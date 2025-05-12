Mr. Robot soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Mr. Robot is a drama series created by Sam Esmail that premiered on May 27, 2015. The show follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cybersecurity engineer by day and vigilante hacker by night. His world flips when he meets Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), the mysterious leader of an underground group called fsociety.

What starts as a plan to take down corporate greed spirals into a tangled mess of conspiracy, mental health struggles, and blurred realities. Characters like Darlene (Carly Chaikin), Angela (Portia Doubleday), and Whiterose (BD Wong) add more chaos to the mix, each with their own baggage and secrets.

The soundtrack, composed by Emmy-winner Mac Quayle, is the one thing that really sets Mr Robot apart. The music is glitchy, brooding, and pulse-pounding—perfectly syncing with Elliot's spiraling mind. It's not just background noise; it drives the tension, underlines the paranoia, and hits hardest when the screen goes silent.

Quayle's score blends warped electronics, ambient noise, and analog synths into a sound that's uniquely unsettling. And when it cuts to a needle drop—from Pixies to Phil Collins—it always hits with purpose in Mr. Robot.

The complete soundtrack of Mr. Robot explored

Mr. Robot season 1

Still from Mr. Robot Season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 1: eps1.0_hellofriend.mov

If You Go Away by Neil Diamond

New Brave by CTZNSHP

Bright and Optimistic A by Martin Price, Lee Pomeroy

Episode 2: eps1.1_ones-and-zer0es.mpeg

Fist of God by MSTRKRFT

Quiet Dog by Mos Def

Chill Out ft. Kid by Robert Chadd Henley, Brian Kelly Defeo, Samuel M. Coleman

Symphony No. 7 in A – Allegretto by Beethoven

Episode 3: eps1.2_d3bug.mkv

By the Way by Jerry Honigman

Steal My Sunshine by LEN

Later by Denis Mortiz, Eike Hosenfeld

Open Tales by Bora York

Norma: Act 1: Casta Diva by Vincenzo Bellini

What We Need Is Some Rock by Just Water

Obsession by Animotion

Episode 4: eps1.3_da3m0ns.mp4

Hell of a Night by ScHoolboy Q

Queen by Perfume Genius

Episode 5: eps1.4_3xpl0its.wmv

Love On a Real Train by Tangerine Dream

Star-Forming Regions by Daniel Burke, Brian Casey, Drew Darren, Brian Reidinger

If Mama Ain't Happy A by Rex Schnelle

Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat Major K. 207: Allegro Moderato by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Episode 6: eps1.5_br4ve-trave1er.asf

Some Velvet Morning by Lee Hazlewood & Nancy Sinatra

Episode 7: eps1.6_v1ew-s0urce.flv

Pictures of You by The Cure

Two Weeks by FKA Twigs

Japanese Farewell Song by Miyoshi Umeki

Prowler by Thorsten Benning, Christoph Cloeser, Morten Gass

Episode 8: eps1.7_wh1ter0se.m4v

Gone by M83

Piano Concerto No. 20 In D Minor- Allegro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Magic Flute - Der Holle Rach by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Episode 9: eps1.8_m1rr0r1ng.qt

Where Is My Mind by Maxence Cyrin

Kool Thing by Sonic Youth

Episode 10: eps1.9_zer0-day.avi

Sound and Color by Alabama Shakes

Got Your Money by Ol' Dirty Bastard

Nearer My God To Thee by Phillis Taylor Sparks

Waltz 2 from Jazz Suite by Dmitri Shostakovich

World Destruction by Time Zone

People Who Died by Jim Carroll Band

Mr. Robot season 2

Still from Mr. Robot Season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 1: eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc

Nice To Meet Me by Zack Hemsey

Daydream In Blue by I Monster

The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492: Overture by London Philharmonic Orchestra & Laurence Siegel

I Know You Are But What Am I? by Mogwai

Daydreamin' by Lupe Fiasco (feat. Jill Scott)

