Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7: Release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 07, 2025 18:29 GMT
Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7 (Image via Starz)
Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7 (Image via Starz)

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7 promises to be eventful for both the Beauchamps and the MacKenzies. While the previous episodes focused on Julia and Henry, episode 7 also brings back Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser's story to the spotlight after what happened at Beltane.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7 drops next Friday, September 12, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET, only on Starz. Titled Lucero Non Uro, a Latin phrase that can be translated to 'I shine, not burn,' episode 7 brings a series of life-changing revelations for the show's two pairs of star-crossed lovers.

The next episode teases answers for some lingering questions in the show, including Murtagh's perspective after seeing Brian and Ellen's clandestine meeting two episodes ago. Lord Lovat is also causing problems, not only for Julia but also for Ellen and her betrothal to Malcolm Grant.

When does Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7 come out?

A still from the series (Image via Starz)
A still from the series (Image via Starz)

Following the show's weekly rollout of one new episode, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7 will be released next week on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time.

The table below is a guide to the exact release dates and times for the seventh episode of the show in selected major time zones worldwide:

Time zoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeFriday, September 12, 20255 pm
Central TimeFriday, September 12, 2025
7 pm
Eastern TimeFriday, September 12, 2025
8 pm
British Summer TimeSaturday, September 13, 2025
1 am
Central European TimeSaturday, September 13, 2025
2 am
Eastern European TimeSaturday, September 13, 2025
3 am
Indian Standard TimeSaturday, September 13, 2025
5:30 am
Japan Standard TimeSaturday, September 13, 2025
9 am
Like the show's previous episodes, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7 will be streaming on Starz for those in the US. Meanwhile, those watching from the UK can catch the new episodes on the MGM+ streaming service via Amazon Prime Video.

How many episodes are left in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1?

With only ten episodes this season, there are only four more episodes left, including Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7, before the series ends. Here's the release schedule for all remaining episodes in the series:

  • Episode 7: Luceo Non Uro - September 12, 2025
  • Episode 8: A Virtuous Woman - September 19, 2025
  • Episode 9: Braemar - September 26, 2025
  • Episode 10: Something Borrowed - October 10, 2025

A brief recap of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6 was an eventful one for the Beauchamps. Julia gave birth to a baby boy at Castle Leathers, but while the baby was safely delivered, the birthing process was a difficult one. A howdie and a group of gossipers turned on Julia after Davina accused her of seducing Lord Lovat, mirroring what happened to Davina when she gave birth to Brian.

Meanwhile, Henry's search for Julia reached a turning point at the Grants. With Arch Bug's suggestion, Henry spoke to a series of midwives, asking them if they had recently helped or heard about an Englishwoman giving birth. Most of them were no help, but one midwife claimed that she helped one Julia Beauchamp give birth last week.

The midwife claimed that Julia and the baby died during childbirth, causing Henry to break down. The grief triggered his PTSD, ending with him hallucinating. He's seeing Julia in the pros**tute woman from the brothel, the same woman Ned Gowan thought might be Julia in Outlander: Blood of My Blood episode 4. Henry ended up sleeping with the woman, thinking she was Julia the whole time.

Major events to expect in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7

Per Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7's preview from Starz, here are some of the major events and possible plot developments to expect in the upcoming episodes:

  • Henry Beauchamp will be returning to the Craigh na Dun, aka the stones, in hopes of finding answers about what happened to him and Julia and possibly returning to the present timeline, but Arch Bug will be a hindrance to his plans.
  • Episode 7 brings the awaited confrontation between Brian and Murtagh after the latter saw him with Ellen MacKenzie.
  • Dougal will be tempting fate in attending a meeting he shouldn't, which could leave Ellen cleaning up the mess. The clan MacKenzie's fate could be in Ellen's hands.
Stay tuned for more Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 news and updates as the series continues.

