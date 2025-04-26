"Oh they are in love" — 'Weak Hero Class 2' fans react to see Su-ho wearing Si-eun's grey jacket from season 1 in the sequel's end credits

The climactic finale of Netflix’s Weak Hero Class 2 has sent fans into a frenzy – not only because protagonist Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) finally reunites with his long-lost friend Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook), but also due to a subtle Easter egg in the closing moments.

In the final scene (and end credits) of season 2, Su-ho awakens from his coma wearing a grey jacket – the very same one Si-eun wore throughout Season 1.

In season 1, Si-eun was often seen in a simple grey hooded jacket – a look that became closely associated with his character. Noticing that Su-ho now sports the same jacket, viewers immediately interpreted it as a meaningful callback.

The Weak Hero fandom erupted online as soon as the finale aired. The moment Si-eun and Su-ho finally met brought an outpouring of emotion. Fans immediately took to X and Reddit with ecstatic posts. One excited fan tweeted:

"Oh they are in love"

Social media reactions to the jacket ranged from joyful to sentimental. Fans flooded forums and comment threads pointing out the detail, posting screenshots and memes from Weak Hero Class 2.

"Guys chill I don't think it's the same look closely on the details, but I'm also not chilling to the fact that they are similar help," a fan wrote.

"The writer be like " its not an official bl bc of homophobia but we gonna subtly show it"," another fan wrote.

"BRO ITS CANON THEY SO END UP TGTHER WTH," another fan said.

Others joked or swooned that it proved just how closely bonded the two are.

"They can’t get any more boyfriends," a fan remarked.

"They r so in love and i live for it," another fan said.

"I've never crashed out as hard as i have today y'all don't get it," another fan commented.

Weak Hero Class 2 recap and major developments

After the brutal ending of season 1, where Su-ho is left in a coma following a vicious beating, Weak Hero Class 2 picks up years later. Si-eun, traumatized and guilt-ridden, has transferred to a new school (Eunjang High), determined to protect others the way he failed Su-ho.

At Eunjang High, he befriends Park Hu-min (nicknamed Baku, played by Ryeoun), Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-young), and Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae). Together, this small group of underdog allies takes on the school’s bullies.

In particular, Si-eun’s main antagonist is Choi Hyo-man (Yu Su-bin), a school bully determined to join the top-tier “Union” of high school gangs. Hyo-man and his gang initiate a series of violent conflicts, trying to force Si-eun and his friends into submission.

The stakes rise when Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra) is introduced as the secretive leader of the Union, who manipulates bullies from behind the scenes.

Over the eight-episode arc, Si-eun and his crew launch one strategic counterattack after another against Baek-jin’s faction. They also earn the support of classmates and even rival gang members (Hyo-man) who grow to admire Si-eun’s defiance of the Union’s tyranny.

In episode 8, all threads come together: Si-eun, Baku, Jun-tae, and Hyun-tak stage a confrontation with Baek-jin and the Union’s forces. Using Si-eun’s calculated tactics and Baku’s combat strength, the four friends turn the tide against overwhelming odds.

The final fight in Weak Hero Class 2 is as much ideological as physical: it pits the principled resistance led by Si-eun against the Union’s collective oppression. Ultimately, Baek-jin’s empire collapses. With the bullies defeated, peace is (finally) restored at the school.

But the final scene of Weak Hero Class 2 holds one last surprise: Si-eun and the others receive a hospital summons. In the yard, Si-eun’s heart freezes – his best friend Su-ho, alive after years of uncertainty, is sitting in a wheelchair waiting to see him. The soundtrack cuts, the camera lingers, and Si-eun gingerly approaches.

When Su-ho finally turns and sees Si-eun, both actors portray a flood of emotion with just a few lines. Su-ho (still weak but smiling) quietly asks, “How’s it going?” and Si-eun can only hum in response.

When Si-eun introduces his new friends, Su-ho smiles broadly and says, “That’s awesome.” The scene fades, leaving fans elated that Su-ho survived – and hopeful for what comes next.

Weak Hero Class 2 finale achieved exactly what Weak Hero wanted: an emotional payoff. Fans were not only excited that Su-ho survived, but delighted by the writers’ nod to season 1’s visuals as they saw Su-ho wearing Si-eun's old jacket.

Weak Hero Class 3: Confirmed or rumored?

Expand Tweet

With such a triumphant finish, viewers are now hungry for a third season. Officially, however, no season 3 has been announced. Neither Netflix nor the show’s producers have made any public statement about renewal. However, Weak Hero Class 2 lead cast revealed during their Screen Rant interview that the finale left the door open for a season 3.

Weak Hero Class 3 could see Geum Seong-je aka “The Wolf” of Gunghak High rebuilding the Union from scratch as its new leader, under the supervision of the Cheon Gang. This highlights how the finale leaves room for new conflicts and alliances.

The finale of Weak Hero Class 2 delivered both closure and new intrigue. It wrapped up the battle at Eunjang High in a dramatic finale and gave fans the long-awaited sign that Su-ho is alive.

The small detail of Su-ho wearing Si-eun’s grey jacket proved to be a beloved touch, one that has fans buzzing about the characters’ future.

Whether that future includes a third season is anyone’s guess, but for now, viewers are savoring the reunion and reliving the jacket moment in every reaction video and forum thread.

Weak Hero Class 2 is available to stream on Netflix; as of this writing, fans remain hopeful for more episodes while celebrating the show’s clever nods and emotional payoff.

