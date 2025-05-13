"It doesn’t feel like" - Greg Daniels is not ready to call The Paper a potential reboot of The Office

Peacock is set to debut a new mockumentary-style comedy series titled The Paper in 2025. The show is created by Greg Daniels, who is known for developing the American version of The Office and co-creating Parks and Recreation. While the setting and style of The Paper have drawn immediate comparisons to The Office,

Daniels has clarified that the upcoming series is not meant to serve as a reboot or direct continuation of the workplace sitcom. The Paper is set in a dying local newspaper and focuses on the struggles of the remaining staff as they attempt to modernize operations.

In an interview with TheWrap published on May 10, 2025, Greg Daniels addressed the ongoing comparisons between The Paper and The Office. He said in the piece,

“That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don’t even know what you would call that. I don’t know if that’s like a sister show or something. I don’t know what the term is. But it doesn’t feel like ‘reboot’ would be the appropriate term for that."

Trending

This comment comes as speculation has continued to grow over whether The Paper will fill the void left by The Office. Daniels' remarks make it clear that he does not intend for the new show to be seen as a reboot.

Greg Daniels outlines his thoughts on The Office comparisons

Greg Daniels attends Amazon Prime Video's "Upload" Season 2 premiere at The West Hollywood EDITION (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

During his conversation with TheWrap, Daniels also discussed his ongoing discomfort with the idea of returning to The Office in a traditional reboot format. He explained,

“I don’t like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean?”

“Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure. I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.” He added.

He compared the approach of The Paper to the way filmmakers approach anthologies or thematic successors rather than sequels. Daniels also referenced shows like The Mandalorian to explain how spin-offs or related universes can coexist without being direct reboots. In an earlier interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, aired on November 16, 2023, Daniels had already stated he was not interested in doing a "reboot just to reboot."

His comments across interviews emphasize that The Paper is meant to stand on its own. Daniels also confirmed that while there are thematic similarities between the two shows, including the use of the mockumentary style, The Paper will feature new characters and settings.

What we know so far about The Paper

The Paper will premiere on Peacock in September 2025. The series is set in Toledo, Ohio, and will follow the publisher, played by Domhnall Gleeson, and the staff of a historic local newspaper as they try to adapt to the challenges of the digital era. Sabrina Impacciatore co-stars in a leading role, and Oscar Nuñez will reprise his role as Oscar Martinez from The Office.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on May 12, 2025, Greg Daniels described the premise as focusing on a reduced newsroom where the publisher has no budget to hire trained reporters. Instead, he relies on the existing staff to report news despite their lack of training. Daniels said,

"They’re completely untrained and don’t know what they’re doing,"

describing it as a "fruitful premise."

Peacock released the first look image of the show during NBCUniversal's 2025 upfront presentation, where cast members Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Oscar Nuñez appeared. The series will use a mockumentary format similar to The Office but will explore local journalism, community reporting, and media sustainability in a new environment.

The cast also includes Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. Writers on the series include Ikumelo, Edelman, Rahill, and Mo Welch. Guest appearances will be made by Duane Shepard Sr., Allan Havey, Nate Jackson, Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim, and Tracy Letts.

The show is produced by Universal Television. Executive producers include Greg Daniels, Michael Koman, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas.

More updates about The Paper, including trailer releases, episode schedules, and behind-the-scenes content, are expected in the coming months. Follow Sportskeeda for announcements as they come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More