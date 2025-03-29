Suits LA episode 5 surprises viewers by bringing back one of the show’s most classic dialogues

Suits LA episode 5 brought a series of revelations that ended in a famous Suits line. Stephen Amell's Suits LA is NBC's newest legal drama, spawned following the surge in popularity of the original Suits series that starred Gabriel Macht.

While the spinoff series, which debuted on NBC on February 23, 2025, features a different list of cast, setting, and storyline, it also brings several favorite aspects from the original show. From the cameos of OG cast members to the spinoff using the same Greenback Boogie theme song, the new show promises exciting things for fans of the original show.

In Suits LA episode 5, the spinoff brought another familiar thing from the original Suits series, the dialogue, "What did you just say to me?" The line, among its several versions, was one of the many expressions used dozens of times in the original series, enough that it became one of the show's identity and charm.

Suits LA episode 5 brought one of the iconic lines from the original Suits series

Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter is not in Suits LA episode 5. However, the episode brings a familiar iteration of the line that Harvey, among other OG cast, popularized in the original series.

In Suits LA episode 5, Ted is in the middle of a courtroom battle for Lester's murder case when the prosecutor, Elizabeth Smith, brings up the transcripts of Lester and his wife's divorce.

Elizabeth wants Lester's wife to testify, but before that happens, Kevin (Troy Winbush) and Amanda Stevens (Maggie Grace) confront the reporter who wrote an exposé about the divorce, which was still a secret.

Meanwhile, Ted is trying to find out who leaked the transcripts in the first place, and his first stop is Stuart, the only other lawyer who was in the room with them during the divorce negotiation because he represented Lester's wife.

During the confrontation, Stuart tells him that it wasn't anyone from the office, but Ted doesn't believe him.

Stuart insists that it's not anyone from his side, explaining that the only person who has access to the transcripts was Mary, the person who transcribed them in the first place. But, according to Stuart, Mary watched and locked the transcripts away.

When he asks Ted if he believes Mary would leak the transcripts records when they both have known her for 10 years, Ted replies that Mary wouldn't, before alleging that Stuart would. Stuart quickly responded with the line that OG Suits fans know all too well, saying:

"What the h*ll did you just say to me?"

It isn't long after Stuart says the line that the confrontation between him and Ted takes a turn. They start accusing each other, which ends in a brawl, with Ted throwing the first punch.

What else happened in Suits LA episode 5?

Another significant event that happened in Suits LA episode 5 is Lester's confession about murdering his business partner. Since the beginning of the series, Ted firmly believed in his innocence, that Lester couldn't have killed anybody despite the odds and evidence that say otherwise, and not only because he's his lawyer.

However, in episode 5, Kevin discovers something suspicious about Lester's statement about the murder incident. While investigating, with Erica and Rick's help, they discover that Lester's statement was based on a script he wrote himself.

With the copy of the script in hand, Kevin confronts Lester, and that's when he confesses to the murder.

Catch Suits LA episode 5 and other previous episodes of the series on Peacock, with new episodes airing on NBC every Sunday evening and on Peacock the very next day.

