"literally fired me"- Greg Cipes claims how Warner Bros. fired him from 'Teen Titans Go' after Parkinson's diagnosis

American actor Greg Cipes has made a revelation about his exit from the popular animated series, Teen Titans Go!. The actor voiced the character of Beast Boy in the series and movies of the franchise. The actor had previously announced that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

In a recent social media post, alleged claims were made about Cipes' firing by Warner Bros. after his Parkinson's disease diagnosis. The actor commented on the post, sharing how he had been removed from the show by the media company.

In the comment, he stated:

"Warner Brothers literally fired me on Valentine’s Day right after I publicly shared my Parkinson’s diagnosis"

Greg Cipes claims being let go by Warner Bros. after his Parkinson's disease diagnosis

A screenshot of Greg Cipes' comments from the post (Image via Instagram/@gunnverse)

Known to be the voice behind the iconic character, Beast Boy, from Teen Titans Go!, Greg Cipes has made a striking revelation on the internet.

An Instagram post by a user named Emmanuel Devon Newsome unveiled claims about Cipes's termination by Warner Bros. from Teen Titans Go!, allegedly after his Parkinson's disease diagnosis. Cipes commented on it through his official account, stating that such actions were taken by the media company. He said that they let him go after he announced his health condition to the public.

In another comment under the same post, the actor shared how it felt like "a death" to him, seeking fans' support in his case. He said:

"It’s like a death to me that only the fans can bring back to life 💚🙏💚"

While many people have been discussing the claims in the comments, the user behind the original post also created a petition seeking support from fans for Greg Cipes.

Previously, on April 11, 2025, the actor had shared a gratitude post for Parkinson's awareness month, thanking Warner Bros. for keeping him on board despite his diagnosis. He wrote in the caption:

" Huge thanks to Warner Brothers for keeping me working as the Beast boy I created for 25 years and throughout all this challenging Parkinson’s health stuff. I’m feeling very good! Together let the light shine on Parkinson’s awareness month! #beastboy #parkinsonsawareness #parkinsonsdisease @parkinsondotorg"

About Greg Cipes and his journey with Teen Titans Go!

(Left to right) Scott Menville, Greg Cipes, and Tara Strong at Comic-Con International 2014 (Image via Getty)

American actor Greg Cipes is known for his acting and voice acting roles in varied films and series. The actor has been the voice of Beast Boy in Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go!, and other releases from the franchise.

He has been bringing the iconic superhero to life with his voiceover. He was also behind several other characters in varied content from the franchise, such as Adonis, Puppet Wizard, Private H.I.V.E., and more. Cipes has been a part of some video games based on Teen Titans.

Many global viewers must have also heard Cipes' voiceover in his popular role as Michelangelo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012-2017). Other animated works Cipes has been a part of include Ben 10 (2016-2021), Milo Murphy's Law (2016-2019), and more.

Other than voice acting roles, Cipes has also acted in several films and series. From Dwight in Fast & Furious (2009) to Brennon Lewis in Gilmore Girls (2003), Cipes has made brief appearances as an actor in popular projects.

