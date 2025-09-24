Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Episode 6 of Only Murders in the Building season 5, titled Flatbrush, is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. As usual, the new episode will be available exclusively on Hulu, with new episodes dropping weekly on Tuesdays. Season 5 is mostly about Lester, the popular doorman at the Arconia, who died in a shocking way. His death has left more questions than answers. A group of three amateur detectives gets caught up in a web of secrets involving the building's wealthy residents, dangerous billionaires, and strange people that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.Release time of Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 6 A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)Only Murders in the Building season 5, episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at midnight Pacific Time (PT). Because the show is only on Hulu, fans can watch the newest episode as soon as it comes out in their time zones. Here’s a detailed release schedule for the episode across all major time zones:Time ZoneRelease Day and DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)September 30, 2025, Tuesday12 amUSA (Eastern Time)September 30, 2025, Tuesday3 amBrazil (BRT)September 30, 2025, Tuesday4 amUK (BST)September 30, 2025, Tuesday8 amCentral Europe (CET)September 30, 2025, Tuesday9 amIndia (IST)September 30, 2025, Tuesday12:30 pmSouth Africa (SAST)September 30, 2025, Tuesday9 amPhilippines (PHT)September 30, 2025, Tuesday3 pmAustralia (ACDT)September 30, 2025, Tuesday4:30 pmNew Zealand (NZST)September 30, 2025, Tuesday6 pmAlso read: How many episodes will there be in Only Murders in the Building season 5? Episode count, release schedule, and moreHow many episodes are left in season 5?Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building consists of 10 episodes. As of September 23, 2025, five episodes have already aired, with five more to go. The season finale will air on October 28, 2025, bringing an end to the latest chapter in the investigation into Lester’s death.Also read: What role does Dianne Wiest play in Only Murders in the Building season 5? Character exploredA brief recap of Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn episode 5, titled Tongue Tied, the investigation into Lester’s murder takes a dramatic turn as the trio explores the building’s basement casino. The trio, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, uncover more secrets while attempting to connect the dots surrounding the doorman’s mysterious death. In the Arconia, things get tense as workers protest the rise of robot Lester, who has taken their jobs. A bigger look at the class gap and the characters' personal lives is shown in this episode.As they look into it further, the three come across dead ends, but they do find important signs that lead them to 4712 Empire Boulevard. You can find out more about Tommy the Tongue, a strange person who is linked to the case, by going to this address. In an exciting ending, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles are at a turning point where they don't know what to do next.Read more: Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they playMajor events to expect from season 5 episode 6A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)Tommy the Tongue's mystery link: The three of them are finally getting closer to figuring out who Tommy the Tongue is and why he does what he does. New clues have come up that could help them solve the murder of Lester.Tension within the Arconia residents: Expect more conflicts between the building's residents, as the power struggle between the staff and residents intensifies. The new developments surrounding robot Lester's role will only add fuel to the fire.A shocking revelation: Just when Charles, Oliver, and Mabel think they’ve figured it all out, a major twist will change everything. New evidence will surface that could expose a completely unexpected suspect in the murder investigation.Also read: 7 murder mystery shows to watch if you loved ‘Only Murders in the Building’Only Murders in the Building, season 5 episode 6 will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu.