4 K-dramas to watch if you liked The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun

The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun is an ongoing mystery and romance drama. It features a star-studded cast, including Jang Shin-young, Seo Ha-joon, Yoon Ah-jung, and Oh Chang-seok. It is penned by screenwriter Seol Kyung-eun. The first episode aired on June 9, 2025, and the show will consist of 120 episodes in total.
Revolving around the life of a single mother, The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun's Baek Seol-hui has a bright and optimistic outlook toward society. She runs a small restaurant and lives a happy life with her daughter.
However, her life takes a drastic turn when her daughter gets accused as a perpetrator in a crime when she is the victim. She decides to protect her daughter from the imminent danger, and embarks on a dangerous journey to safeguard her.
Moving, When the Camelia Blooms, The Good Bad Mother, and other dramas to watch if you liked The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun
1) Moving
Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu
Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung, Chae Tae-hyun, Ryu Seung-beom and Kim Sung-kyun
The fantasy and romance drama Moving is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Kang Full. It revolves around the lives of typical high school students, who possess supernatural powers that they inherited from their parents. Meanwhile, their parents are occupied protecting them from the authorities who want to exploit their power.
The series Moving incorporates the themes of single mothers, family conflicts, poverty, success, strong female lead, parenthood, and more. The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun have similar concepts as mentioned above.
2) When the Camelia Blooms
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Gong Hyo-jin, Kang Ha-neul, Kim Ji-suk
The romance and thriller drama When the Camelia Blooms follows the story of a single mother Dong Baek living in the small remote town of Ongsan. She owns a bar-restaurant named Camelia and looks after her only son, Pil Gu.
Due to her bar restaurant, she is the center of gossip in the neighborhood. However, she continues to provide for her son and herself. Meanwhile, the police officer, Hwang Yong, falls in love with her sincerity and kind personality.
Both The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun and When the Camelia Blooms have the concept of single mothers trying their best to sustain the lives of their children and protect them from the harshness of society.
3) The Good Bad Mother
Where to watch: Netflix and TVING
Cast: Ra Mi-ran, Lee Do-hyun, Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo In-soo
The Good Bad Mother follows the story of a single mother who is a pig farmer by profession. She raised her son Kang Ho without any help. However, Kang Ho remembers her as a strict mother and after becoming a prosecutor remains cold towards her. After an unfortunate accident, he loses his memory and returns to his hometown.
Similar to The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun, The Good Bad Mother consists of themes of parenthood, single mothers, family conflicts, conspiracy, and more.
4) Not Others
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, TVING, and Hulu
Cast: Jeon Hye-jin, Choi Soo-young, Ahn Jae-wook, Park Sung-hoon
Not Others is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Jeong Young-ryong.
It revolves around the story of a high school student whose life changes after she becomes pregnant. She decides to raise her daughter Jin-hee. Subsequently, her daughter becomes a Police officer at the Namchon Police substation, and she works as a physical therapist. However, as time changes, they argue more than talk.
Not Others follows the story of a single mother who leaves her dreams and aspirations to look after her only daughter, a theme explored in The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun.
The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun is available to stream on Kocowa.