NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5: Release date & time, what's next, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 11, 2025 10:43 GMT
NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 5 (Image via Paramount+)
NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 (Image via Paramount+)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 promises more dangerous and action-packed covert operations for the show's titular duo and the rest of their team. After the whole fiasco of the fake wedding in the previous episode, Tony and Ziva have one more mission to do, which is to break the missing Secretary General of Interpol out of prison.

But it's not just any prison. It is touted as the most sophisticated prison in all of Europe, and the duo will be exploiting any possible entry point to get to their target. NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 drops next Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Paramount+.

With stealth and smarts, Tony and Ziva, with the help of their talented hacker team members, are in for one of their most dangerous missions yet.

When does NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 come out?

The NCIS spinoff will continue its one-episode drop every week following the triple header during the premiere. This means NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 will be released at the usual time on Thursday next week, September 18, 2025, at around 3:00 am Eastern Time.

Below is a guide on the exact release timing for the upcoming episode in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zoneRelease dateRelease time
Pacific TimeThursday, September 18, 202512 am
Central TimeThursday, September 18, 2025
2 am
Eastern TimeThursday, September 18, 2025
3 am
Greenwich Mean TimeThursday, September 18, 2025
7 am
Central European TimeThursday, September 18, 2025
9 am
Eastern European TimeThursday, September 18, 2025
10 am
Indian Standard TimeThursday, September 18, 2025
12:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeThursday, September 18, 2025
4 pm
Previous and upcoming episodes of the NCIS spinoff will be exclusively streaming on Paramount+.

How many episodes are left in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1?

The first season of NCIS: Tony & Ziva has ten episodes, and after its three-episode drop on the premiere and a weekly release schedule, there are still six episodes left, including next week's NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5. Here is the release schedule of the show episode-wise.

  • Episode 5: To Be Determined - September 18, 2025
  • Episode 6: TBA - September 25, 2025
  • Episode 7: TBA - October 2, 2025
  • Episode 8: TBA - October 9, 2025
  • Episode 9: Ride or Die - October 16, 2025
  • Episode 10: Full Circle - October 23, 2025

A brief recap of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 advances the show's titular duo's investigation and relationship. They stage a wedding, using Boris and Fruzsi's wedding, as a ploy to lure Martine and have Claudette mine date from her phone. However, Fruzsi is abducted before the fake wedding, and Ziva stands in as the bride.

A still from the series (Image via Paramount+)
A still from the series (Image via Paramount+)

Unfortunately, the data transfer takes a lot of time, and Henry and the Interpol crash the wedding, ending in chaos and a chase. But while the initial plan is a bust, Tony and Ziva manage to snatch Martine's bag from her, including her phone. Claudette, with her expertise, stumbles into what happened to Jonah, the missing Secretary General of Interpol, whom Henry had replaced in episode 3.

It turns out that he is being kept in a prison in Austria under a false name, and Tony thinks Henry not only screwed them over, but he also screwed his boss over, so he can take the latter's position. NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4, however, ends with Boris and Fruzsi married after Claudette marries them before the fake wedding.

Major events to expect from NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5

After the revelation about the Secretary General of Interpol in the previous episode, here are some highlights and potential plot developments expected to play out in the upcoming NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5:

  • Tony and Ziva will be getting Jonah Markham, the missing Secretary General of Interpol, out of prison.
  • As teased in the 'On The Next' section of episode 3's closing credits, Tony and Ziva will try to get into the "most sophisticated prison in Europe," which will see them facing all sorts of challenges left and right.
  • The team will be using the 9.4 malware from Martine's handbag to help their cause and ensure that they can get out of the prison safely. But, as seen in the teaser, there is chaos, explosions, and a firefight waiting for them inside.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 as the show continues.