3.1_5-sandbox.dts by Mac Quayle

2.0_6-madame3xecutioner.oga by Mac Quayle

Episode 2: eps2.0_unm4sk-pt2.tc

Game Set Match by Glitterbitch

Take Me Home by Phil Collins

Manum Khak E Sarey: I Am The Dust of The Street of Mohammed by Rizwan-Muazzam Qawwali Group

You Like Me by The Midi Mafia (feat. Mucho Deniro)

Bull In The Heather by Sonic Youth

Daydream In Blue by I Monster

Daydreamin’ by Lupe Fiasco

Till We Meet Again by Charles Hart & Lewis James

Commission And Main Title by Michael Small

Basket Case by Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star

2.0_10-masktakesover.sln by Mac Quayle

Episode 3: eps2.1_k3rnel-pan1c.ksd

Opening by Philip Glass & Burkhard Dallwitz

A Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives

You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me by Dusty Springfield

Highwayman by The Highwaymen

Lovely Allen by Holy F***

Just Say The Word by Jerry Townes

1.5_6-veraliber4ted.aiff by Mac Quayle

Verdi: Requiem Mass - Ingemisco Tamquam Reus by Anthony Laciura

2.0_3-coneyi5land.tmp by Mac Quayle

Episode 4: eps2.2_init_1.asec

The Planets, Op. 32: VII. Neptune, The Mystic by Royal Scottish National Orchestra & David Lloyd-Jones

The Planets, Op. 32: VII. Neptune, The Mystic (Andante) by The Ambrosian Singers, Philharmonia Orchestra & Sir Simon Rattle

Rainy Night In Georgia by Brook Benton

Into The Black by Chromatics

Basket Case by Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star

Concerto-Cantata, Op. 65: IV. Arioso e corale. Lento - Tranquillo cantabile – Dolce by Carol Wincence, Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra & Antoni Wit

Piano Concerto No. 21 In C Major, K. 467: II. Andante by Finghin Collins, London Philharmonic Orchestra & David Parry

What Have We Done To Each Other? by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Love Is A Lie by Lion

Still from Season 2 Episode 5 of Mr. Robot (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 5: eps2.3_logic-b0mb.hc

1.0_8-whatsyourask.m4p by Mac Quayle

1.0_7-waitfortheQ.ogg by Mac Quayle

1.3_5-da3m0nsneverstop.caf by Mac Quayle

2.3_5-pun1shm3nt.ape by Mac Quayle

Episode 6: eps2.4_m4ster-s1ave.aes

Celebration by Kool & The Gang

Gwan by The Suffers

Dear Mama by 2Pac

Guiding Light by Television

Episode 7: eps2.5_h4ndshake.sme

Theme From Blow Out’ by Pino Donaggio

Garbageman by The Cramps

Play The Game by Jack Nitzsche

Sound & Color by Alabama Shakes

Episode 8: eps2.6_succ3ss0r.p12

Haitian Fight Song by Charles Mingus

Danse Macabre by Orchestra of the Bolshoi Theatre

Everybody Wants To Rule The World by Portia Doubleday

Rainy Days And Mondays by The Carpenters

Dove by Cymande

The Apartment by Giorgio Moroder

II B.S. by Charles Mingus

Episode 9: eps2.7_init_5.fve

This Ain’t No Hymn by Saint Saviour

The Order Of Death by Public Image Ltd

Walking In My Shoes by Depeche Mode

2.7_1-init_5.fve by Mac Quayle

DDoS Hacking Song by Mac Quayle

Before I Fought Myself by Garrett L.

1.9_6-nothingisreal.ra by Mac Quayle

Episode 10: eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx

2.3_1-steel-v4lley.webm by Mac Quayle

3 Gnossiennes: Gnossienne No. 1 by Olof Hojer

The Head That Controls Both Right And Left Sides Eats Meats And Slobbers Even Today by Bleach

2.5_5-rev0lution.act by Mac Quayle

2.8_2-ph4se.vox by Mac Quayle

Episode 11: eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z

1.8_1-imcrazy.aiff by Mac Quayle

Night Train by Marvin Berry

Ballad Of Davy Crockett by Fess Parker

2.9_3-woman0ftime.m4b by Mac Quayle

2.9_2-hang1nthere.dct by Mac Quayle

Time Bomb Town by Lindsey Buckingham

Earth Angel by Marvin Berry (feat. Starlighters)

