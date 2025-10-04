Invasion season 3 episode 8 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Invasion season 3 is a sci-fi drama that explores the aftermath of an alien invasion on Earth. The release date for Invasion season 3 episode 8 is set for October 9, 2025, on Apple TV+, for US viewers. This episode will continue the story of how people are fighting to stay alive against alien attackers.Viewers will see characters pushed to their limits as they encounter new dangers and form alliances in unexpected places. The show takes place in a world where aliens are attacking Earth and shows how different groups of people deal with the situation.When does Invasion season 3 episode 8 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInvasion season 3 drops new episodes once a week on Apple TV+. Here’s a table detailing the release date and time for Invasion season 3 episode 8 across major time zones:RegionRelease Date and DayRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Thursday, October 9, 20256 pm PTUSA (Eastern Time)Thursday, October 9, 20259 pm ETAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)Thursday, October 9, 202511 pm AESTBritish Summer Time (BST)Friday, October 10, 20252 am BSTIndia (IST)Friday, October 10, 20256:30 am ISTInvasion season 3 episode 8 will be available exclusively on Apple TV+. If you're new to Apple TV+, they provide a free trial, which allows new subscribers to explore all content, including Invasion, at no cost for a limited time.How many episodes are left in season 3?Invasion season 3 consists of 10 episodes in total. As of now, 7 episodes have aired, leaving only 3 more episodes to wrap up the season. With Episode 8 on the horizon, fans are awaiting the twists and turns that will shape the remaining episodes.Also read: 7 shows to watch if you loved Apple TV’s ‘Invasion’A quick recap of Invasion season 3 episode 7A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)Season 3 episode 7 put the characters in one of the worst and most alone situations they've ever been in. Trevor, Mitsuki, Aneesha, and Jamila were on the team that got to Outpost 17. When they got there, they were shocked by how quiet the base was.After expecting reinforcements, they were shocked to see corpses everywhere. This worried many that aliens were there, but subsequent study revealed a scarier truth: the soldiers had turned against each other because of an extraterrestrial frequency.Because she was desperate, Mitsuki went into the Dead Zone by herself and found a scary thing, an alien being that could change the frequency. As she looked around, the team dealt with anger and fear, which made things more tense between them.A secret Infinitas scout operation was found at the same time, and the team had to make tough choices about how to fight back. People were eagerly anticipating how the new, scary twist would be resolved after Mitsuki's solo trip into the Dead Zone and her meeting with the stranger.Also read: Invasion season 3 episode 7 ending explained: What did Mitsuki encounter?Major events to expect from season 3 episode 8A still from season 3 of Invasion (Image via Apple TV+)Mitsuki's experiment with alien frequency: Mitsuki’s discovery of the alien frequency’s effects will play a significant role in episode 8. Her deep dive into the mystery of how the frequency affects people is bound to lead to new revelations and strategies to combat the invaders.The team faces betrayal and trust issues: The characters will become offended with each other, especially after Mitsuki's trip by herself. People might not trust her, and as the team faces more alien threats, they might have to make tough choices about loyalty and survival.A new plan to combat the alien hive mind: As the team gets back together and makes a new plan, they will be concentrating on stopping the alien master mind. Now that Mitsuki has found the alien frequency, the group will probably try to make a device that can mess up the attackers' communication system.The Infinitas scout's role in the conflict: With the uncovering of the Infinitas scout, the team will need to deal with the scout’s implications for the ongoing alien invasion.Revelation about the aliens' intentions: In episode 8, the reasons for the alien attack are likely to be explored. The alien species has been slowly revealed to be very complicated, and episode 8 will probably show what they really want, which will add another layer to the struggle.Also read: 10 best movies and shows to watch on Apple TV in October 2025Catch season 3 episode 8 on Apple TV+, streaming exclusively on the platform.