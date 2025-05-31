Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7, titled The Great Fleece, is scheduled to release at 9 pm ET on June 4, 2025, on The CW. The episode was written by Shelly Goldstein, while Bryn Higgins serves as its director.
The penultimate episode will bring Holmes and Amelia closer to their mission of rescuing Watson and Mrs. Hudson. Their actions may put them squarely in the path of the Red Thread gang and put their lives at risk as they endeavor to apprehend the mastermind behind the crime syndicate.
The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"Having cracked the code of the Red Thread's communications network, Sherlock is hot on the path of the kidnap victims, chasing a trail of breadcrumbs that leads all the way to the vaults of the Bank of England."
When to watch Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7?
Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7 will be released at 9 pm ET on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Below is the episode's release timings across various time zones:
Where to watch Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7?
To watch Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7, viewers will need access to The CW network. The episode will also be available the next day from 3 am ET/12 am PT on The CW website and app.
For non-cable users, The CW channel is also included in the Hulu + Live TV plans. It starts at $81.99 and goes up to $95.99 per month, offering a variety of benefits. Subscribing to the Live TV streaming service grants access to hundreds of channels, along with The CW.
The cost of FuboTV ranges between $84.99–$94.99, YouTube TV is priced at $82.99, and DirecTV Stream costs between $84.99–$164.99.
What happened in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6?
In Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6, Holmes and Amelia make significant progress in their search for Watson and Mrs. Hudson. They hatch a plan to rescue the duo while they are being transported from one location to another. After learning that the hostages are moved from one place to another to avoid suspicion, Holmes and Amelia use their list of suspects to pin down their location.
The detective reveals to Amelia that he did in fact know her mother, Lucia Rojas, who was an accomplished engineer. The Red Thread gang killed her to obtain her weapon designs for a war machine they are seemingly in the process of building. They also suspect that Lady Violet may be working for the crime syndicate that operates around the world.
Meanwhile, Michael finally meets his father, Jim Moriarty, at the Newgate prison. However, their father-son reunion is short-lived as they end up in a heated argument over his release. Michael also takes Amelia out on a date, and they end up sharing a kiss.
What to expect from Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7?
Based on the episode's synopsis, it seems likely that Holmes and Amelia will rescue Watson and Mrs. Hudson from the clutches of the Red Thread gang. In the process, they may stumble upon a larger conspiracy than they had previously imagined.
With only two more episodes to go, it remains to be seen if Holmes will succeed in his quest to unravel the criminal organization's true motives and stop their evil plan, which likely involves destruction on a large scale.
Catch the latest episodes of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 on The CW.