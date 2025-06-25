Marvel's Ironheart episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Ironheart, Marvel Studios' latest release, dropped its first three episodes on June 24, 2025. Riri Williams returns to the MCU in the six-episode miniseries, showcasing how she will face all odds and emerge as Ironheart.

Riri Williams, with several complexities in her life, remains motivated owing to her special iron suit. She puts all her efforts into collecting funds and resources to make her suit the best. She also joins Parker Robbins/The Hood and his team for risky missions that could assure her monetory support.

However, she soon realizes that there is more to Parker than meets the eye, ushering in more troubles and challenges to her journey. Episodes 4, 5, and 6 will release on Disney+ on July 1, 2025.

Trending

When is episode 4 of Ironheart releasing?

A still from Ironheart (Image via Disney+)

After ending at a tense point in episode 3, Ironheart promises more adventure, challenges, and intense fights. Episodes 4, 5, and 6 will drop together on July 1, 2025.

In episode 4 titled Bad Magic, the viewers will get to witness how The Hood will react to Riri's involvement in John's death and how Riri will handle all the loose ends from her recent failed mission. The titles of the upcoming episodes are listed below:

Episode Number Title Release date 4 Bad Magic July 1, 2025 5 Karma's a Glitch July 1, 2025 6 The Past is the Past July 1, 2025

Episodes 4-6 will release on Disney+ at 9 pm ET. Release timings for other time zones are listed below:

Region Date Time United States (ET) July 1, 2025 9 pm ET United States (PT) July 1, 2025 6 pm PT United Kingdom July 2, 2025 2 am BST India July 2, 2025 6:30 am IST Japan July 2, 2025 10 am JST Australia July 2, 2025 11 am AEST

Also read: Marvel's Ironheart episode 3 ending explained: Did Riri kill The Hood's cousin?

Where to watch Marvel's Ironheart?

Ironheart takes the viewers into the life of Riri Williams as she navigates through suppressed grief, challenging heists, personal tensions, and more to make her self-designed suit a success. The six-episode miniseries can be watched on the streaming platform, Disney+.

To witness the adventurous journey of Riri, viewers can subscribe to Disney+ through the multiple subscription plans the platform offers. A basic with ads monthly plan for Disney+ costs $10.99, while the ad-free plan with the Hulu bundle is charged at $19.99 per month.

Varied bundle plans lets viewers subscribe to other popular platforms jointly, such as Hulu, ESPN Plus, Max, and Live TV. The viewers can check these plans, each priced differently as per combinations and ad options.

What has happened in Ironheart so far?

A still from Ironheart (Image via Disney+)

The Marvel show introduced the audience to the genius Riri Williams, who is freshly expelled from MIT. The protagonist also carries the pain of loss on her shoulders due to the tragic demise of her stepfather, Gary, and best friend, Natalie. Her return home comes with more worries, especially regarding how she would complete working on her advanced suit without resources and money.

As one thing leads to another, effective yet risky opportunities open up for Riri to pursue her dream. She joins Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood, and his team for high-paying, risky heists. Riri's advanced efforts lead her to make an advanced AI hologram, which is a replica of her dead best friend, Natalie.

She also connects with Joe McGillicuddy, who possesses just the things she needs to strengthen her suit. By the end of episode 3, Riri's suspicion about The Hood's true identity leads to a plan to steal a piece of Parker's hood. She requires Joe's biomesh for her plan to take her laser into the protected facility.

A still from Ironheart (Image via Disney+)

At this point, it is revealed that Joe is Ezekiel Stane, son of Obadiah Stane. Obadiah, a.k.a. Iron Monger, was the villain in Iron Man (2008), who dies while attempting to kill Tony Stark. Ezekiel's attempts to be good and lead a life different from his father's further bring him and Riri close.

As she continues ahead with her mission at the Heirlum, things go berserk as the facility detects her laser. The group's mission is sabotaged, but Riri gets a piece of Parker's hood successfully. John finds out her true plans and attacks her. However, Riri is saved by N.A.T.A.L.I.E., with the former leaving John behind to die.

Parker breaks down over his cousin's death and is informed about Riri's involvement in the incident by his mysterious boss. On the other hand, Riri finds out that she accidentally dropped Ezekiel's biomesh inside the facility, further putting him in danger. Realizing all the wrong she had done, the protagonist panics as episode 3 comes to an end.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More