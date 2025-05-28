Will there be Hacks season 5? Renewal status and more

Viewers have been wondering if Hacks season 5 will be coming up, owing to the mysteries and twists introduced in the penultimate episode of season 4. Deborah's big decision and drastic changes in Ava's life leave viewers wanting to know what happens next.

Ad

Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in lead roles, season 4 follows comedian Deborah's dream journey as a talk show host, with Ava serving as the head writer for the show.

Ahead of the season 4 finale, slated to release on May 29, 2025, the creators of the show have officially announced the renewal of the series for Hacks season 5. The comedian-writer duo will return for another season, promising more fun and hilarious moments ahead.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Hacks season 4 episode 9. Reader's discretion is advised.

Hacks season 5 is officially confirmed by the creators

Jean Smart in Hacks season 4 (Image via HBO Max)

Hacks season 5 would see Smart's Deborah and Einbinder's Ava once again grace viewers' screens. The news was announced by the studio on May 27, 2025. The announcement was made ahead of the season 4 finale episode, raising the anticipation among viewers.

Ad

Hacks season 5 promises more of Deborah and Ava's stories, which may bring more scuffles and bonding between the characters. Head of Max Original Programming, Sarah Aubrey, congratulated the team on Hacks season 5 in a statement.

"Yes! More! We congratulate Hacks' singularly talented cast and crew and our great partners at Universal Television," she said in the statement.

Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, also celebrated the announcement of Hacks season 5.

Ad

"Like Deborah Vance herself, Hacks only gets bolder, sharper and more iconic with time. We're beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew and our partners at Max," she said.

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky are the creators and showrunners of the show.

Clips of Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder were also shared by HBO Max, where they expressed their excitement for Hacks season 5. Smart congratulated the cast, crew, and fans, ending the clip by saying, "Please join us again for season five!" Einbinder excitedly announced in her video clip, "We're coming back for season five, baby!"

Ad

Ad

Hacks revolves around the renowned comedian, Deborah Vance, and comedy writer, Ava Daniels. It follows their journey as they make their way through many challenges and form a bond in their careers and personal lives. Season 4 sees Deborah achieve her dream of hosting a late-night talk show, as Ava heads its writing department. Hacks season 5 hints at many more adventures ahead for Deborah and Ava.

Also read: Hacks season 4 episode 8 ending explained: Why was Winnie Landel fired from Deborah's late-night show?

Ad

What happened at the end of Hacks season 4 episode 9

Ad

The announcement of Hacks season 5 has raised excitement among viewers after the climactic ending of season 4 episode 9. Titled A Slippery Slope, the episode brings a sudden end to Deborah's talk show, portraying a strong move from the comedian host in support of her head writer, Ava.

Previously in the episode, Ava accidentally discloses the censorship of a joke from the talk show involving actor Ethan Summers to a news producer. The actor had been accused of abuse, and Deborah's joke takes a jab at that. This causes a ruckus at the talk show's company, as they are also the ones behind Ethan's new movie. Bob, the company head, asks Deborah to either fire Ava or get her dream show cancelled.

Ad

After a series of events, Deborah decides on her next course of action and goes live. She talks about her show becoming the number one late-night show in America and thanks the audience and her team.

She then points out Ava as an important part of the show and publicly discloses how she is being forced to fire Ava. She talks about the "slippery slope" where she became a victim of the company, dictating to her to cut the jokes and trying to get her to fire her head writer. She concludes by announcing the end of her show.

Ad

Hannah Einbinder in Hacks season 4 (Image via HBO Max)

Bob tries to stop the live broadcast of the show, but Jimmy manages to stop him. As Deborah's episode gets cut, Jimmy is thrown out of the studio, with Kayla following him. The duo patch up and become hopeful for their joint venture.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ava, unaware of it all, watches the show in shock and rushes to meet Deborah. Deborah responds to Ava's doubts on why she did that by saying that there would be no show without Ava. Deborah purposely kept Ava away so that she would not stop her from taking such a big step.

As the duo set to leave, Bob stops their car and blasts Deborah for her action. While she asks him to get out of her way, he reminds her of the non-compete clause she signed with the company. This would restrict her from pursuing her career as a comedian for several months.

Ad

The episode ends at this point, raising tension about what Deborah and Ava are going to do next. The finale episode of Hacks season 4 is set to drop on May 29, 2025.

Also read: Hacks season 4 finale: Release date and time, where to watch, plot, and more

Stay tuned for more updates on Hacks season 5. Watch all released seasons of Hacks on HBO Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More