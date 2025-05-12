Mr. Robot soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Mr. Robot is a drama series created by Sam Esmail that premiered on May 27, 2015. The show follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cybersecurity engineer by day and vigilante hacker by night. His world flips when he meets Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), the mysterious leader of an underground group called fsociety.
What starts as a plan to take down corporate greed spirals into a tangled mess of conspiracy, mental health struggles, and blurred realities. Characters like Darlene (Carly Chaikin), Angela (Portia Doubleday), and Whiterose (BD Wong) add more chaos to the mix, each with their own baggage and secrets.
The soundtrack, composed by Emmy-winner Mac Quayle, is the one thing that really sets Mr Robot apart. The music is glitchy, brooding, and pulse-pounding—perfectly syncing with Elliot's spiraling mind. It's not just background noise; it drives the tension, underlines the paranoia, and hits hardest when the screen goes silent.
Quayle's score blends warped electronics, ambient noise, and analog synths into a sound that's uniquely unsettling. And when it cuts to a needle drop—from Pixies to Phil Collins—it always hits with purpose in Mr. Robot.
The complete soundtrack of Mr. Robot explored
Mr. Robot season 1
Episode 1: eps1.0_hellofriend.mov
- If You Go Away by Neil Diamond
- New Brave by CTZNSHP
- Bright and Optimistic A by Martin Price, Lee Pomeroy
Episode 2: eps1.1_ones-and-zer0es.mpeg
- Fist of God by MSTRKRFT
- Quiet Dog by Mos Def
- Chill Out ft. Kid by Robert Chadd Henley, Brian Kelly Defeo, Samuel M. Coleman
- Symphony No. 7 in A – Allegretto by Beethoven
Episode 3: eps1.2_d3bug.mkv
- By the Way by Jerry Honigman
- Steal My Sunshine by LEN
- Later by Denis Mortiz, Eike Hosenfeld
- Open Tales by Bora York
- Norma: Act 1: Casta Diva by Vincenzo Bellini
- What We Need Is Some Rock by Just Water
- Obsession by Animotion
Episode 4: eps1.3_da3m0ns.mp4
- Hell of a Night by ScHoolboy Q
- Queen by Perfume Genius
Episode 5: eps1.4_3xpl0its.wmv
- Love On a Real Train by Tangerine Dream
- Star-Forming Regions by Daniel Burke, Brian Casey, Drew Darren, Brian Reidinger
- If Mama Ain't Happy A by Rex Schnelle
- Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat Major K. 207: Allegro Moderato by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Episode 6: eps1.5_br4ve-trave1er.asf
- Some Velvet Morning by Lee Hazlewood & Nancy Sinatra
Episode 7: eps1.6_v1ew-s0urce.flv
- Pictures of You by The Cure
- Two Weeks by FKA Twigs
- Japanese Farewell Song by Miyoshi Umeki
- Prowler by Thorsten Benning, Christoph Cloeser, Morten Gass
Episode 8: eps1.7_wh1ter0se.m4v
- Gone by M83
- Piano Concerto No. 20 In D Minor- Allegro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Magic Flute - Der Holle Rach by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Episode 9: eps1.8_m1rr0r1ng.qt
- Where Is My Mind by Maxence Cyrin
- Kool Thing by Sonic Youth
Episode 10: eps1.9_zer0-day.avi
- Sound and Color by Alabama Shakes
- Got Your Money by Ol' Dirty Bastard
- Nearer My God To Thee by Phillis Taylor Sparks
- Waltz 2 from Jazz Suite by Dmitri Shostakovich
- World Destruction by Time Zone
- People Who Died by Jim Carroll Band
