"Looking forward to hearing from the team"- Michael Aaron discusses hopes for Kyle’s fate in The Hunting Wives season 2

Although Netflix has not yet confirmed the Hunting Wives season 2, Michael Aaron Milligan has expressed interest in returning to the series. In the first season, the actor portrayed Kyle, whose death marked a pivotal turning point in the story.
In an interview with Us Weekly, published on August 22, 2025, Milligan reflected on his time with the show and expressed his hopes for Kyle’s future if the series continues. He spoke openly about the uncertainty surrounding his character’s end. While the finale showed Sophie killing Kyle, Milligan acknowledged that there may still be room for creative possibilities.
“I’m so grateful to have worked on this project. Everyone was amazing to work with, and I would love to get a call about season 2 — or maybe even some spooky adventures with the ghost of Kyle. I am very much looking forward to hearing from the team,” he shared.
Milligan admitted that he was surprised by Kyle’s death while filming. He said he had not been told in advance about the storyline and read each script as production progressed. By discovering the plot episode by episode, he experienced the same suspense as the audience.
What happened to Kyle in The Hunting Wives season 1?
The first season of The Hunting Wives introduced Sophie, played by Brittany Snow, as she moved from Boston to East Texas. She became entangled in the lives of wealthy socialites, led by Malin Åkerman’s character, Margo.
While many plotlines followed May Cobb’s novel, the series included significant changes. The show altered Abby’s death, revealing Margo as the killer. Sophie then faced a dangerous situation with Margo’s brother, Kyle. In the finale, Sophie took Kyle's life, which marked an important change in her character.
Milligan explained that he saw Kyle’s actions differently from how Sophie interpreted them.
“I think he truly did want to talk because there’s nothing he wouldn’t do for his sister... He’s got some redeeming qualities, and there’s a lot of love in that man’s heart," he said.
The ambiguity surrounding Kyle’s intentions has fueled speculation among fans about whether the character could return in The Hunting Wives season 2, either in flashbacks or other creative forms.
Adaptation choices and departure from the book
The Netflix show is based on May Cobb's book of the same name, although the first season was different in a few important ways. The episodes pay more attention to Sophie and Margo's affair and give both ladies more character development.
Kyle's death is likewise a big change that sticks out. The book is mostly about Sophie's problems, but the series uses Kyle's story to create more drama. Milligan himself stated that he believed his character would die from a gunshot due to the show's title, but the writers chose a different direction.
These alterations make it possible for The Hunting Wives season 2 to go even further away from the source material.
A second season for the show has not yet been confirmed, but speculation about Kyle's fate continues. Michael Aaron Milligan has said he hopes to come back through flashbacks or other ways of delivering stories. Sophie killed Kyle in the season 1 finale, but the series made changes from the original material, leaving the possibility of a return open.
The Hunting Wives season 1 is available for online streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.