Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7, titled The Great Fleece, is scheduled to release at 9 pm ET on June 4, 2025, on The CW. The episode was written by Shelly Goldstein, while Bryn Higgins serves as its director.

Ad

The penultimate episode will bring Holmes and Amelia closer to their mission of rescuing Watson and Mrs. Hudson. Their actions may put them squarely in the path of the Red Thread gang and put their lives at risk as they endeavor to apprehend the mastermind behind the crime syndicate.

The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Having cracked the code of the Red Thread's communications network, Sherlock is hot on the path of the kidnap victims, chasing a trail of breadcrumbs that leads all the way to the vaults of the Bank of England."

Ad

Trending

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7.

When to watch Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7?

Ad

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7 will be released at 9 pm ET on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Below is the episode's release timings across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Wednesday, June 4, 2025 9 pm Central Time Wednesday, June 4, 2025 8 pm Mountain Time Wednesday, June 4, 2025 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, June 5, 2025 1 am Central European Time Thursday, June 5, 2025 3 am Eastern European Time Thursday, June 5, 2025 3 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, June 5, 2025 6:30 am

Ad

Also read: How many episodes are in Sherlock & Daughter season 1? Episode count and more

Where to watch Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7?

Ad

To watch Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7, viewers will need access to The CW network. The episode will also be available the next day from 3 am ET/12 am PT on The CW website and app.

For non-cable users, The CW channel is also included in the Hulu + Live TV plans. It starts at $81.99 and goes up to $95.99 per month, offering a variety of benefits. Subscribing to the Live TV streaming service grants access to hundreds of channels, along with The CW.

Ad

The cost of FuboTV ranges between $84.99–$94.99, YouTube TV is priced at $82.99, and DirecTV Stream costs between $84.99–$164.99.

What happened in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6?

Ad

In Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 6, Holmes and Amelia make significant progress in their search for Watson and Mrs. Hudson. They hatch a plan to rescue the duo while they are being transported from one location to another. After learning that the hostages are moved from one place to another to avoid suspicion, Holmes and Amelia use their list of suspects to pin down their location.

The detective reveals to Amelia that he did in fact know her mother, Lucia Rojas, who was an accomplished engineer. The Red Thread gang killed her to obtain her weapon designs for a war machine they are seemingly in the process of building. They also suspect that Lady Violet may be working for the crime syndicate that operates around the world.

Ad

Meanwhile, Michael finally meets his father, Jim Moriarty, at the Newgate prison. However, their father-son reunion is short-lived as they end up in a heated argument over his release. Michael also takes Amelia out on a date, and they end up sharing a kiss.

What to expect from Sherlock & Daughter season 1 episode 7?

An image of Michael and Amelia from Sherlock & Daughter season 1 (Image via The CW)

Based on the episode's synopsis, it seems likely that Holmes and Amelia will rescue Watson and Mrs. Hudson from the clutches of the Red Thread gang. In the process, they may stumble upon a larger conspiracy than they had previously imagined.

Ad

With only two more episodes to go, it remains to be seen if Holmes will succeed in his quest to unravel the criminal organization's true motives and stop their evil plan, which likely involves destruction on a large scale.

Also read: Where was Sherlock & Daughter season 1 filmed? All filming locations explored

Catch the latest episodes of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 on The CW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More