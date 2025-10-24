Invasion season 3 episode 10 (finale) ending explained: What happens to Mitsuki in the end?

Invasion season 3 episode 10 marks the thrilling and emotional conclusion to the series' third season. This finale, airing on October 24, 2025, is a turning point, bringing all the conflict between humanity and the alien invaders to a head. Tensions rise as the protagonists try to destroy the alien mothership and fight the cult-like Infinitas group at the same time.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Invasion season 3 finale. Reader’s discretion is required.

In the final episode, titled The End of the Line, the characters' journeys reach their climactic conclusions. Aneesha, on a mission of vengeance, confronts the Infinitas cult led by Verna, while Trevante, Jamila, and Nikhil penetrate the mothership to carry out their desperate plan.

In a shocking twist, Mitsuki uses her unique abilities to disrupt the alien forces, but disappears just as victory seems imminent. The aliens abduct her in the final moments of Invasion season 3.

Ad

Trending

What happens to Mitsuki in Invasion season 3 finale episode?

The ending of Invasion season 3 finale (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

As the episode ends, Mitsuki’s sudden disappearance raises many questions. Is Mitsuki dead or alive? The cliffhanger suggests she might be alive but taken by the aliens for purposes unknown. Her deep connection to the alien network makes her a unique character, and her abduction may indicate that the aliens need her for their future plans.

Ad

Whether she is being taken to their home planet for research or if she will play a pivotal role in future invasions remains to be seen. Mitsuki’s disappearance is a mystery that leaves fans eagerly awaiting any potential continuation of the series.

Also read: Invasion season 2 recap: All to know before watching season 3

The opening battle between Aneesha and Infinitas

The ending of Invasion season 3 finale (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Invasion season 3 episode 10 begins with Aneesha, now hardened and focused after the loss of her husband Clark, leading a group of WDC soldiers through the Dead Zone. Their mission: confront and eliminate the Infinitas cult.

Ad

The group, led by Verna, is insane because they believe the aliens will reunite them with their dead loved ones. Verna orders her followers to discard their oxygen tanks and embrace the toxic air as a test of faith to survive the Dead Zone.

Aneesha, however, has a personal vendetta. She relentlessly pursues Verna, and their paths inevitably collide in a dramatic confrontation. The two engage in a fierce standoff, with Aneesha ultimately pulling the trigger, fatally wounding Verna.

Ad

This marks the end of the Infinitas cult, as the remaining militants perish in the inhospitable conditions of the Dead Zone. As Verna dies, she leaves behind a legacy of misguided faith and fanaticism, a stark contrast to Aneesha’s determination to protect her family at all costs.

Also read: 7 shows to watch if you loved Apple TV’s ‘Invasion’

The final confrontation: Inside the Alien mothership

The ending of Invasion season 3 finale (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

While Aneesha battles the Infinitas, Trevante, Jamila, and Nikhil head deep into the heart of the alien mothership, their mission is clear: disable the mothership’s neural communication system and destroy its core.

Ad

When the three people get on the ship, they run into a scary psychological defense system. For humans who enter the mothership, it can bring back painful memories that make them relive their worst situations.

Trevante feels guilty for losing his son to disease and his army unit in battle. Nikhil must also face a sad childhood memory: criminals killed his mother after he sought to start a gambling enterprise to support his family.

Ad

These deeply emotional memories nearly incapacitate the two men, but Jamila, with the help of a spiritual vision of her late friend Caspar, manages to snap them out of their trances and refocus them on the mission.

Also read: 10 best movies and shows to watch on Apple TV in October 2025

Mitsuki’s sacrifice

The ending of Invasion season 3 finale (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Mitsuki, whose powers have been central to humanity’s struggle against the aliens, makes a critical decision in the final moments of the episode. She chooses to embrace her alien connection and uses her ability to manipulate the alien neural network.

Ad

By severing the mothership's communication with the alien hivemind, Mitsuki effectively disables the invaders’ ability to coordinate. This move gives the human resistance a fighting chance, allowing Trevante, Jamila, and Nikhil to proceed with their plan to destroy the mothership.

As Mitsuki sets the bomb and the mothership's systems collapse, a weird light surrounds her. She vanishes into an extraterrestrial gateway. Is Mitsuki dead or alive in Invasion season 3's finale? It's unknown if the aliens grabbed her for a rescue mission, a test, or something more nefarious.

Ad

Mitsuki’s powers and connection to the alien network make her a significant figure, and her disappearance sets up potential plotlines for a future season.

Also read: Invasion season 3 episode 9 ending explained: Is Clark dead?

Earth’s victory and the search for Mitsuki

With the mothership destroyed and the alien threat seemingly neutralized, the WDC forces and other human factions receive the news of their victory. However, the world is far from safe.

Ad

The final scenes show Trevante now promoted to a commander, leading the charge in rebuilding and securing Earth’s future. Nikhil, driven by a newfound sense of purpose, devotes himself to finding Mitsuki, believing she may still be alive and somewhere on Earth.

Aneesha returns home to her children, but she is forever changed by the violence and war she’s endured. She must also break the heartbreaking news to her kids that their father, Clark, is dead.

Ad

The final text on the screen reads “Earth Day 1, Post Invasion,” marking the beginning of a new chapter for humanity. The victory against the alien invaders is bittersweet, as the true cost of the war is only beginning to be realized.

Also read: Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5 ending explained: Why does John and Quiet in the middle of the tournament?

For those looking to catch up or rewatch, Invasion season 3 is available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More