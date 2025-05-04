Many fans probably missed this small Andor detail that connects directly to Rogue One

The sci-fi series Andor season 2, based on the Star Wars franchise, released three new episodes on April 29, 2025, globally on the Disney+ app. The series is created by Tony Gilroy and produced by Lucasfilm. The second and final installment will take place over four years, separated into four three-episode blocks, each showing a few days of a year.

The series is a prequel, and the final three episodes will lead directly into the opening scene of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In a thread on Reddit that discussed the newly released episodes, a Reddit user spotted a detail connecting the show directly to the film.

As per the user, the gun held by Bix under hallucination at the start of episode 4 is the same one Cassian uses to shoot Krennic in the back to save Jyn at the end of the film.

One reddit user Lord_Triclops wrote regarding the detail they spotted in Andor season 2. (Image via reddit.com)

Cassian's love interest, Bix Caleen, was subjected to heavy torture in season 1, which left her deeply traumatized. To deal with the stress, Bix had started consuming drugs, which would make her hallucinate about the imperial officers and doctors who hurt her. At the start of episode 4, under the influence of the drug and past traumas, she walks with a blaster towards an empty hall.

In the empty room, Bix hallucinates the imperial doctor Gorst torturing one of her friends. Viewers can look forward to how all of it ties up in the end, since it has been assumed that the blaster is the same one used by Cassian, when Bix does not appear in the film at all.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the final season has received a positive approval rating of 97% based on 121 critic reviews so far. It is set to conclude after 12 episodes.

What is Andor season 2 all about?

Official cover art for Andor season 2 featuring all the characters from the latest installment. (Image via disney.co.uk)

The latest season of the sci-fi series is set to conclude the prequel chapter to the film Rogue One. The series follows thief-turned-spy Cassian during the five years that led to the events of the film. The official synopsis for the series, as per the official Disney+ website, reads:

"Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, 'Andor' is a prequel to 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction: The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film."

It continues:

"'Andor' sets the clock back five years from the events of 'Rogue One' to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny."

Cast and crew for the series

Denise Gough, Tony Gilroy, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Sanne Wohlenberg, and Genevieve O'Reilly speak onstage during the Andor Season 2 Special Celebration Launch Event Q&A at El Capitan Theatre on April 14, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty)

Andor was created by Tony Gilroy, who also wrote the series along with Stephen Schiff, Beau Willimon, and Dan Gilroy, among others. The credited cinematographers for the series are Adriano Goldman, Frank Lamm, Damián García, and Christophe Nuyens. It was produced by Lucasfilm and distributed globally by Disney.

The series is led by Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, the thief who later became a spy and also led a rebellion against the Galactic Empire. The cast also includes Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic, and Benjamin Bratt as Bail Organa.

The latest installment of the sci-fi series will release its next block of three episodes on May 6, 2025, exclusively on the Disney+ app. The episodes are directed by Janus Metz and written by Dan Gilroy.

