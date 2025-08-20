Resident Alien is a science fiction comedy-drama TV series created by Chris Sheridan, based on the comic book by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, that aired for four seasons from January 2021 to August 2025.

In the titular role, Alan Tudyk plays an alien that crashes on Earth with the intention of destroying it but instead finds himself in a moral quandary.

An alien sent to exterminate humanity kills a visiting doctor and takes his identity after crash-landing in a small Colorado town. He takes over the clinic after being requested to do an autopsy on the town's deceased physician.

While wrestling with the moral dilemma of his secret mission, he also contends with the mayor's young son, who can see his true form. Over time, he develops compassion for humanity and ultimately defends them against other alien threats.

Across its run from 2021 to 2025, each season offered a unique take on the show’s central premise, making for an engaging journey worth revisiting. Here is a list of all four seasons of Resident Alien ranked.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Resident Alien: All seasons ranked

4) Resident Alien season 3

A still from the TV show (Image via YouTube/@IGN)

Resident Alien season 3 delivers some standout moments but feels noticeably shorter and less cohesive than earlier seasons, with pacing that often comes across as rushed.

Among the season’s highlights are the introduction of Heather (Edi Patterson), the comedic rivalry between Harry and Joseph (Enver Gjokaj), and the two-part finale titled Here Comes My Baby and Homecoming. The storyline also presents the Grey Aliens at their most menacing, coming perilously close to seizing control of Earth and annihilating humanity.

Season 3 stands as the weakest installment of the series. Its shortened run undermines its narrative development, leaving storylines underexplored and cutting the season off just as it begins to build momentum.

Even an additional two episodes might have allowed its arcs, both new and continuing, to unfold with greater clarity. The season’s cliffhanger ending kept the story open for continuation, leading to the show’s renewal for another season.

3) Resident Alien season 2

A still from Resident Alien (Image via YouTube/@IGN)

At 16 episodes, Resident Alien season 2 constitutes the series’ most extended installment. Although it contains what is widely regarded as the weakest episode of the show, Girls’ Night, the remainder of the season maintains a comparatively stronger level of quality.

While such an extended run inevitably carries the risk of narrative missteps, season 2 succeeds in ensuring that the majority of its additional episodes contribute meaningfully to the overall arc.

One of the season’s strongest elements is the Goliath storyline, which adds a layer of science fiction that elevates the series beyond its usual tone of lighthearted capers.

By expanding on the mystery surrounding Sam’s death and exploring the role of the original human Harry, this storyline brings unexpected complexity and integrates smoothly with the show’s distinctive tone.

The season also benefits from the continued involvement of Bridget. Although Harry is technically Bridget’s father, the character was conceived in an alternate timeline that Tudyk’s version of Harry never personally experienced.

Nevertheless, Bridget’s ongoing presence functions as a reminder of the ambitious narrative shift introduced through the Goliath arc.

Season 2 reveals the mixed results of an extended episode order, showing that a longer run does not always lead to a stronger or more focused narrative.

2) Resident Alien season 1

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@IGN)

Resident Alien season 1 introduced the show’s premise and established its identity as a science fiction dramedy, while also laying the groundwork for future storylines. Season 1 focuses more on comedy while also incorporating moments of drama, setting a foundation that later seasons would expand upon.

Much of the narrative is devoted to unraveling the mystery surrounding the death of Dr. Sam Hodges (Jan Bos). While the storyline, evocative of Law & Order and fitting given Harry’s fascination with crime procedurals, proves thematically appropriate, it eventually becomes somewhat drawn out.

Season 1 contains numerous iconic moments, including Harry’s revelation of his true alien identity to Asta (Sara Tomko) and his encounter with his distant alien cousin, 42 (voiced by Nathan Fillion).

The inaugural season, while containing several strong elements, functioned largely as a work in progress that required further refinement before the series reached its full form.

1) Resident Alien season 4

Season 4 marked the show’s farewell (Image via YouTube/@IGN)

Resident Alien faced recurring uncertainty regarding renewal due to modest viewership numbers. However, a dedicated core audience engaged consistently with the show, helping sustain it from season to season.

As the series’ final installment, season 4 carried the weight of delivering a satisfying farewell. Within the space of 10 episodes, Sheridan successfully concluded the major narrative arcs, leading each character toward a gratifying resolution.

At the same time, the season integrated the looming threat of the Mantid, first introduced in the season 3 finale, adding further tension and continuity.

Season 4 concluded the series with narrative twists such as Harry’s confinement to human form and the return of the Mantid, while preserving the show’s characteristic mix of humor and suspense.

Resident Alien concluded with season 4, offering a final chapter that extended beyond the limits of its 10-episode run and provided definitive closure to the series.

Interested viewers can watch all four seasons of Resident Alien on Peacock.

