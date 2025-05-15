Suits soundtrack: Complete guide to the songs featured in the show

Suits is a legal drama that has seen remarkable popularity and growth since it was added to Netflix's library. Beyond its narrative and characters, the series' carefully crafted soundtrack has become crucial to its identity and enhanced significant moments throughout the nine seasons.

Aaron Korsh created the show with a premise that follows the high-stakes professional and personal journey of Mike Ross (portrayed by Patrick J. Adams), an intellectually prodigious college dropout who lands a job accidentally at a popular New York City law firm, regardless of lacking legal credentials.

He gets hired by an exceptional lawyer of the firm, Harvey Spectre (portrayed by Gabriel Macht), a legal prodigy who seldom loses any case and can see through Mike's potential to become a good asset to the firm.

Together, the duo navigates complicated legal cases while hiding Mike's secret.

The ensemble cast of the show also includes Meghan Markle as meticulous attorney Rachel Zane, Gina Torres as indispensable managing partner Jessica Pearson, and Rick Hoffman as quirky but intelligent Louis Litt.

Suits was initially aired on the USA network from 2011 to 2019, gaining a devoted fan base before finding new viewers years later through other streaming platforms.

Throughout all the seasons, all the music used as a narrative device for various character dynamics, sequences, plot twists, and cliffhangers only enhanced its popularity and resonated well with the fans.

Signature sound: How music enhanced the legal world of Suits

A still frame from the series (image via Youtube/@ Suits Official)

The series's soundtrack, featuring original compositions by Christopher Tyng alongside precisely selected licensed tracks, became known for its classy blend of contemporary soul classics, indie rock, and ambience-oriented electronic music.

Suits' musical identity helped create its smooth, modern urban aesthetic while defining emotional character moments.

Several composed soundtracks featured in the series became synonymous with its most memorable episodes and scenes. Greenback Boogie by Ima Robot served as Suits' opening theme music.

The energetic soundtrack accurately captured the confident essence of Suits and became sort of an anthem for the show's brand.

Moreover, like Greenback Boogie, other soundtracks became popular among fans throughout the series.

Season 1 library of Suits soundtrack

A still frame from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@Suits Official)