Earth Angel by Johnny Maestro & The Crests

Episode 12: eps2.9_pyth0n-pt2.p7z

The Hall Of Mirrors by Kraftwerk

2.3_1-steel-v4lley.webm by Mac Quayle

1.5_1-askingthe1mpossible.m4p by Mac Quayle

The Moth & The Flame by Les Deux Love Orchestra

We’ve Got Tonight by Kenny Rogers & Sheena Easton

2.9_2-hang1nthere.dct by Mac Quayle

Mr. Robot season 3

Still from Mr. Robot Season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 1: eps3.0_power-saver-mode.h

Come And Get These Memories (Single Version / Mono) by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

The Hall of Mirrors (2009 Remaster) by Kraftwerk

Whistling Away The Dark by Julie Andrews

Razorgirl by Dubvirus

Blue Sunshine (Main Title) Charles Gross

Feel the Same by Battle Tapes

Over You by Laura Branigan

Touch by Daft Punk, Paul Williams

3.0_1-one2blame.orc by Mac Quayle

Episode 2: eps3.1_undo.gz

New Sensation by INXS

1.2_3-therealshayla.wav by Mac Quayle

Listen to Your Heart by Roxette

When the Night Feels My Song by Bedouin Soundclash

Renegades X by Ambassadors

3.0_2-rootkithun7er.tmp by Mac Quayle

Loops & Things by Jens

One Week by Barenaked Ladies

3.1_3-nicetomeetyou.omg by Mac Quayle

3.1_5-sandbox.dts by Mac Quayle

Episode 3: eps3.2_legacy.so

Experiment in Terror by Henry Mancini

If You Could Read My Mind by Gordon Lightfoot

I Ain't Goin' Out Like That by Cypress Hill

I'm Your Puppet by James & Bobby Purify

I Would Never Say You're Fat by Cliff Martinez

Burning Saint by Thomas P. Heckmann

Episode 4: eps3.3_metadata.par2

Everything Means Nothing To Me by Elliott Smith

Under the Tide by Chvrches

Dance Hall Days by Wang Chung

Miyake by Kodo

3.3_7-urthegod.mod by Mac Quayle

Episode 5: eps3.4_runtime-err0r.r00

Knee Play 1 (From Einstein On the Beach) [feat. The Philip Glass Ensemble] by Philip Glass

Run-Around by (Single Edit) Blues Traveler

Scene ll-Bed (Vocal) by Philip Glass Ensemble; Michael Reisman

Potato Cream (Vexento Remix) by Sp4zie

1.1_6-believe-in-erasing.au by Mac Quayle

3.4_2-updatefailure.rip by Mac Quayle

Knee Play 3 by Philip Glass, Philip Glass Ensemble, Michael Riesman, Robert Wilson

Episode 6: eps3.5_kill-pr0cess.inc

Reel Ten by The Plugz

3.0_6-whatib3lieve.tmp by Mac Quayle

3.5_1-alittlepush.ktp by Mac Quayle

The Girl From Ipanema by Antonio Carlos Jobim

Einstein On The Beach: Knee 1 by Michael Riesman, The Philip Glass Ensemble

3.0_6-alle6edrevolution.tmp by Mac Quayle

3.5_8-w3-did-it.sib by Mac Quayle

shutdown -r by Mac Quayle

Still from Mr. Robot Season 3 episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 7: eps3.6_fredrick+tanya.chk

