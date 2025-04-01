Suits LA Season 1 Episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Next week's Suits LA Season 1 Episode 7 teases more reunions and personal dramas coming. With Ted winning Lester's murder case in the previous episode, which reunited him with Stuart, the show appears to continue putting a spotlight on Ted's personal relationships now that he's not busy with a case.

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 7 will be available next week on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on the NBC channel before arriving on Peacock the following day. Titled Good Times, the next episode is ironically morose with news of a client's death and some workplace drama.

Episode 7 will be directed by Cierra Glaudé, per Rotten Tomatoes. She's worked on several TV shows as a director, including Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and Queen Sugar.

When will Suits LA Season 1 Episode 7 be released?

Suits LA has been consistent with releasing one episode every week, every Sunday evening, and it will continue its weekend rollout for upcoming episodes. This means Suits LA Season 1 Episode 7 will be coming out next Sunday night, April 6, 2025, at its usual time slot of 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, the release timings largely depend on the regions. Please check out the table below for the guide on the exact release dates and times of the upcoming episode in select major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, April 6, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, April 6, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 7, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Monday, April 7, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, April 7, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, April 7, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, April 7, 2025

10:00 am

Read more: Suits LA complete release schedule

Where to watch Suits LA Season 1 Episode 7

Like the previous episodes of the Suits spinoff, Episode 7 will be released on television first and only via the NBC channel on the scheduled release date mentioned above. However, those who can't catch Suits LA Season 1 Episode 7 live on TV will have a chance to stream it on Peacock or NBC.com starting on Monday, the day after its television premiere.

A brief recap of Suits LA Season 1 Episode 6

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 6 brought Lester's murder case to a close with a win for Ted Black's first stint as a defense attorney. Amanda Stevens returned to help him in the case and even testified against prosecutor Elizabeth Smith and her questionable tactics when working on a case.

Kevin's videotape of Lester's confession on the day he confronted him about the truth at the end of Suits LA Season 1 Episode 5, four days before the trial in episode 6, also caught Elizabeth off guard and helped turn the case around. Another great help in winning Lester's case was Stuart, whom Ted sought for advice on how they could change Lester's plea to self-defense.

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 6 also reunited Ted and Samantha, with Ted asking for her forgiveness for not being there for her years ago in New York after the death of her client.

What to expect in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 7

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 7 is titled Good Times, but the forecast isn't all about good things and happiness. Next week's episode promises to be as eventful as the previous one, but with Lester's murder case done and dusted, characters will have more time to deal with their personal matters.

The previous episode reunited Ted Black and Stuart Lane, and there will be another reunion in the next one: Ted and his former protege who now works for Stuart, Rick Dodsen. However, what will push their reunion is a sad one. Meanwhile, the flashback to Ted's life in New York continues and is expected to bring more context as to why he packed up and went to Los Angeles.

Here's what audiences can expect to play out in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 7, per the synopsis:

"The death of a beloved client brings Ted and Rick back together; Kevin helps Erica with a family matter; Stuart and Samantha clash over a distasteful client; Leah considers leaving the law; in the past, Ted gets news that could derail his career."

Stay tuned for news and updates on the NBC legal drama as the year progresses.