Mr. Robot season 2
Episode 1: eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc
- Nice To Meet Me by Zack Hemsey
- Daydream In Blue by I Monster
- The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492: Overture by London Philharmonic Orchestra & Laurence Siegel
- I Know You Are But What Am I? by Mogwai
- Daydreamin' by Lupe Fiasco (feat. Jill Scott)
- 3.1_5-sandbox.dts by Mac Quayle
- 2.0_6-madame3xecutioner.oga by Mac Quayle
Episode 2: eps2.0_unm4sk-pt2.tc
- Game Set Match by Glitterbitch
- Take Me Home by Phil Collins
- Manum Khak E Sarey: I Am The Dust of The Street of Mohammed by Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali Group
- You Like Me by The Midi Mafia (feat. Mucho Deniro)
- Bull In The Heather by Sonic Youth
- Daydream In Blue by I Monster
- Daydreamin’ by Lupe Fiasco
- Till We Meet Again by Charles Hart & Lewis James
- Commission And Main Title by Michael Small
- Basket Case by Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star
- 2.0_10-masktakesover.sln by Mac Quayle
Episode 3: eps2.1_k3rnel-pan1c.ksd
- Opening by Philip Glass & Burkhard Dallwitz
- A Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives
- You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me by Dusty Springfield
- Highwayman by The Highwaymen
- Lovely Allen by Holy F***
- Just Say The Word by Jerry Townes
- 1.5_6-veraliber4ted.aiff by Mac Quayle
- Verdi: Requiem Mass - Ingemisco Tamquam Reus by Anthony Laciura
- 2.0_3-coneyi5land.tmp by Mac Quayle
Episode 4: eps2.2_init_1.asec
- The Planets, Op. 32: VII. Neptune, The Mystic by Royal Scottish National Orchestra & David Lloyd-Jones
- The Planets, Op. 32: VII. Neptune, The Mystic (Andante) by The Ambrosian Singers, Philharmonia Orchestra & Sir Simon Rattle
- Rainy Night In Georgia by Brook Benton
- Into The Black by Chromatics
- Basket Case by Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star
- Concerto-Cantata, Op. 65: IV. Arioso e corale. Lento - Tranquillo cantabile – Dolce by Carol Wincence, Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra & Antoni Wit
- Piano Concerto No. 21 In C Major, K. 467: II. Andante by Finghin Collins, London Philharmonic Orchestra & David Parry
- What Have We Done To Each Other? by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
- Love Is A Lie by Lion
Episode 5: eps2.3_logic-b0mb.hc
- 1.0_8-whatsyourask.m4p by Mac Quayle
- 1.0_7-waitfortheQ.ogg by Mac Quayle
- 1.3_5-da3m0nsneverstop.caf by Mac Quayle
- 2.3_5-pun1shm3nt.ape by Mac Quayle
Episode 6: eps2.4_m4ster-s1ave.aes
- Celebration by Kool & The Gang
- Gwan by The Suffers
- Dear Mama by 2Pac
- Guiding Light by Television
Episode 7: eps2.5_h4ndshake.sme
- Theme From Blow Out’ by Pino Donaggio
- Garbageman by The Cramps
- Play The Game by Jack Nitzsche
- Sound & Color by Alabama Shakes
Episode 8: eps2.6_succ3ss0r.p12
- Haitian Fight Song by Charles Mingus
- Danse Macabre by Orchestra of the Bolshoi Theatre
- Everybody Wants To Rule The World by Portia Doubleday
- Rainy Days And Mondays by The Carpenters
- Dove by Cymande
- The Apartment by Giorgio Moroder
- II B.S. by Charles Mingus
Episode 9: eps2.7_init_5.fve
- This Ain’t No Hymn by Saint Saviour
- The Order Of Death by Public Image Ltd
- Walking In My Shoes by Depeche Mode
- 2.7_1-init_5.fve by Mac Quayle
- DDoS Hacking Song by Mac Quayle
- Before I Fought Myself by Garrett L.