Knight Rider by The Hollywood Prime Time Orchestra

Moment of Truth by Gang Starr

In the Mood by Robert Plant

2.0_6-madame3xecutioner.oga by Mac Quayle

3.3_6-foll0wingrob0t.trak by Mac Quayle

In Time (feat. Stevie Salas) by Robbie Robb

Episode 8: eps3.7_dont-delete-me.ko

These Old Memories by Honey & The Bees

3.7_5-eulogy-for-m0bley.rip by Mac Quayle

3.7_4-lollipop.sou by Mac Quayle

3.7_2-october21.bak by Mac Quayle

Back to the Future Overture by The Outatime Orchestra

Mr. Sandman (feat. Al Alberts & Jack Pleis and His Orchestra) by The Four Aces

Losing You by Brenda Lee

I Know You Are But What Am I? by Mogwai

2.0_6-madame3xecutioner.oga by Mac Quayle

1.1_6-believe-in-erasing.au by Mac Quayle

Episode 9: eps3.8_stage3.torrent

3.8_1-cybersecurity.mogg by Mac Quayle

Heatwave by Wild Ones

Curry Chicken by Joey Bada$$

Angel from Montgomery by John Prine

Unreleased by Mac Quayle

3.0_1-one2blame.orc by Mac Quayle

3.0_9-cu22ency.tmp by Mac Quayle

Episode 10: shutdown -r

Criminal by Fiona Apple

Criminal (iTunes Originals Version) by Fiona Apple

Intro by M83

3.9_3-wo-ai-ni.0cc by Mac Quayle

3.0_10-r3tribution.tmp by Mac Quayle

2.8_2-ph4se.vox by Mac Quayle

3.9_2-1-was-you.dts by Mac Quayle

Kom Veacha Tha Sneha Knom by Pan Ron

3.9_1-th3-barn.usf by Mac Quayle

1.6_2-a-way-out.wav by Mac Quayle

Mr. Robot season 4

Still from Mr. Robot Season 4 (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 1: 401 Unauthorized

Little Drummer by Boy Low

First Mark by Lil Silva

Don't Worry, Be Happy by Bobby McFerrin

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen by Mr. Robot Cast

O Come, All Ye Faithful by Mr. Robot Cast

Christmas Rappin' by Kurtis Blow

Episode 2: 402 Payment Required

O Come All Ye Faithful by Tenebrae, Nigel Short

It's Christmas (All Over The World) by New Edition

I Don't Intend to Spend Christmas Without You by Margo Guryan

Pruit Igoe by Philip Glass

Vessels by Philip Glass

Cloudscape by Philip Glass

Episode 3: 403 Forbidden

Time (Clock of the Heart) by Culture Club

Lover's Tears by Feng Feifei

Sick of Myself by Matthew Sweet

Kelly by Van She

Flesh without Blood by Grimes

Episode 4: 404 Not Found

Joey by Concrete Blonde

Jul, jul, strålande jul (feat. Martin Wallström) by Mr. Robot Cast

Total Control by The Motels

Power To Believe by The Dream Academy

Episode 5: 405 Method Not Allowed

Ode to Joy (Alternate) by Michael Kamen

Symphony No.9 In D Minor, Op. 125 "Choral": Ode to Joy by London Symphony Orchestra, Josef Krips

Mistletoe and Holly by Frank Sinatra

Devil's Waltz by Mr. Robot Cast

All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048: I. [Allegro] by Achim Fiedler, Festival Strings Lucerne

Ave Maria by Josh Groban

(Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man with the Bag by Kay Starr

Silent Night by Cassietta George

Episode 6: 406 Not Acceptable

Carol of the Bells (Dark Piano Version) by Myuu

Piece of Mind by Joey Bada$$

Episode 7: 407 Proxy Authentication Required

3.9_3-wo-ai-ni.0cc by Mac Quayle

YOU ARE THE STORM by Mac Quayle

Episode 8: 408 Request Timeout

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams

Episode 10: 410 Gone

This Kiss by Faith Hill

Sharp Tooth by James Horner

Wait for Me Daryl by Hall & John Oates

1000 Seconds by Secret Machines

The Motion Makes Me Last by Eluvium

Run Away with Me by Carly Rae Jepsen

Episode 11: eXit

Heroes and Villains by The Beach Boys

White Widow by Afterhours

Turn Up the Radio by OK Go

Episode 12: whoami

Mr. Roboto by Styx

Episode 13: Hello, Elliot

Ne me quitte pas by Jacques Brel

Queen by Perfume Genius

Outro by M83

All seasons of Mr. Robot are available to stream on Prime Video.

