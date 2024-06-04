Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5 serves as the beginning of the second half of the show. It is slated to air on AMC on June 9, 2024. The second installment of the gothic horror television series based on Anne Rice’s novel of the same name chronicles Louis de Point du Lac joining the Theatre des Vampires and confronting demons from the past.

In the latest season 2 episode 4, the title was “I Want You More Than Anything in the World,” which is a reference to Armand’s desire for Louis. Their romantic relationship was explored in the previous episode. While one is committed, the other is commitment-shy after the traumas of a previous toxic relationship.

As Armand and Louis navigate the next step in their relationship, hidden truths are uncovered, and Armand’s dark past comes to light, which involves a reporter, Daniel Molloy, interviewing the two, who was very much tied to their relationship back in the 70s.

Trending

With episode 5 titled “Don’t Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape,” it is anticipated to further uncover the intertwining relationship between Louis, Armand, and Daniel teased in episode 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5. Reader’s discretion is advised.

What time will Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5 be released?

Expand Tweet

Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5 will be available for streaming on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below is the complete release schedule for the episode across different time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Eastern Time Sunday, June 9, 2024 9:00 PM Central Time Sunday, June 9, 2024 8:00 PM Mountain Time Sunday, June 9, 2024 7:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, June 10, 2024 1:00 AM Central European Time Monday, June 10, 2024 3:00 AM Eastern European Time Monday, June 10, 2024 3:00 AM Indian Standard Time Monday, June 10, 2024 6:30 AM

Where to watch Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5

US viewers with existing cable connections can tune in at 9:00 p.m. ET on AMC to watch the latest episode. For those who can't catch the show during its premiere time, two encore showings will be available at a later time, the first being at 10:13 p.m. ET and the second at 11:26 p.m. ET, according to AMC’s schedule.

Others can stream Interview with the Vampire season 2’s latest episodes on AMC’s streaming platform, AMC+ with a subscription:

$5 per month with ads

$9 per month without ads

AMC+ is accessible in countries including Canada, Australia, Spain, India, and New Zealand. Viewers who reside in other regions will have to purchase a reliable VPN to watch the show.

Also read: Interview with the Vampire Season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

What to expect in Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5?

Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5 is coming in a matter of days. It’s set to continue the trend that started a couple of episodes back—uncovering hidden truths.

Louis de Pointe du Lac is expected to continue telling his story to renowned journalist Daniel Molloy in the upcoming episode. But, it is also anticipated to bring to light the secrets teased in season 2 episode 4. With Molloy starting to remember fragments of the past in episode 4, including his previous connection with Louis and Armand, the upcoming episode is anticipated to further elaborate on the truths he’s uncovered.

Moreover, episode 5’s title, “Don’t Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape,” references the audio that Molloy was listening to at the end of episode 4, which made him remember that Louis and Armand had previously tried, but failed, to kill him. Episode 5 is expected to feature the aftermath of Daniel Molloy realizing he’s trapped with two powerful vampires who once threatened his life.

Also read: Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Who will be in Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5?

Interview with the Vampire cast (Image via @immortal_amc/ Instagram)

Per episode 5’s storyline, the top cast and characters in the gothic horror drama who are expected to appear in the upcoming episode include:

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Point du Lac

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Assad Zaman as vampire Armand

Eric Bogosian as renowned journalist Daniel Molloy

Bailey Bass as Claudia

Ben Daniels as Santiago

Roy McCrerey as a newscaster

Also read: What happened to Claudia in Interview with the Vampire?

All episodes from season 1 and the latest from season 2 of Interview with the Vampire are available to watch for views via AMC and AMC+.