- 1.9_6-nothingisreal.ra by Mac Quayle
Episode 10: eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx
- 2.3_1-steel-v4lley.webm by Mac Quayle
- 3 Gnossiennes: Gnossienne No. 1 by Olof Hojer
- The Head That Controls Both Right And Left Sides Eats Meats And Slobbers Even Today by Bleach
- 2.5_5-rev0lution.act by Mac Quayle
- 2.8_2-ph4se.vox by Mac Quayle
Episode 11: eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z
- 1.8_1-imcrazy.aiff by Mac Quayle
- Night Train by Marvin Berry
- Ballad Of Davy Crockett by Fess Parker
- 2.9_3-woman0ftime.m4b by Mac Quayle
- 2.9_2-hang1nthere.dct by Mac Quayle
- Time Bomb Town by Lindsey Buckingham
- Earth Angel by Marvin Berry (feat. Starlighters)
- Earth Angel by Johnny Maestro & The Crests
Episode 12: eps2.9_pyth0n-pt2.p7z
- The Hall Of Mirrors by Kraftwerk
- 2.3_1-steel-v4lley.webm by Mac Quayle
- 1.5_1-askingthe1mpossible.m4p by Mac Quayle
- The Moth & The Flame by Les Deux Love Orchestra
- We’ve Got Tonight by Kenny Rogers & Sheena Easton
- 2.9_2-hang1nthere.dct by Mac Quayle
Mr. Robot season 3
Episode 1: eps3.0_power-saver-mode.h
- Come And Get These Memories (Single Version / Mono) by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
- The Hall of Mirrors (2009 Remaster) by Kraftwerk
- Whistling Away The Dark by Julie Andrews
- Razorgirl by Dubvirus
- Blue Sunshine (Main Title) Charles Gross
- Feel the Same by Battle Tapes
- Over You by Laura Branigan
- Touch by Daft Punk, Paul Williams
- 3.0_1-one2blame.orc by Mac Quayle
Episode 2: eps3.1_undo.gz
- New Sensation by INXS
- 1.2_3-therealshayla.wav by Mac Quayle
- Listen to Your Heart by Roxette
- When the Night Feels My Song by Bedouin Soundclash
- Renegades X by Ambassadors
- 3.0_2-rootkithun7er.tmp by Mac Quayle
- Loops & Things by Jens
- One Week by Barenaked Ladies
- 3.1_3-nicetomeetyou.omg by Mac Quayle
- 3.1_5-sandbox.dts by Mac Quayle
Episode 3: eps3.2_legacy.so
- Experiment in Terror by Henry Mancini
- If You Could Read My Mind by Gordon Lightfoot
- I Ain't Goin' Out Like That by Cypress Hill
- I'm Your Puppet by James & Bobby Purify
- I Would Never Say You're Fat by Cliff Martinez
- Burning Saint by Thomas P. Heckmann
Episode 4: eps3.3_metadata.par2
- Everything Means Nothing To Me by Elliott Smith
- Under the Tide by Chvrches
- Dance Hall Days by Wang Chung
- Miyake by Kodo
- 3.3_7-urthegod.mod by Mac Quayle
Episode 5: eps3.4_runtime-err0r.r00
- Knee Play 1 (From Einstein On the Beach) [feat. The Philip Glass Ensemble] by Philip Glass
- Run-Around by (Single Edit) Blues Traveler
- Scene ll-Bed (Vocal) by Philip Glass Ensemble; Michael Reisman
- Potato Cream (Vexento Remix) by Sp4zie
- 1.1_6-believe-in-erasing.au by Mac Quayle
- 3.4_2-updatefailure.rip by Mac Quayle
- Knee Play 3 by Philip Glass, Philip Glass Ensemble, Michael Riesman, Robert Wilson
Episode 6: eps3.5_kill-pr0cess.inc
- Reel Ten by The Plugz
- 3.0_6-whatib3lieve.tmp by Mac Quayle
- 3.5_1-alittlepush.ktp by Mac Quayle
- The Girl From Ipanema by Antonio Carlos Jobim
- Einstein On The Beach: Knee 1 by Michael Riesman, The Philip Glass Ensemble
- 3.0_6-alle6edrevolution.tmp by Mac Quayle
- 3.5_8-w3-did-it.sib by Mac Quayle
- shutdown -r by Mac Quayle
Episode 7: eps3.6_fredrick+tanya.chk
- Knight Rider by The Hollywood Prime Time Orchestra
- Moment of Truth by Gang Starr
- In the Mood by Robert Plant
- 2.0_6-madame3xecutioner.oga by Mac Quayle
- 3.3_6-foll0wingrob0t.trak by Mac Quayle
- In Time (feat. Stevie Salas) by Robbie Robb
Episode 8: eps3.7_dont-delete-me.ko
