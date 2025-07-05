Jessie Blodgett's murder: A complete timeline of events

In July 2013, the small town of Hartford, Wisconsin, was shaken by the brutal murder of 19-year-old Jessie Blodgett, a talented musician and actress. Found dead in her bedroom, Jessie had been r*ped and strangled, with no signs of forced entry. The investigation led to Daniel Bartelt, a former classmate, whose DNA and suspicious behavior linked him to the crime.

Ad

Convicted in 2014, Bartelt received life without parole. The case gained attention through Dateline: Friends Until Death, which aired on June 22, 2022, on Oxygen. The episode, detailing the investigation and trial, is available for streaming on Peacock, the Oxygen App, and Oxygen’s website.

The timeline of the Jessie Blodgett murder case

Who was Jessie Blodgett?

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Jordan Whitfield)

Jessie Blodgett was born on March 22, 1994, in Marietta, Georgia, and later moved with her parents, Buck and Joy, to Hartford, Wisconsin. She was a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a gifted musician who taught piano, voice, and violin to 26 students. Jessie was also active in local theater, performing in Fiddler on the Roof in 2013, and she cared deeply about animal rights and ending violence against women, as per The Love> Hate Project.

Ad

Trending

According to the Journal Sentinel, on July 14, 2013, Jessie gave her final performance as the fiddler in a community play. That night, she went to a cast party and later wrote in her journal that she felt uncomfortable because two older men made unwanted advances. She got home around 12:30 a.m., and everything seemed normal. Around noon the next day, July 15, Jessie’s mother, Joy, found her dead in her bedroom.

Jessie Blodgett had been r*ped, tied with a climbing rope, gagged, and strangled. The medical examiner found marks on her neck and wrists, showing she had been bound. Her hair was wet, possibly because the killer tried to clean up. There were no signs of forced entry.

Ad

The investigation of the Jessie Blodgett case

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Martin Podsiad)

On July 16, police linked the case to an assault on Melissa Etzler on July 12, 2013, at Richfield Park. A deputy’s tip about a blue Dodge Caravan led to Daniel Bartelt, Jessie’s former classmate. As shown in Oxygen, at Jessie’s vigil, Bartelt revealed non-public details about her death, raising suspicions.

Ad

Investigators discovered a cereal box in a trash can at Woodlawn Union Park containing ropes, bloody wipes, and tape with Jessie’s and Bartelt’s DNA. The matching tape was later found under Jessie’s bed. Bartelt’s laptop showed searches for serial killers, bondage p*rnography, and snuff films. He watched videos related to the crime to gain knowledge on how to clean the crime scene, as reported by The Journal Sentinel.

Ad

Trial and conviction of Daniel Bartelt

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Kelsey Farish)

Along with three other serious charges for attacking another woman, Mandi Etzler—attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and false imprisonment. Bartelt pleaded not guilty to Jessie’s murder. However, DNA found under Jessie Blodgett’s fingernails and in her genital area matched Bartelt’s, proving she had been s*xually assaulted, strongly linking Bartelt to the crime. In August 2014, Bartelt’s week-long trial concluded with a jury finding him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.

Ad

DNA, his search history, and contradictory alibis were among the evidence. Prosecutors emphasized his lack of regret and premeditation. The trial revealed Bartelt’s fascination with violence, supported by his novel and online activity, as per The Journal Sentinel.

The legal outcome and the legacy behind the case

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Alin Andersen)

On October 14, 2014, Bartelt was sentenced to life without parole, calling him a “self-pitying, self-absorbed failure.” The judge cited the premeditated nature of the crime and Bartelt’s dangerousness. Bartelt insisted on his innocence and showed no remorse or confession. Waupun Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, is where he is completing his sentence, according to The Journal Sentinel.

Ad

In 2018, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld Daniel Bartelt’s conviction, rejecting his claim that police didn’t tell him his rights during questioning. One judge, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, disagreed. She believed Bartelt wasn’t free to leave during the interview. However, the majority of the court did not agree with her and decided to uphold the conviction. The decision finalized Bartelt’s life sentence.

Jessie Blodgett’s parents founded the LOVE>hate Project in 2016 to combat violence against women, inspired by her activism. Buck Blodgett speaks at schools and prisons, promoting forgiveness and compassion. The case, Hartford’s first homicide in 15 years, remains a poignant reminder of community loss and resilience, as per The Love> Hate Project.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More