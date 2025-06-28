Poker Face season 2 episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With two more episodes left in the series, Poker Face season 2 episode 11 will set up the big finale for the show's bumbling detective, Charlie Cale. After jumping from town to town throughout season 2, it appears that Charlie has found a place to settle down: New York.

Poker Face season 2 episode 11 will be released on Peacock next week on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at around 3:00 am ET. Titled Day of the Iguana, the episode will follow Charlie as she uses her lie-detecting skills to help a friend while working her new job as a server.

Episode 11 will also feature a new set of guest stars joining Natasha Lyonne, including Justin Theroux, Lili Taylor, and more. Charlie will be joined by her new friend in the city, Alex, played by Patti Harrison.

When will Poker Face season 2 episode 11 be released?

The series has consistently released one new episode every week since its three-episode premiere, which means Poker Face season 2 episode 11 will drop next Thursday, July 3, 2025, at around 3:00 am Eastern Time.

However, please note that the release timings will be different from region to region. Check out the table below for the exact release dates and times for the upcoming episode in several major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, July 3, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, July 3, 2025

2:00 am Eastern Time Thursday, July 3, 2025

3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, July 3, 2025

7:00 am Central European Time Thursday, July 3, 2025

9:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, July 3, 2025

10:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, July 3, 2025

12:30 pm Japan Standard Time Thursday, July 3, 2025

4:00 pm

Where to watch Poker Face season 2 episode 11?

Like the previous episodes, Poker Face season 2 episode 11 will be available exclusively on Peacock. Fans in the US can watch all previous and upcoming episodes on Peacock, as well as the entire first season.

For those in the UK, the upcoming episode will be available to watch on TV through Sky Max or via its accompanying streaming service, Now TV.

A brief recap of Poker Face season 2 episode 10

In Poker Face season 2 episode 10, Charlie Cale almost dies of suffocation and heat after being trapped in a sauna room. Charlie and her new friend Alex find themselves at a local gym run by a guy named Brick, who operates a side business of selling human breast milk to gym-goers to help them bulk up.

When another gym regular, a health inspector named Rodney, finds out about it, he threatens to tell the authorities about Brick's side gig. That night, other gym members find Rodney dead in the weightlifting chair with his neck crushed by the barbell. What they don't know, and as Charlie later finds out, is that Brick accidentally kills Rodney during their altercation.

Rodney is a black belt in karate, and during their fight, Brick throws a barbell weight at him, hitting him in the neck. Brick then sets up the scene to make it look like Rodney was crushed by a barbell during a routine. When Charlie finds out what Brick has done, he locks her inside the sauna room.

Charlie alerts Alex's smartwatch with workout routines—heel raises, arm circles, lunges, and push-ups—to spell "HALP," hoping that she would come to her rescue. Alex arrives, but without a snide remark about the "arm circles" for the letter "A," saying that Charlie could have picked a workout routine for elbows to spell the letter "E."

What to expect in Poker Face season 2 episode 11?

In the previous episode, Charlie stays in New York, in Good Buddy's apartment, and it seems she won't be leaving the city anytime soon. In Poker Face season 2 episode 11, Charlie gets even more settled in the city with a new job as a server. But as she has found in the previous episodes, there's trouble lurking in every corner of the Big Apple.

However, unlike the previous episodes, the synopsis for episode 11 doesn't mention any murder. It reads:

"Abandoning her serving job at a fancy wedding, Charlie vows to clear the name of a friend caught in a compromising situation."

Patti Harrison will return to the series in an unprecedented third episode in a row after her brief introduction in Poker Face season 2 episode 9. Also joining the Poker Face season 2 cast in the next episode are:

Justin Theroux as Iguana/Todd

Lili Taylor

Haley Joel Osment

Taylor Schilling

Simon Helberg

Rhea Perlman

Ema Pfizer Price

Anthony Johnson

Brian McCarthy

Dominick LaRuffa Jr.

Ava Paloma

Christian Flaherty

Kate Thulin

Becky Granger

Jeremy Burnett

Andrew Hess