Greenback Boogie – Ima Robot

– Ima Robot Suitors – Christopher Tyng

– Christopher Tyng Not Just a Girl – She Wants Revenge

– She Wants Revenge Taken Away From – Ben Westbeech

– Ben Westbeech When They Fight, They Fight – Generationals

– Generationals Can't Relive the Party – Toussaint Morrison

– Toussaint Morrison Howlin' for You (iTunes Session) – The Black Keys

– The Black Keys Changing – The Airborne Toxic Event

– The Airborne Toxic Event Oxford Comma – Vampire Weekend

– Vampire Weekend The World (Is Going up in Flames) – Charles Bradley

– Charles Bradley Grey Lynn Park – The Veils

– The Veils You're a Wolf – Sea Wolf

– Sea Wolf Sleeping At Night – Caught A Ghost

– Caught A Ghost Suits Theme – Christopher Tyng

– Christopher Tyng Houdini – Foster the People

– Foster the People Suffocation Blues – Black Pistol Fire

– Black Pistol Fire Gaia – The Bees

– The Bees Burnin' Sands – Kram

– Kram Untitled Incidental Music – Christopher Tyng

– Christopher Tyng How Long (feat. Menahan Street Band) – Charles Bradley

– Charles Bradley Move Yourself (feat. Erin Ivey) – Magnificent Dreams

– Magnificent Dreams Perfect Day – The Constellations

– The Constellations San Francisco Retro Bar – Mazelo Nostra

– Mazelo Nostra Intro – The XX

– The XX Free – Graffiti6

– Graffiti6 Pumped Up Kicks – Foster the People

– Foster the People Misery – Kendra Morris

– Kendra Morris Blank Pages – The Album Leaf

– The Album Leaf Enter Through the Sun – Young Empires

– Young Empires Head Outta Town – Pacifica Music

– Pacifica Music Lint Buster – Zac Love

– Zac Love A Fool No More – Eddie Hope & The Mannish Boys

– Eddie Hope & The Mannish Boys Strong Enough – The Heavy

– The Heavy Ready To Roll – Philadelphia Grand Jury

– Philadelphia Grand Jury Good Days Bad Days – Kaiser Chiefs

– Kaiser Chiefs Holdin on to Black Metal – My Morning Jacket

– My Morning Jacket Perfect Girl – Stereotypes

– Stereotypes I Don't Rate Your Man – Splitter

– Splitter Second Chance – Peter, Bjorn and John

– Peter, Bjorn and John The Gentle Rain (RJD2 Remix) – Astrud Gilberto

– Astrud Gilberto Coleen (feat. The Dap-Kings Horns) – The Heavy

– The Heavy Cafe Roma – Vintage Bob

– Vintage Bob Office Talk – Christopher Tyng

– Christopher Tyng I Learned My Lesson – Willie Davis

– Willie Davis Heaven's on Fire – The Radio Dept.

– The Radio Dept. Something's Changed – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

– Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings Citizen – Broken Bells

– Broken Bells Life Can Be So Cruel – Leopard Lounge Groove

– Leopard Lounge Groove Yes! (feat. Zaki Ibrahim) – DJ Center

– DJ Center Speaking of Happiness – Gloria Lynne

– Gloria Lynne Speaking of Happiness (Suonho Mix) – Pseudo Geeh

– Pseudo Geeh Cut the Jazz – De-Phazz

– De-Phazz Barry White – Fredda

– Fredda Bossa Per Due – Nicola Conte

– Nicola Conte Why Did We Fire the Gun? – Waldeck

– Waldeck Take Me for What I Am (1971) – Henrey Ford

– Henrey Ford Center's Groove – DJ Center

– DJ Center Lady Jesus – The Asteroids Galaxy Tour

– The Asteroids Galaxy Tour A Gentle Awakening – JD McPherson

– JD McPherson Perfect World – The Kickdrums

– The Kickdrums Running With Insanity – Alcoholic Faith Mission

– Alcoholic Faith Mission Heartaches and Pain (feat. Menahan Street Band) – Charles Bradley

– Charles Bradley Love Like a Sunset, Pt. I – Phoenix

– Phoenix Love Like a Sunset, Pt. II – Phoenix

Some popular episodes utilized these soul-infusing tracks to increase the emotional impact, particularly character arc transition moments for Harvey and Mike.

Songs featured in season 2

Wish You Were Here by Lee Fields & The Expressions

Use Me by Beans & Fatback

Sacrilege by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Bloodstream by Stateless

War by Christopher Tyng

Legal Minded by Christopher Tyng

Too Fat to Crawl by Hit Back

Addicted to You by Scorpio Loon

Rolling With the Punches by The Blue Stones

Rumble and Sway by Jamie N Commons

Count On Me by Are We Brothers?

Spiritual Drops by Music Beyond Library

Sedona Breeze by Datl. Evevlyn

Suits Theme by Christopher Tyng

Respect Yourself by Staple Singers

Look Out by The James Hunter Six

Play It by Victory

Never Mess With Sunday by Yppah

Where Do We Go From Here (feat. Menahan Street Band) by Charles Bradley

Would That Not Be Nice by Divine Fits

Medicine Man (feat. Ella Thompson) by The Bamboos

Hard to Find by The National

Hardman Returns by Christopher Tyng

Coffee by Misun

Feels So Good by The Record Company

Ain’t Love Warm by The Record Company

A Gentle Awakening by JD McPherson

Piano Mantra by Mikal Cronin

The Fall by Rhye

Retrograde by James Blake

Stompa by Serena Ryder

Brass Tacks by Christopher Tyng

Heavy Heart by Madi Diaz

Shutters by Hayden Calnin

The Walker by Fitz and The Tantrums

Going and Going. And Going. by Icebird

Oh My Sky by Isidore

Worthy by Jacob Banks

Airstream by James Copperthwaite

What I Did by Cutty Gold

Money Rain Down by Big Black Delta

Promise by Ben Howard

Almost Home by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Love Bug Blues (feat. Menahan Street Band) by Charles Bradley

Big Light by Houses

Litt Up by Christopher Tyng

Pro-Sexy by Christopher Tyng

Comptine D'un Autre Été – L'après-Midi by Yann Tiersen

Phantoms and Friends by Old Man Canyon

Dusty Blue (feat. Menahan Street Band) by Charles Bradley

The One by With Lions

I Never Know by Generationals

Micromoving by Valleys

Wanna Be On Your Mind by Valerie June

Final Movement (feat. "Not At Home") by Clint Mansell, Peter Broderick

Human Qualities by Explosions in the Sky

Broken Brights by Angus Stone

How Can You Mend a Broken Heart by Al Green

I Want Some More by Dan Auerbach

State of the Art (A.E.I.O.U.) by Jim James

This is Magic by Majical Cloudz

No Use by Dreaming Bull

Glitter Blues by Vibrolux

Everything I Wanted by Chet Faker

How You Like Me Now? (Raffertie Remix) by The Heavy

These soundtracks mirrored the evolution of seasons three to five and played a vital role in signalling how all the characters and their professional and personal dynamics went through transformation with growing challenges.

