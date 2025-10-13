Jessica Quintanilla case- A detailed case overview ahead of Snapped

Snapped is set to feature the case of Jessica Quintanilla in season 35, episode 25, airing on October 19, 2025. This Snapped episode explores the October 2021 death of 19-year-old Leilani Marie Beauchamp in Fairfield, California.

As per KSBW report, published on November 20, 2024, Jessica Yesenia Quintanilla, 24, was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with Beauchamp's death.

The incident happened in a home in Fairfield, and many people were shocked that Quintanilla was involved. Quintanilla's actions have led to the loss of an innocent life and also changed the lives of her own family members. She faces a 25-year-to-life sentence.

A detailed discussion about Jessica Quintanilla case ahead of Snapped

A detailed case overview of Jessica Quintanilla case ahead of Snapped

The murder of Leilani Beauchamp on October 30, 2021, has left a lasting impact on her family and the community. Jessica Quintanilla, 24, was convicted of first-degree murder for her role in the shooting death of Beauchamp in a Fairfield home.

The incident happened after Beauchamp went to a Halloween party in Sacramento with Parra-Peralta, a U.S. Air Force member, and other people. A terrible death happened because of what happened after the party.

The prosecution claimed Quintanilla, who had dated Parra-Peralta, grew infuriated when Beauchamp was with him. According to witnesses, Quintanilla was jealous of Beauchamp's relationship with Parra-Peralta.

Quintanilla allegedly shot Beauchamp in bed in Parra-Peralta's bedroom early on October 30, 2021. Quintanilla stated the shooting was accidental during a fight with Parra-Peralta. The prosecution proved Quintanilla intentionally shot the gun. According to a People article published on January 20, 2025, Quintanilla’s attorney, William Welch said,

“She described a struggle with her boyfriend that he pulled a gun on her as she was trying to exit the bedroom. She was taking her belongings and about $5,000 that was hers. He pulled out a gun, tried to stop her, and in the struggle, the gun went off and a single shot penetrated the skull of Ms. Beauchamp resulting in death."

Snapped also highlighted the aftermath of the killing, including Quintanilla’s alleged efforts to cover up the crime. After the shooting, she reportedly made Parra-Peralta drive her to Salinas, where Beauchamp's body was dumped down a hillside. The remains were found the next day, which led to a huge probe.

The role of Marco Antonio Quintanilla

The role of Marco Antonio Quintanilla

Marco Antonio Quintanilla, Jessica's older brother, also faced legal consequences for his involvement in the aftermath of the crime. He was charged as an accessory after the fact and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to testimony, Marco threatened Parra-Peralta after the murder, telling him that if Jessica went down for the crime, he would too. Marco’s actions were critical in the investigation, as he tried to help his sister avoid responsibility for the crime.

Marco's crime record and the fact that he was charged as an accessory made his actions even worse. He was on parole at the time of the crime because he had been found guilty of attempted murder in 2013.

Investigating the love triangle

Investigating the love triangle

A key aspect of the investigation was the alleged love triangle between Jessica Quintanilla, Juan Parra-Peralta, and Leilani Beauchamp. Parra-Peralta, who briefly dated Beauchamp, apparently kept in touch with her while dating Quintanilla. Parra-Peralta friction between the women may have caused the violent altercation, according to friends and family.

The prosecutors looked into the relationships between the three people and said that anger and betrayal were likely big factors in what happened. There was no doubt that the killing was caused by Jessica Quintanilla's anger over Parra-Peralta's interactions with Beauchamp.

Investigators also pointed to Quintanilla’s aggressive behavior in past interactions with Beauchamp, which painted a disturbing picture of the dynamics between the individuals involved.

The courtroom drama and final verdict

The courtroom drama and final verdict

When Jessica Quintanilla was on trial, there were a lot of heated arguments in the courtroom. The prosecution said that Quintanilla shot Beauchamp on purpose, but the defense said that the shooting happened by accident.

The path of the bullet was the most important piece of evidence because it went against Quintanilla's story that the gun went off during a fight with Parra-Peralta. The forensic proof also shown in court supported the prosecution's claim that the shooting was planned.

After a lengthy trial, the jury convicted Quintanilla of first-degree murder. Her 25-to-life sentence was imposed in early 2024.

Jessica Quintanilla case will be available to stream on Oxygen.