- These Old Memories by Honey & The Bees
- 3.7_5-eulogy-for-m0bley.rip by Mac Quayle
- 3.7_4-lollipop.sou by Mac Quayle
- 3.7_2-october21.bak by Mac Quayle
- Back to the Future Overture by The Outatime Orchestra
- Mr. Sandman (feat. Al Alberts & Jack Pleis and His Orchestra) by The Four Aces
- Losing You by Brenda Lee
- I Know You Are But What Am I? by Mogwai
- 2.0_6-madame3xecutioner.oga by Mac Quayle
- 1.1_6-believe-in-erasing.au by Mac Quayle
Episode 9: eps3.8_stage3.torrent
- 3.8_1-cybersecurity.mogg by Mac Quayle
- Heatwave by Wild Ones
- Curry Chicken by Joey Bada$$
- Angel from Montgomery by John Prine
- Unreleased by Mac Quayle
- 3.0_1-one2blame.orc by Mac Quayle
- 3.0_9-cu22ency.tmp by Mac Quayle
Episode 10: shutdown -r
- Criminal by Fiona Apple
- Criminal (iTunes Originals Version) by Fiona Apple
- Intro by M83
- 3.9_3-wo-ai-ni.0cc by Mac Quayle
- 3.0_10-r3tribution.tmp by Mac Quayle
- 2.8_2-ph4se.vox by Mac Quayle
- 3.9_2-1-was-you.dts by Mac Quayle
- Kom Veacha Tha Sneha Knom by Pan Ron
- 3.9_1-th3-barn.usf by Mac Quayle
- 1.6_2-a-way-out.wav by Mac Quayle
Mr. Robot season 4
Episode 1: 401 Unauthorized
- Little Drummer by Boy Low
- First Mark by Lil Silva
- Don't Worry, Be Happy by Bobby McFerrin
- God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen by Mr. Robot Cast
- O Come, All Ye Faithful by Mr. Robot Cast
- Christmas Rappin' by Kurtis Blow
Episode 2: 402 Payment Required
- O Come All Ye Faithful by Tenebrae, Nigel Short
- It's Christmas (All Over The World) by New Edition
- I Don't Intend to Spend Christmas Without You by Margo Guryan
- Pruit Igoe by Philip Glass
- Vessels by Philip Glass
- Cloudscape by Philip Glass
Episode 3: 403 Forbidden
- Time (Clock of the Heart) by Culture Club
- Lover's Tears by Feng Feifei
- Sick of Myself by Matthew Sweet
- Kelly by Van She
- Flesh without Blood by Grimes
Episode 4: 404 Not Found
- Joey by Concrete Blonde
- Jul, jul, strålande jul (feat. Martin Wallström) by Mr. Robot Cast
- Total Control by The Motels
- Power To Believe by The Dream Academy
Episode 5: 405 Method Not Allowed
- Ode to Joy (Alternate) by Michael Kamen
- Symphony No.9 In D Minor, Op. 125 "Choral": Ode to Joy by London Symphony Orchestra, Josef Krips
- Mistletoe and Holly by Frank Sinatra
- Devil's Waltz by Mr. Robot Cast
- All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor
- Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048: I. [Allegro] by Achim Fiedler, Festival Strings Lucerne
- Ave Maria by Josh Groban
- (Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man with the Bag by Kay Starr
- Silent Night by Cassietta George
Episode 6: 406 Not Acceptable
- Carol of the Bells (Dark Piano Version) by Myuu
- Piece of Mind by Joey Bada$$
Episode 7: 407 Proxy Authentication Required
- 3.9_3-wo-ai-ni.0cc by Mac Quayle
- YOU ARE THE STORM by Mac Quayle
Episode 8: 408 Request Timeout
- It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams
Episode 10: 410 Gone
- This Kiss by Faith Hill
- Sharp Tooth by James Horner
- Wait for Me Daryl by Hall & John Oates
- 1000 Seconds by Secret Machines
- The Motion Makes Me Last by Eluvium
- Run Away with Me by Carly Rae Jepsen
Episode 11: eXit
- Heroes and Villains by The Beach Boys
- White Widow by Afterhours
- Turn Up the Radio by OK Go
Episode 12: whoami
- Mr. Roboto by Styx
Episode 13: Hello, Elliot
- Ne me quitte pas by Jacques Brel
- Queen by Perfume Genius
- Outro by M83
All seasons of Mr. Robot are available to stream on Prime Video.