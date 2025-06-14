Poker Face season 2 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Following the last episode's brush with a group of con artists, Poker Face season 2 episode 9 could see Charlie Cale find the perfect place to settle down and start a new life. But it's not the end of the story, which means there's another murder mystery for her to solve, which could put her life in jeopardy.

Ad

Find out where the show's bumbling detective will go next in Poker Face season 2 episode 9, which will be released next week on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 3 am ET on Peacock. Titled A New Lease on Death, it promises to be as eventful as previous episodes, if not more.

Besides new adventures, next week's episode will also bring a new group to the Poker Face season 2 cast, including award-winning actors Lauren Tom and Alia Shakwat, and famous comedians like Awkwafina.

Ad

Trending

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

When will Poker Face season 2 episode 9 be released?

Ad

The show continues its weekly release schedule, which means that Poker Face season 2 episode 9 will be released next Thursday, June 19, 2025. Like the previous episodes, it will arrive at around 12 am Pacific Time or 3 am Eastern Time.

However, release timings will vary from region to region. Please refer to the table below for the exact release schedule of the upcoming episodes in several major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, June 19, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, June 19, 2025

2:00 am Eastern Time Thursday, June 19, 2025

3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, June 19, 2025

7:00 am Central European Time Thursday, June 19, 2025

9:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, June 19, 2025

10:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, June 19, 2025

12:30 am Japan Standard Time Thursday, June 19, 2025

4:00 pm

Ad

Read more: Complete release schedule of Poker Face season 2

Where to watch Poker Face season 2 episode 9?

For the viewers in the US, Poker Face season 2 episode 9 will exclusively be streaming on Peacock. Meanwhile, UK audiences can tune in to Sky Max or its accompanying streaming platform, Now TV, to watch the upcoming episode.

A brief recap of Poker Face season 2 episode 8

In Poker Face season 2 episode 8, Charlie Cale meets a group of con artists headed by someone named Guy, who created the con called "The Sleazy Georgian." He scams people to give him money to exchange with some rich Georgian hiding in the US for twice the amount in Georgian Lari. However, during the transaction, he has his team member, Manny, pretend to kill him and take the bag full of cash.

Ad

Reggie, who just so happens to have $20,000 on her as a treasurer for the National Orphan Fund, wants in on the action to double the money. However, the con goes sideways when Reggie uses Guy's gun to kill Manny.

With Guy and the other man down, Reggie takes the bag. However, she later realizes that it's only paper in there, and Guy must have switched the bag of cash with a dummy. She ends up killing herself.

Ad

Ad

Charlie Cale also gets mixed up with Guy as a potential mark. However, since she can spot his lies, it doesn't work, and Guy invites her to join the team with the promise that they will only target criminals. Charlie, however, finds out about Reggie and what happened to her, and knows that Guy is lying.

In the last con, gambling addict Sketch becomes Guy's next mark, and he can provide $400,000 in cash. Guy is happy about the possible huge payout, but during the transaction, Sketch turns out to have a gun. Before Manny can shoot Guy with a prop gun, Sketch kills Manny. Charlie then tackles Sketch, giving Guy a chance to escape with the bag of money.

Ad

What he doesn't know is that Charlie has switched the bag like he did with Reggie. Instead of the money, Guy gets a bag full of coupons. It turns out, Sketch, Manny, and Charlie have been working together, and Sketch is Manny's husband. Since they don't want the cash, Charlie gives it back to the orphanage.

What to expect in Poker Face season 2 episode 9?

Ad

The upcoming Poker Face season 2 episode 9 teases more murder mystery coming Charlie Cale's way. After the last episode's brush with a group of con artists and returning the money to the orphans where they rightfully belong, she can fully move on to another chapter with a clean conscience.

Per the synopsis, Charlie finds herself in the city, where she's starting to consider staying, if not for good, then at least for a longer while. However, a mysterious death pulls her back into her lie-detecting gig.

Ad

Here's what the synopsis teases for next week's episode:

"Trying to turn over a new leaf as a city dweller, Charlie has her housewarming put in jeopardy when a neighbor dies in a suspicious accident."

Per IMDb, here are some of the actors joining Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face season 2 episode 9:

Awkwafina as Maddy Saint Marie

Alia Shakwat as Kate Foster

Lauren Tom as Anne Saint Marie

Patti Harrison as Alex

Steve Buscemi as Good Buddy

David Alan Grier as Otto

Myra Lucretia Taylor as Noreen

Pej Vahdat as Abdul

Anger Rosari Jr. as Ricardo Alvarez

Kareem Rahma as Ted

Paul Douglas Anderson as Micky

Christopher Chan as Mr. Leung

Jessie Hooker-Bailey as Gina

Ad

Stay tuned for more Poker Face season 2 news and updates as the show continues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More