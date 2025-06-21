Poker Face season 2 episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Charlie Cale's murder mystery adventures will continue in Poker Face season 2 episode 10. Throughout the second season, Charlie has never stayed in one place for long. If it wasn't the mob following her from city to city, she escaped from one small town to another after solving murder cases. But New York is big enough that she could finally find the perfect place to settle down.

Poker Face season 2 episode 10 will be released next Thursday, June 26, 2025, on Peacock at around 3:00 am ET. Titled The Big Pump, Charlie Cale will face another murder mystery involving a local lifter as the show continues its mystery-of-the-week storytelling.

A new set of Poker Face season 2 cast members will join Natasha Lyonne in the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, The Electric State star Patti Harrison will return to her role as Alex after her short scene in the previous episode as the random girl who gave Charlie a free cup of coffee.

When will Poker Face season 2 episode 10 be released?

The show has been consistent with releasing one new episode every week following its 3-episode premiere. This means fans can expect Poker Face season 2 episode 10 to arrive next week on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the usual timeslot of 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Time.

However, note the time difference as release timings will differ from one region to another. The table below provides the exact release date and time for the upcoming episode in several major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, June 26, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, June 26, 2025

2:00 am Eastern Time Thursday, June 26, 2025

3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, June 26, 2025

7:00 am Central European Time Thursday, June 26, 2025

9:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, June 26, 2025

10:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, June 26, 2025

12:30 pm Japan Standard Time Thursday, June 26, 2025

4:00 pm

Where to watch Poker Face season 2 episode 10

Like the previous episodes of the series, Peacock remains the only place to watch the upcoming Poker Face season 2 episode 10 for audiences in the US. It's also where fans can stream all previously released episodes of season 2 and the complete installment of Poker Face season 1.

Meanwhile, those in the UK can watch new episodes on TV via Sky Max or its accompanying streaming platform, Now TV.

A brief recap of Poker Face season 2 episode 9

In Poker Face season 2 episode 9, Charlie Cale finds herself in the hustle and bustle of New York. She cashed in a favor to sublease Good Buddy's Manhattan apartment, where she met and became friendly with the grandmother-granddaughter duo of Anne and Maddy, played by Lauren Tom and Awkwafina, respectively.

However, Maddy suddenly died after being trapped in the apartment complex's laundry room. She suffocated in the toxic chlorine gas from the chemical reaction of the descaler and bleach. It prompted Charlie to start investigating the mystery of Maddy's death after she found out that someone had moved the descaler from the top shelf and replaced the doorknob with a faulty one.

She later found out that it was Anne's new girlfriend, Kate, who murdered Maddy, but she didn't have a witness to the murder. While Charlie couldn't pin Kate for killing Maddy, she concocted a plan to show Kate's true colors. It included confronting Kate and allowing Kate to push her off a balcony. What Kate didn't know was that there was an inflatable mat on the ground, ready to catch Charlie.

The push, however, was seen by Anne and captured in a video by Anne's lawyer. Poker Face season 2 episode 9 also revealed Kate's motives. She wanted to marry Anne to get her hands on the older woman's rent-controlled penthouse apartment. But Maddy derailed her plan after she found out that Kate was a fraud and worse, a wanted woman.

What to expect in Poker Face season 2 episode 10?

Whether Charlie Cale will remain in Manhattan after the tragic events of the previous episode or not remains a mystery. Poker Face season 2 episode 10's synopsis also doesn't hint at Charlie's next moves. However, based on what little it revealed, there's another murder in the midst, and it includes a weightlifter.

Per the synopsis, it appears that the show's beloved bumbling detective has found a new hobby: going to the gym. Here's what the synopsis of the next episode reads:

"Charlie is convinced by her new gym buddy that there's more to the tragic death of a local lifter than poor technique."

Stay tuned for more Poker Face season 2 updates and news as the series continues.

