking her to fit into the outfits, Sandy Powell had the outfits remade to suit her size, something which she had rarely enjoyed in the industry.

She emphasized that it has been the standard in her line of work that individuals fit into the clothes, rather than the clothes being tailored to them. She also emphasized how Sandy Powell went to great lengths to ensure she did not feel awkward.

Aimee Lou Wood also highlighted the changes she has made in her own life to protect herself from such negative treatments. When she is having her measurements taken, she encourages people not to make any remarks regarding her body and to take the measurements in silence. She also requests that they not call out numbers across the room.

Aimee Lou Wood was recently seen in season 3 of The White Lotus.

