“It’s a very hard thing to do”: Vincent D’Onofrio reveals why it’s hard to bring Kingpin to Marvel movies anytime soon

Vincent D’Onofrio is known for portraying Kingpin Wilson Fisk in Netflix's Daredevil series. The actor, with his distinct mannerism and towering presence, turned the iconic comic character into an iconic television character.

However, in a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast released on April 3, 2025, D'Onofrio gave a piece of sad information to the character's fans who might have wanted to see the character in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. He said,

"The only thing I know is not positive. It's a very hard thing to do, for Marvel to use my character. It's a very hard thing to do, because of ownership and stuff."

The actor then went on to express his excitement for the renewal of Daredevil: Born Again for a second season. The new series also stars Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Genneya Walton, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini in prominent roles.

Vincent D’Onofrio revealed the reason why Wilson Fisk won't be in a Marvel movie

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, Vincent D’Onofrio discussed the globally popular Daredevil series and his character, Wilson Fisk. When asked about the future of his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he revealed that fans would only be able to see Fisk in a television series due to some ownership issues.

"I’m only usable for television shows. Not even a one-off Wilson Fisk movie. It’s all caught up in rights and stuff. I don’t know when that would work out — or if it ever would work out at all."

He did not specify the exact issue or who the contending parties are. But the reveal was disheartening for fans, including the host, who wanted to see him in the next Spider-Man and Avengers movie.

However, the actor shared his excitement for the renewal of Daredevil: Born Again for a second season. He said that he and co-actor Charlie Cox found out about the renewal in real time when Kevin Feige announced it on stage with them at D23. He said that he would be thrilled to have a standalone Kingpin movie, but currently, he is focused on the second season.

About Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is the 13th Marvel Cinematic Universe television series created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord. It is the continuation of Marvel's Daredevil that ran for three seasons on Netflix between 2015 to 2018. The new series also focuses on the rivalry between Charlie Cox's Matthew Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio's Wilson Fisk.

The series has a stylistic difference from the previous one and also features mentions and cameos from other characters from the MCU. However, the overall theme of good vs. evil, morality, violence, and faith has remained the same. The show premiered on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, with episodes releasing weekly every Tuesday. Here's how Marvel Entertainment describes the plot of the series:

"In Marvel Television’s 'Daredevil: Born Again', Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

