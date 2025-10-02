NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8: Release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 8 promises more spy action as Tony and Ziva go face-to-face with Jonah and Martine in their next mission. After uncovering the latter's master plan to kill Aaron Graves during his upcoming weapons expo in Paris, the show's titular duo will be doing their best to stop the murder plot from happening.Titled Fire Sale, NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 8 will arrive next week on Thursday, October 9, 2025, on Paramount+ at 3:00 am ET. From the episode teaser, the next installment is expected to bring another foe coming after Tony and Ziva, a pet-like killer robot that will do Jonah Markham's bidding, courtesy of Reigning Fire's latest technology.When does NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 8 come out?Continuing the show's weekly episode schedule, NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 8 will be released next week, on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Like previous episodes, the next installment will drop around 3:00 am Eastern Time. The exact release timings are outlined below depending on the region or time zone. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTime zoneRelease dateRelease timePacific TimeThursday, October 9, 202512 amCentral TimeThursday, October 9, 20252 amEastern TimeThursday, October 9, 20253 amGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, October 9, 20257 amCentral European TimeThursday, October 9, 20259 amEastern European TimeThursday, October 9, 202510 amIndian Standard TimeThursday, October 9, 202512:30 pmJapan Standard TimeThursday, October 9, 20254 pmWhile CBS has been the home of the original NCIS series, the sequel exclusively streams on Paramount+. This means that all previous and upcoming episodes in the series, including NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 8, can only be watched on Paramount+ with a subscription.How many episodes are left in NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1?The NCIS prequel series has brought thrill and mystery week in and out as the titular duo of Tony and Ziva unravels the conspiracies that seem to target them. The show will continue to bring more acting and spying for three more episodes, including next week's NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 8.Here's the rest of the show's release schedule, episode-wise, for those who want to catch every part of the series as soon as they air.Episode 8: Fire Sale - October 9, 2025Episode 9: Ride or Die - October 16, 2025Episode 10: Full Circle - October 23, 2025A brief recap of NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 7Tony and Ziva return undercover in Paris in NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 7 to spy on the double agents Jonah Markham and Martine. The episode revealed how Jonah and Martine bonded over their mutual plan to kill Aaron Graves and bring him to justice for his indiscriminate killing of children and Jonah's family.A still from the series (Image via Paramount+)It also revealed the grim reason Martine and Jonah got closer after spending time year after year attending Graves' conferences. It turned out that Jonah helped Martine dispose of a man she had killed during one of those conferences without question.Meanwhile, Tony and Ziva are unsure about where their relationship is going. While they are both open to giving their relationship another chance, their daughter Tali seemingly doesn't want them back together, and it weighs heavily on their minds. NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 7 also further confirms that Jonah Markham is lying to Martine about targeting Tali and his backstory.Major events to expect from NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 8Featuring the aftermath of the previous episodes, here are some major events and potential plot developments audiences can expect from NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 episode 8 next week:Aaron Graves will be holding his weapons expo in Paris, and it's going to be a high-tech event where he presents new and innovative killer weapons from his company, Reigning Fire.Jonah and Martine, with Lazar's help, will hack into Reigning Fire's firewall to give Jonah access to the company's entire system. Jonah will also be trying to kill Aaron Graves at the expo.Tony and Ziva will stop Jonah and Martine's plan to kill Graves. But, as seen in the episode preview, Jonah has access to a dog-like killer robot, a new Reigning Fire weapon, and Tony and Ziva are on its kill list.Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva season 1 as the series continues.