NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6: Release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

There's no rest of the titular duo, as NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 6 teases to be the biggest challenge for them yet. Sneaking into the high-tech Austrian prison in the previous episode may be easier compared to what's waiting for them in episode 6, which is the danger looming over their daughter, Tali.Tony and Ziva will be racing against time to get to their daughter before anything can happen to her. Titled Dark Mirror, NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 6 will be released next Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Paramount+, and will continue the titular couple's journey to save Tali and deal with Henry's death.Meanwhile, there's also the impending threat from Jonah Markham, Martine, and their Serbian hacker.When does NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 6 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the three-episode drop during the premiere, the series will be releasing one new episode per week until the finale. This means NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 6 will be released next week on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Fans can expect the new episode to drop at around the usual timeslot of 3:00 am Eastern Time.The table below provides the release timings for the upcoming episode in select major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease dateRelease timePacific TimeThursday, September 25, 202512 amCentral TimeThursday, September 25, 20252 amEastern TimeThursday, September 25, 20253 amGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, September 25, 20257 amCentral European TimeThursday, September 25, 20259 amEastern European TimeThursday, September 25, 202510 amIndian Standard TimeThursday, September 25, 202512:30 pmJapan Standard TimeThursday, September 25, 20254 pmParamount+ is the exclusive streaming platform of the series. Previous and upcoming episodes, including NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 6, will only be available to watch on Paramount+ with a subscription.How many episodes are left in NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1?The NCIS spinoff has been bringing fans a mix of drama, action, and dangerous conspiracy week after week. Tony and Ziva's story has unfolded after every episode and they are closer to finish line. They have finally identified their enemies after five episodes, and there are only five more episodes left in the series.In the next half of NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1, their mission will be to defeat who they are against and ensure that their family, especially their daughter, is safe. Here's the release schedule of remaining episodes in the show:Episode 6: Dark Mirror - September 25, 2025Episode 7: Fire Sale - October 2, 2025Episode 8: All for the Taking English - October 9, 2025Episode 9: Ride or Die - October 16, 2025Episode 10: Full Circle - October 23, 2025A brief recap of NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 5A still from the series (Image via Paramount+)NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 5 revealed one of the biggest mysteries in the series: the person who framed Tony and his company. It turned out that Henry is innocent and it was the former Secretary General of Interpol, Jonah, who is the mastermind. He's working with Martine and broke out a Serbian hacker from prison to help him hack through Reigning Fire.However, Jonah killed Henry in episode 5, just as Tony and Ziva leaves in a hurry after receiving a call from Tali that there are bad guys in the safe house. Tony leaves Henry for dead in Jonah's hands to ensure that he and Ziva arrives in time to save their daughter.Major events to expect from NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 6The previous episode's ending and end credits teased what fans can expect in next week's NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 6. Here are some highlights and potential plot developments fan can expect.Tony and Ziva will are coming after Tali after hearing that she might be in trouble. Only time will tell if they arrive on time before anything can happen to their daughter.The aftermath of Henry's death. Tony and Henry were close, and the fact that Tony had left Henry to die in order to get to Tali faster, there will be some guilt coming out of the surface.There will be more action in the next episode. As seen in the teaser, bad guys are after Tali and her bodyguard, and there's a lot of shooting going on as they try to escape.Stay tuned for more NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva news and updates as the series continues.