They added a serious tone to Suits, reflecting on changing themes of the storyline.

Season 3

A still frame from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@ TV Promos)

Love Me Again by John Newman

John Newman This kids not alright by AWOLNATION

by AWOLNATION Skies of Freedom by SaraoMusic

SaraoMusic State of the Art by Gotye

Gotye Misty-Eyed by Christopher Tyng

Christopher Tyng The Angel and the Fool by Broken Bells

Broken Bells Suitors by Christopher Tyng

Season 4

Spectre by Tycho

Tycho The Smallest Cube by The Deer Tracks

The Deer Tracks Don't Wait by Mapei

Mapei How It Feels by James & Evander

James & Evander Bubble Games by Magic Bronson

Magic Bronson Corsicana by The Antlers

The Antlers Pulsing: Tired Lungs by Kiev

Kiev After All Is Said and Done by Junip

Junip Awake by Electric Guest

Electric Guest All I Want by Dawn Golden

Season 5

Every Road Leads Home to You by Richie Sambora

Richie Sambora Drive You Home by The Donnies The Amys

The Donnies The Amys Crazy by Daniela Andrade

Daniela Andrade You're Loved & I'm Hated by Christopher Tyng

Christopher Tyng For My Help by Hayden Calnin

Hayden Calnin Be What You Want by Robin Loxley & Oliver Jackson

Robin Loxley & Oliver Jackson Whirlpool by Sea Wolf

Sea Wolf Have a Good Time by Boo Boo Davis

Boo Boo Davis Urchin by Labyrinth Ear

Labyrinth Ear Short Change Hero by The Heavy

The Heavy Office Talk by Christopher Tyng

Christopher Tyng Dark by Luke Sital-Singh

Luke Sital-Singh Paralyzed by Lee Fields & The Expressions

Lee Fields & The Expressions Looking Too Closely by Fink

Fink Hush by Calexico

Calexico Bird of Sorrow by Glen Hansard

Glen Hansard Bloodline by Barbarossa

Season 6

What Makes A Good Man? by The Heavy

The Heavy Golden Casket by King Baby James

King Baby James Pearson Specter Litt by Christopher Tyng

Christopher Tyng Ticking Bomb by Aloe Blacc

Aloe Blacc Penny Nickel Dime (feat. Anya & Prof) by Amp Live

by Amp Live On My Mind by Liam Bailey

Liam Bailey Awake by JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound

JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound Yesterday Was Hard On All of Us by Fink

Fink Nowhere to Run by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas Almost Lover by A Fine Frenzy

