"Drop the dance videos" — Fans react as Weak Hero Class 2's Park Ji-hoon shares behind-the-scenes bromance tales with on-screen rival Lee Jun-young

On April 28, 2025, South Korean portal Ilgan Sports interviewed Weak Hero Class 2 star Park Ji-hoon. There, the actor opened up about his dynamic with fellow cast member and on-screen rival Lee Jun-young, offering a closer look at their experience during production.

Park drew a comparison between Lee's real-life nature and the role he plays, pointing out that Lee values spontaneity and affection. They are the traits that align with his character.

“In terms of liking romance and freedom, (Lee Jun-young) is similar to Geumseong-jae in some ways. He’s my favorite older brother. He also really cherishes and cheers me on. We also share the same hobby of liking street dance. Even on days when we didn’t have filming, we’d meet up at a practice room and dance,” the 25-year-old asserted as translated to English by Google Translate.

He shared that the two discovered a shared passion for dance, which became a key bonding activity.

“When we met privately, we’d chat and dance like that. We’d also film it and monitor it amongst ourselves. I loved those times. I think we cherish each other more because we fit so well in those ways,” Park added.

Park also discussed the physical scenes they shot together in Weak Hero Class 2, noting the pace and force of Lee's performance. He recounted a moment where Lee's character, Geum Seong-je, casually walked with his hands tucked in his coat pockets. The South Korean artist remarked that the intensity of the moment made a strong impression during filming.

Fans reacted online soon after the interview was published, mentioning the dance practice clips and showing interest in the off-camera friendship. One X user commented:

"DROP THE DANCE VIDEOS PLEASE."

Admirers are expressing their excitement over the bond. Many are sharing their reactions online, highlighting how much they enjoy seeing the relationship grow.

"No one understands how much I love their relationship," a fan remarked.

"Idk how many times I've said but my god, they're so cute," a user said.

"So when’s the wedding?," a person joked.

Many are celebrating the former Wanna One idol's growing circle of friends, saying he truly deserves it. Others are touched to see him surrounded by people who care for him.

"I'm so glad he is surrounded by good friends <3 he deserves it so much," a netizen wrote.

"I really love seeing jihoon gaining new friends and someone who cares for him," a person noted.

"I'm so happy for him," another fan added.

Park Ji-hoon returns in Weak Hero Class 2 as new alliances and enemies form

The follow-up season of Weak Hero Class 1, officially titled Weak Hero Class 2, launched on Netflix on April 25, 2025, and continues the arc of Yeon Si-eun, played by Park Ji-hoon.

Weak Hero Class 2's plot resumes as the character switches schools to Eunjang High after a prior incident where he was unable to shield those important to him. At the new institution, Yeon Si-eun connects with three classmates: Park Hu-min (Ryeo Un), Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-young), and Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae).

Their growing alliance soon draws conflict with a dominant and structured crew called the Union. This syndicate is positioned as the main opposing force this season. Key figures in the group include Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra) and Geum Seong-je (Lee Jun-young).

The emergence of this collective raises the level of threat faced by the central characters.

The action-thriller drama is currently airing on Netflix and has drawn significant interest from domestic audiences and international platforms alike. Weak Hero Class 2 ranked No. 1 across 32 nations, No. 2 worldwide, and placed in the Top 10 in 92 countries.

