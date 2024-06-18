Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 seems to be getting more explosive (pun intended) and bloodier with each episode. In the recent episode of the show, audiences witnessed Jeremy Renner's Mike McLusky making several pit stops after chaos erupted in Kingstown. Seeing how things ended in the episode, it is fair to say that the chaos will continue into the season's fourth episode.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 4 will be released on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 3 a.m. ET and midnight PT on Paramount+. The episode is called Rag Doll and is written by Aalia Brown. Besides Paramount+, the episode will also be available for streaming on other platforms, which will be discussed later. Continue reading to find out more about that and other related information about the show.

Disclaimer: This article comprises major Mayor of Kingstown spoilers.

When will episode 4 of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 be released?

As mentioned previously, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 4 will be released on Sunday, June 23, 2024, on Paramount Plus at 3 a.m. ET and 12 a.m. PT. Provided that the channel is available in several regions across Asia and the Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America, the episode timings will vary depending on the time zones the regions are located in.

Hence, to make things easier, a table detailing the area-wise release dates and timings based on their zonal locations has been provided below:

TIMEZONE DATE TIME Eastern Time Sunday, June 23, 2024 3:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time Sunday, June 23, 2024 5:00 PM Central European Summer Time Sunday, June 23, 2024 9:00 AM British Summer Time Sunday, June 23, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern Time Zone Sunday, June 23, 2024 3:00 AM Central Daylight Time Sunday, June 23, 2024 2:00 AM Argentina Time Sunday, June 23, 2024 4:00 AM Brasilia Summer Time Sunday, June 23, 2024 5:00 AM Colombia Time Sunday, June 23, 2024 2:00 AM

Where to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 4?

As highlighted earlier, episode 4 of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 will be exclusively available for streaming on Paramount+. The episode will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in select regions.

However, it must be noted that on Prime, the episodes are usually released a little later than they are on Paramount+.

A brief recap of episode 3 of Mayor of Kingstown season 3

Episode 3 of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 opened with the horrifying visuals of a homeless man discovering Tatiana's body in a dumpster along with her crying kid. The first episode of season 3 showed Russian mobster Konstantin Noskov brutally killed Tatiana after he found out about her involvement in trying to save Milo in the show's previous season.

After the incident, Mike made a short trip to Noskov's den, where he tried to fight his way through to him but failed. With that being said, he did not leave the place without having a conversation with him and warning him of severe consequences for stepping out of his lane again.

Later in the episode, Mike meets Noskov again, but this time they meet at a pub. The two sit beside each other while they have a conversation in the presence of Noskov's security personnel. Mike warns Noskov against taking any extreme steps, as he boldly claims that Kingstown is his town and that staying in his town requires him to follow certain rules.

Tatiana's dead body was not the only thing that Mike had to deal with in the show's previous episode. He also had to deal with Iris, who was arrested for cutting a signal and assaulting an officer. As usual, Mike rushed to the police station the very moment he learned about the incident to save her. However, her unwillingness to give her fingerprints while leaving the cell raised suspicions in his mind.

What to expect in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 4?

Episode 3 of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 closed with a huge blast in the parking lot of the office premises of the Kingstown Police Department. While Ian is discussing Mother Teresa with his friends, a sudden blast occurs in the parking lot, setting all the cars present ablaze.

Episode 4 of the season is expected to answer questions related to the blast. For example, who was responsible for it? Is it the same person who was responsible for the blast in the show's first episode? Is Konstantin Noskov responsible for these? Or is Merle pulling his strings from inside the prison? All these questions and more can be expected to be answered in the show's upcoming episode.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 will have ten episodes. The last episode of the season will air on August 4, 2024.