A Fine Frenzy When I'm Small by Phantogram

Phantogram Show Me Love by Chris Rivers

Chris Rivers Cowboy by Omar LinX

Omar LinX Enough Is Enough by Christopher Tyng

Christopher Tyng Foolish Love by Allman Brown

Allman Brown All Eyes On You by Alice Boman

Alice Boman Fade Into You by Ben Harper

Ben Harper Sing Sing by The Bones of J.R. Jones

The Bones of J.R. Jones Ticket Home by The Bones of J.R. Jones

Season 7

Fire – Barns Courtney

– Barns Courtney Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

– Imagine Dragons Back to Black – Amy Winehouse

– Amy Winehouse Bring You My Love – Langhorne Slim & The Law

– Langhorne Slim & The Law So Tied Up – Cold War Kids ft. Bishop Briggs

– Cold War Kids ft. Bishop Briggs Blood's Thicker Than Water – Bobby Bazini

– Bobby Bazini Out of My Head – John Newman

– John Newman Whirlpool – Sea Wolf

– Sea Wolf Have a Good Time – Morning Parade

– Morning Parade Love & Hate – Michael Kiwanuka

– Michael Kiwanuka All the Pretty Girls – Kaleo

– Kaleo Unknown (To You) – Jacob Banks

Season 8

Just Because by Earlimart

Earlimart Colour My Heart by Charlotte OC

Charlotte OC Bridge of Amsterdam by Marcos Souza

Marcos Souza Blow J by Estate

Estate This Empty Northern Hemisphere by Gregory Alan Isakov

Gregory Alan Isakov The World by Earlimart

Earlimart First by Cold War Kids

Cold War Kids Shine by Elmo

Elmo Gimme All Your Love by Alabama Shakes

Alabama Shakes The Scientist by Tyler Ward, Kina Grannis & Lindsey Stirling

Tyler Ward, Kina Grannis & Lindsey Stirling Into the Wild by Wrabel

Wrabel Come Get It Bae by Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams Big Jet Plane (Acoustic) by Angus & Julia Stone

by Angus & Julia Stone Hardman Returns by Christopher Tyng

Christopher Tyng Pay My Debts by Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten Carry It On by Racing Glaciers

Racing Glaciers Cold Blood by Dave Not Dave

Dave Not Dave Sado: Symphonic Poem by Valery Gergiev & London Symphony Orchestra

Valery Gergiev & London Symphony Orchestra River by Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges Sister Song by Perfume Genius

Perfume Genius Poison by Vaults

Vaults I Decline by Perfume Genius

Perfume Genius Freedom by Anthony Hamilton & Elayna Boynton

Anthony Hamilton & Elayna Boynton When I Go by Keaton Simons

Keaton Simons I Wanna Run (Fink Remix) by Ki:Theory

Ki:Theory High Stakes by Christopher Tyng

Christopher Tyng Anyway by Daniel Martin Moore

Daniel Martin Moore War by Christopher Tyng

Christopher Tyng Fire by Barns Courtney

Barns Courtney Whatever It Takes by Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons Back to Black by Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse Bring You My Love by Langhorne Slim & The Law

by Langhorne Slim & The Law So Tied Up (feat. Bishop Briggs) by Cold War Kids

Season 9

Nobody But You (feat. Menahan Street Band & The Gospel Queens) by Charles Bradley

by Charles Bradley Someone to Stay by Vancouver Sleep Clinic

Vancouver Sleep Clinic Hold On (feat. Mapei) by Olsson

Olsson Need It by Half Moon Run

Half Moon Run Nostalgia by Christopher Tyng

Christopher Tyng Outta My Head by The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers

The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers Undiscover by Twin Caverns

Twin Caverns Love & Hate by Michael Kiwanuka

Michael Kiwanuka Rapture Tom Walker

Tom Walker The One I Love by Mirror Fury

Mirror Fury Waves by Dean Lewis

Dean Lewis Apocalypse by Cigarettes After Sex

Cigarettes After Sex Just Feels Good by Imani Coppola

Imani Coppola Eagle Birds by The Black Keys

The Black Keys Good As Gold by Moon Taxi

Moon Taxi The Man by The Killers

The Killers Hang My Head in Shame (feat. Barrie Cadogan) by Pete Molinari

by Pete Molinari House of My Soul (You Light the Rooms) by Langhorne Slim

Langhorne Slim Baby Who's Been Foolin' You by LJ Waiters

LJ Waiters Movin by Eli 'Paperboy' Reed

Eli 'Paperboy' Reed Fly Clean by Eamon

Eamon Shine by Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges Boogie Down by Eddie Kendricks

Eddie Kendricks Come and Get Your Love by Redbone

Redbone You & Me (The Wildfire) by Aron Wright

Aron Wright Natural by Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons I've Been Dazed by Michael Kiwanuka

Michael Kiwanuka This Too Shall Last by Anderson East

Anderson East Miss You All the Time by O.A.R.

O.A.R. Perfect by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran My Own by Whitaker

Whitaker Viva la Vida by Coldplay

Coldplay I Used to Rule the World by Coldplay

The last four seasons highlighted the series's musical standard and depicted the Suits' closure. These songs brought nostalgia to the viewers and helped them realise how a carefully crafted music selection for a series can add more meaning to its storyline and sequences.

The Suits' soundtracks are one of the show's most unique elements, redefining its sleek atmosphere and enhancing its narrative.

From Ima Robot's classic theme song to the emotional final season library, music played an essential role in establishing Suits as an unconventional legal drama.

For fans of the series, many of these soundtracks automatically link to key sequences and character growth, showing the power of thoughtful composition in television.

