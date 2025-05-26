Is there going to be Secrets We Keep season 2? Renewal status and more

Whether there will be Secrets We Keep season 2 is one of the major questions from fans after the Danish mystery thriller became a summer sensation on Netflix. It arrived on the platform on May 15, 2025, with six episodes that kept audiences on the edge of their seats with drama and mystery following the disappearance of an au pair working in an upper-class suburb.

Starring Marie Bach Hansen, Lars Ranthe, and Simon Sears, the show's missing au pair controversy lifts the lid on the lives and relationships of residents in an obscenely rich neighborhood in Copenhagen. As they search for the missing woman and who might be responsible, the wealthy families also deal with the fallout of the scandal.

For anyone wondering if the story will continue for another season, the short answer is that there is no Secrets We Keep season 2 as of now. Find out all about the series, its future, and the odds of it getting another season below.

No confirmation for Secrets We Keep season 2 yet

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation that there will be a Secrets We Keep season 2. It's just around a week since the Danish mystery thriller arrived on the streaming platform, and with it being the first season, it's unlikely that Netflix will announce a second season this early—if there are any plans at all.

It's worth noting that Secrets We Keep has been advertised as a TV miniseries, which typically means the show was intended to wrap up after six episodes. However, it's not uncommon for a miniseries like Secrets We Keep to get an extension or spawn a much bigger show. Moreover, Netflix has not explicitly said that there won't be any Secrets We Keep season 2.

For now, anyone wondering if a second season will happen will have to wait for an official announcement from Netflix. Like most streamers, Netflix monitors the streaming numbers and the overall popularity of its shows. If a series has enough following, then it's as good a reason as any to green-light another season. In that sense, the odds are in Secrets We Keep season 2's favor.

Currently, the show holds a 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes from 7 reviews, while it has a 72% audience score from 50+ ratings. Even better, Secrets We Keep currently sits at No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 list of non-English shows for the week of May 12 to May 18, 2025. The show has reported 10,300,000 views in its first four days since the release date, per Netflix Tudum.

Other titles on the list include Tastefully Yours, another limited series, at No. 2 with a significantly lower viewership at 6.6 million. At No. 3 is The Royals at 5.5 million, then The Eternaut at 3.7 million. Meanwhile, the No. 1 English show that same week was American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, which only has a slightly higher viewership than Secrets We Keep at 12.6 million.

Based on the numbers, and if the show gains even more viewership in the coming weeks, Secrets We Keep season 2 could be a possibility.

What happened at the end of Secrets We Keep?

Netflix's Secrets We Keep begins with the mysterious disappearance of an au pair, Ruby, from the home of the wealthy family in Copenhagen she was working for. The Nordic noir miniseries ends with a shocking reveal about Ruby's disappearance—who did it, who else is complicit in Ruby's tragic fate, and why no one will be punished for the crime.

By the end of Secrets We Keep, Ruby's dead body is found, and the early theory that she was pregnant is confirmed. Her pregnancy adds another question in the whodunit plot of the series—who killed her, who is the father of the baby, and if the two are the same person. After a DNA test, it's revealed that the teenage son of Ruby's employer, Oscar, is the father of the baby.

It's implied that Oscar's mother, Katarina, who is Ruby's employer, killed Ruby. While she never fully admits that she killed the au pair, except teasing about it while saying, 'What if I did?' It's a natural assumption to think that she's the killer, especially because she is also the one who deleted the footage of her teenage son sexually assaulting Ruby.

But despite the DNA proof that Oscar is Ruby's baby's father, without the video footage, the police end up ruling Ruby's death as s**cide. The series ends with no justice for Ruby's assault and death, and Katarina and her wealthy family get away with their au pair's death.

If Secrets We Keep season 2 is to happen, there are plenty of plot points the show can explore. For one, it can further explore the au pair system and the power structure imbalance. This time, Secrets We Keep season 2 could give the new story a less frustrating resolution by making the bad guys pay for their crimes. That said, the second season won't likely have Ruby anymore since she's already dead.

Catch the complete installment of Secrets We Keep streaming on Netflix.

