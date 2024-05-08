Palm Royale season 1 ending explained: Did Mary assassinate Richard Nixon? 

Palm Royale season 1, the Apple TV+ period drama, winds up its last episode on May 8, 2024. The ten-part comedy series ended on a cliffhanger that saw a loveable character injured, while an assassination attempt was averted.

To answer the titular question, Mary Jones Davidsoul attempted to shoot President Richard Nixon in the series. However, she failed as Robert took the bullet, and Nixon was saved.

Palm Royale season 1, adapted from Mr. & Mrs. American Pie, a 2018 novel by Juliet McDaniel, follows protagonist Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons who aims to belong to the high society of Palm Beach, Florida.

Set in 1969, the closely guarded society can be approached through the city's country club. While going through her experiences, she realizes where she needs to draw a line.

Palm Royale season 1 ending explained: What happened with Richard Nixon at Palm Beach Ball?

Richard Nixon was fired at during the Ball (Image via Apple TV+)

Episode 10 of Palm Royale season 1 showed the newly indicted communist Mary Davidsoul wanting to assassinate President Richard Nixon who was attending the Palm Beach Ball. However, when she shot Nixon, Linda Shaw managed to deviate the bullet and saved the President.

The President and his bodyguards left the spot, while the deflected bullet hit Robert. However, when the law enforcement officials arrived, Mary had fled the spot. The gun that was fired at President Nixon was in Linda's hands and belonged to her. That put Linda, played by Laura Dern, in a tight spot with officials.

Palm Royale season 1 ending explained: What happened to Maxine and Douglas?

Maxine and Douglas have drifted apart with Mitzi between them. (Image via Apple TV+)

Maxine and Douglas wanted to help the injured Robert, but the Agency officials didn't allow them anywhere near.

They were not even allowed to call an ambulance. Maxine, played by Kristen Wiig, on the one hand, had no connection left with Palm Beach except Robert, and Robert's loss might devastate her.

Meanwhile, Douglas, played by Josh Lucas, who had an affair with Mitzi, was exposed in front of Maxine, jeopardizing his marriage. Mitzi got pregnant, and that drove the couple further apart as all Maxine's attempts at having a baby have failed.

Palm Royale season 1 ending explained: What is the secret of Norma Dellacorte?

The Norma of Palm Beach was Agnes in reality. (Image via Apple TV+)

By putting all the information handed out by the end of Palm Royale season 1, the viewers know Norma Dellacorte, played by Carol Burnett, on the throne of Palm Beach is Agnes in reality.

On one hand, editor Ann Holiday spilled the secret about no one knowing the real Norma, who studied in a Swiss boarding school, except her father. Moreover, it was noted that Norma's roommate Agnes died in boarding school.

Meanwhile, the real Norma's pen-lover Axel knew Norma's roommate was diabetic. He also knew what the real Norma looked like, a reason why the fake Norma, who was Agnes, broke up with Axel.

As Robert knew about Norma's insulin intake and her mixing insulin in Maxine's drink, he could piece the information together. Agnes had taken advantage of the fact that the senior Dellacorte died, and no one knew the real Norma.

As such, she might have faked Norma's death as Agnes's and pretended to be Norma to belong to the high society.

Palm Royale season 1 ending explained: What happened to Robert and Linda?

Innocent Robert and Linda face the consequences of others' actions. (Image via Apple TV+)

Robert, played by Ricky Martin, took the bullet shot at President Nixon and lay injured at the end of the series.

While the President was taken to safety, the officials showed no civic facility towards Robert. Whether Robert survived the shot or died is not known, creating a cliffhanger for Palm Royale season 1.

Linda had been under the radar of the government's secret agency because of her affiliation with a revolutionary organization. Moreover, the gun Mary used to fire at the President belonged to Linda, and Linda was found holding it after the shooting.

Whether the law enforcement arrests Linda for attempted assassination or Linda's friend Virginia helps her using her important contacts, remain speculations.

While the series has not been renewed for a second season, showrunner Abe Sylvia spoke to The Wrap hoping to have another season to bring closure to the loose threads. Meanwhile, all ten episodes of Palm Royale season 1 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

