The Hunting Wives: 7 biggest changes from book to show

The Hunting Wives is an American drama series adapted from May Cobb’s novel, featuring Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, Chrissy Metz, Jaime Ray Newman, and Katie Lowes. It premiered on Netflix on July 21, 2025.

In the fictional East Texas town of Maple Brook, Sophie, a young mother, is pulled into the world of a wealthy socialite. As she mingles with a circle of housewives hiding dangerous secrets, she becomes a prime suspect in the mysterious death of a teenage girl.

Netflix’s The Hunting Wives reimagines key characters and themes from May Cobb’s novel for the show. While the core premise remains the same, it weaves in fresh layers of intrigue and social context that set it apart from the source material.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Pastor Pete is a character exclusive to the series, and 6 other major changes from book to show in The Hunting Wives

1) Sophie’s accident and backstory are absent from the novel

Sophie’s accident and personal history are not part of the novel (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateTelevision)

Sophie O'Neil's accident is at the heart of a significant plot point in The Hunting Wives. She killed a girl two years prior when she struck her while driving under the influence.

Sophie's relationship with Graham is strained as a result of this tragedy, and he advises her to never drink and drive again.

The original work by May Cobb does not have this narrative. Sophie doesn't go through any such hardship in the book, and she is shown drinking a lot right away. She never gets into a drunk driving accident, even though her drinking does become troublesome.

2) Graham’s character is portrayed as a more supportive husband in the book

A still from The Hunting Wives (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateTelevision)

Sophie's relationship with Margo Banks, one of the most powerful women in the town, is followed by The Hunting Wives.

She already has a tense relationship with Graham O'Neil throughout the series, and he mistreats her. Since she has a loving husband at home rather than an already troubled one, Sophie’s infidelity is considered far more serious in this scenario than in the book.

Sophie's frequent bad decisions are all the more noticeable in May Cobb's book since Graham is considerably more supportive of her.

Graham never thinks she committed the murder, even though he eventually asks her to leave after she is implicated in Abby's death.

3) Margo’s manipulative nature is amplified in the novel

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateTelevision)

Compared to the novel, Margo Banks is shown as a far more likable character in the television version of The Hunting Wives. The show explores her past, reveals the difficulties she faced as a child, and details the strategies she developed to protect herself.

As Margo appears to genuinely care about Sophie, it also reveals a softer, more sensitive side.

In contrast, Margo is portrayed in the book as being aloof and cunning. She takes advantage of everyone in her vicinity, including Sophie, and even coerces Brad into ending his relationship with Abby.

Margo is obsessed with being the center of attention and is angry at anyone who takes it away from her. She also doesn't really care for anyone, including Sophie.

4) Sophie’s best friend is exclusive to the book

A still from The Hunting Wives (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateTelevision)

Sophie is presented as the new girl in town with no connections in The Hunting Wives. At an event, Sophie meets Margo. The two of them click right away, and Sophie starts hanging out with Margo and her friends.

However, Sophie already has ties to the town and a best friend that she mistreats in the first novel.

According to the book, Sophie is the daughter of a traveling nurse who moved around a lot when she was a youngster and a teenager. She spends her last two years of high school in Margo's town during one of these moves, when she meets Erin, who ends up becoming her best friend.

In order to spend more time with Margo and her social group, Sophie progressively separates from Erin when she returns to the town as an adult.

5) The series introduces greater political and social commentary

One change in the TV adaptation is the added political and social context (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateTelevision)

The inclusion of political and social backdrop is one significant alteration in the TV adaptation.

Sophie feels uneasy when Jed and Margo Banks first show up at an NRA party because she disagrees with the town's strong pro-gun sentiment.

Aside from a passing reference to Abby's contemplation of an abortion, the novel mostly stays away from issues like religion and abortion, which are also explored in the series.

The novel doesn't examine the characters' opinions on the matter, despite having a subplot in which Abby is coerced into getting an abortion, which she finally decides not to do.

The book ignores more general social and political issues in favor of concentrating more intently on Sophie's behavior and relationship with Margo. The show enhances the plot by including these layers.

6) Jed’s role is significantly expanded in the television adaptation

Jed, portrayed by Dermot Mulroney in The Hunting Wives (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateTelevision)

Dermot Mulroney's portrayal as Margo's husband, Jed Banks, is one of the characters whose roles are expanded in The Hunting Wives TV series.

An oil tycoon and prominent local figure, Jed aspires to be the governor of Texas. He and Margo have a marital agreement in the series that permits them to have other lovers as long as it remains a secret, particularly after he starts his campaign.

Jed, on the other hand, is barely mentioned in the novel. He is only referenced in passing as Margo's "cheating husband" after she drove her out of town after discovering him with his secretary. He stays in the background after that, and Sophie never speaks to him because she always visits Margo when Jed isn't around.

7) Pastor Pete is an original character created for the series

Some of the characters in The Hunting Wives (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateTelevision)

The disappearance of a teenage girl named Kaycee Krummel, which takes place prior to the events of the TV series, is a significant story point.

After Brad's lover Abby is killed, her case becomes even more important.

Kaycee's kidnapper is finally identified by Deputy Wanda Salazar as Pastor Pete, a young clergyman who deals with teenagers at the local church. Abby and Pastor Pete are also bonded because he develops an obsession with her and she confides in him because she trusts him in his capacity as a pastor.

After learning that he has an alibi on the night of the murder, Wanda rules him out even though she first believes he killed Abby. Since Pastor Pete is absent from May Cobb's original novel, the entire plot is exclusive to the series.

Interested viewers can watch all eight episodes of The Hunting Wives on Netflix.

