“Thriving after leaving SM” — Fans react as Red Velvet’s Yeri enters talks to join star-studded cast of 2015 drama remake ‘Inside Men’ 

On May 30, 2025, K-media iMBC reported that Red Velvet’s Yeri might step into the cast of the new drama Inside Men. The series is a small-screen rework of the 2015 film of the same name, which holds the record as South Korea’s highest-earning R-rated title.

It’s being developed by Hive Media Corp. and Plus M Entertainment. The direction is being handled by Mo Wan-il, known for The World of the Married, while the script is written by Lee Ki-chul, who earlier worked on Escape from Mogadishu.

Admirers noted that the Red Velvet's maknae is taking on more acting projects since leaving SM Entertainment. They pointed out that she now appears in multiple roles within a year, compared to fewer projects while with SM.

“Our Yeri is thriving after leaving SM. So so proud of her," an X user commented.

The drama extends the universe created in the original movie, led by Lee Byung-hun and Jo Seung-woo. Veteran names like Song Kang-ho, Lee Sung-min, Soo Ae, and Lee Moo-saeng are part of the lineup. Rising names Shin Seung-ho and Kim Ji-yeon have also been linked to the project.

Kang-ho is reportedly set to play Lee Kang-hee, a character first played by Baek Yoon-shik. Koo Kyo-hwan has reportedly been offered the part of Ahn Sang-goo, a fixer who manages behind-the-scenes deals in politics and business.

"Tt’s so funny how i used to think one acting project per year was enough for yeri and that she was considered well-booked when she was still with SM. but now, it’s clear i was wrong it’s actually possible to see her in 3 different projects in a single year. SM didn’t just limit the artists, they manipulated the fans too LOL," a fan remarked.

"SM really holding her back, I’m so glad my girl is free to do roles now," a user mentioned.

"Once again yeri proving that she’s making a right decision to leave sm," a person shared.

ReVeluvs highlighted the project’s significance for the actress' career. They noted the opportunity to work with experienced actors and recognized the chance for her to fully showcase her acting skills.

"If you look at the other cast and crew too this is a really big project and a very key point in her career for sure! Let’s go Kim yerm," a netizen said.

"This is so crazyy! finally they’re maximizing her full actress potential," a viewer noted.

"Super proud of kim yerim because she finally acting alongside senior & legend actors," another fan added.

Red Velvet’s Yeri prepares for fresh acting projects with Blitzway

On May 1, 2025, Red Velvet’s Yeri formally joined Blitzway to focus on her acting career using her real name. The move follows her exit from SM Entertainment, the agency behind her debut and group work with Red Velvet.

While she begins this new phase with Blitzway, she will continue Red Velvet promotions under SM’s management. Meanwhile, several new projects are lined up for Yeri this year. The second season of Bitch X Rich is scheduled to air in early July. That initial installment got launched during the year 2023.

사브리나 @yerisexc yeri casting news in an action and thriller drama and will begin filming this june 4. • bitch x rich 2- premieres on first week of july • ‘NEXT’ movie- release this year • INSIDE MEN- june 4 filming • SOLO DEBUT- high possibility SHE'S BOOKED AND BUSY!!! 🤭

Her upcoming film, NEXT, is also expected to drop within the year. Reports also suggest a strong chance of her solo music release, though an official announcement is yet to be made.

Yeri has previously been seen in titles such as Blue Birthday (2021), Drama Stage: Mint Condition, and Descendants of the Sun (2016). Inside Men will mark her first time taking on a role in the action-thriller space. Further information about the release timeline has not been disclosed.

