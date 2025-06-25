Stick season 1 episode 7: release date & time, where to watch, and more

Stick season 1 episode 7 is set to arrive on July 2, 2025, as the Apple TV+ sports dramedy continues its slow unraveling of secrets between its characters. The previous episode featured a major shift in the central dynamic. Santi learned about Zero and Pryce’s hidden arrangement, and it left him conflicted.

The show, which has followed the story of Pryce Cahill, a former golf pro mentoring teen golfer Santi Wheeler, introduced several tensions in episode 6 that could change the course of the story in the next few episodes.

The next chapter of Stick season 1 will continue Santi’s story as he faces the fallout of Pryce’s deception. While there has been no official preview for the episode, the title Dreams Never Remembered hints at an introspective tone or deeper exploration of the characters’ memories and motivations.

The series, which began airing on May 29, 2025, has maintained a weekly release schedule. The new episode will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on its usual Thursday slot. Viewers can expect the show to continue its story with a focus on Santi’s next move and whether he will confront or distance himself from Pryce.

When will Stick season 1 episode 7 be released? Exact dates and times for all regions

Santi takes a swing on the golf course in Stick season 1. (Image via AppleTv)

Stick season 1 episode 7 will be released on Thursday, July 2, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. Here is the release schedule for different time zones:

Region Release Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 9:00 PM July 1, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 12:00 AM July 2, 2025 British Summer Time (BST) 5:00 AM July 2, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 6:00 AM July 2, 2025 India Standard Time (IST) 9:30 AM July 2, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 1:00 PM July 2, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 2:00 PM July 2, 2025

Stick season 1 streams on Apple TV+. All previous episodes are also available on the same platform. Viewers can subscribe to Apple TV+ for $9.99/month or use a seven-day free trial. There is also a three-month free access option for new Apple device users.

Stick season 1 episode 6 recap and themes

Santi confronts Pryce and Zero during the US Amateur Championship in Stick season 1. (Image via AppleTv)

In episode 6, Santi and Zero’s romantic relationship moved forward as they shared intimate moments, including their first kiss and a private evening at a swimming pool. Santi struggled with his feelings and turned to Pryce for advice about his lack of experience. Pryce’s guidance was vague, hinting that lying could sometimes be justified.

Meanwhile, Pryce’s own trauma resurfaced as he was reminded of his late son, Jett. A brief encounter with a child at the trailer camp prompted Pryce to reflect and open up to Elena about his grief. He revealed that he missed watching his son grow up more than the big milestones. This moment was a turning point for Pryce, showing a willingness to confront his emotions.

Elsewhere, Elena and Mitts clashed over financial decisions. Elena revealed her plan to invest in helium, which Mitts saw as risky. Their argument escalated, and during a chaotic moment involving a wild bear, Mitts kissed Elena. She didn’t respond, leaving the situation awkward and unresolved.

The major twist came when Santi discovered Pryce’s Ryder Cup ring in Zero’s bag. Zero lied about how she got it, but Santi later questioned Pryce and uncovered inconsistencies. Eventually, both Pryce and Zero admitted to deceiving him, prompting Santi to walk away in betrayal. This moment reflected Santi’s childhood trauma, and his future with the golf team now remains uncertain.

Stick season 1 episode 7 preview: What happens next

Zero reacts after Santi discovers the truth in Stick season 1 episode 6. (Image via AppleTv)

According to Apple TV+, the official synopsis for episode 7 states,

"After a blowup with Santi, Pryce is lost in thought about his past and what could’ve been. The gang prepare to go their separate ways."

The upcoming episode of Stick season 1, titled Dreams Never Remembered, is expected to explore the aftermath of Santi’s discovery. With trust broken, Santi’s relationship with both Pryce and Zero is strained. It is unclear whether he will continue with the tournament or decide to step away.

Pryce, who has just started to process his own grief, may try to reconnect with Santi and repair their bond. Zero’s next steps are also uncertain, as her connection to Santi appeared to be sincere despite the circumstances that brought them together.

Elena and Mitts may also face the consequences of their unresolved feelings after the kiss and financial argument. With only a few episodes remaining, the storylines are expected to escalate.

Stick season 1 episode 7 will continue to develop the fallout between Santi, Pryce, and Zero. With relationships fractured and trust broken, the episode is expected to push the characters further apart or force new decisions. The themes of regret, memory, and consequence will likely remain central.

Viewers can watch Stick on Apple TV+ starting July 2, 2025. All previous episodes are also available on the platform. Stay tuned for updates as the season moves closer to its finale.

