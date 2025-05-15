Suits soundtrack: Complete guide to the songs featured in the show

Suits is a legal drama that has seen remarkable popularity and growth since it was added to Netflix's library. Beyond its narrative and characters, the series' carefully crafted soundtrack has become crucial to its identity and enhanced significant moments throughout the nine seasons.
Aaron Korsh created the show with a premise that follows the high-stakes professional and personal journey of Mike Ross (portrayed by Patrick J. Adams), an intellectually prodigious college dropout who lands a job accidentally at a popular New York City law firm, regardless of lacking legal credentials.
He gets hired by an exceptional lawyer of the firm, Harvey Spectre (portrayed by Gabriel Macht), a legal prodigy who seldom loses any case and can see through Mike's potential to become a good asset to the firm.
Together, the duo navigates complicated legal cases while hiding Mike's secret.
The ensemble cast of the show also includes Meghan Markle as meticulous attorney Rachel Zane, Gina Torres as indispensable managing partner Jessica Pearson, and Rick Hoffman as quirky but intelligent Louis Litt.
Suits was initially aired on the USA network from 2011 to 2019, gaining a devoted fan base before finding new viewers years later through other streaming platforms.
Throughout all the seasons, all the music used as a narrative device for various character dynamics, sequences, plot twists, and cliffhangers only enhanced its popularity and resonated well with the fans.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the writer.
Signature sound: How music enhanced the legal world of Suits
The series's soundtrack, featuring original compositions by Christopher Tyng alongside precisely selected licensed tracks, became known for its classy blend of contemporary soul classics, indie rock, and ambience-oriented electronic music.
Suits' musical identity helped create its smooth, modern urban aesthetic while defining emotional character moments.
Several composed soundtracks featured in the series became synonymous with its most memorable episodes and scenes. Greenback Boogie by Ima Robot served as Suits' opening theme music.
The energetic soundtrack accurately captured the confident essence of Suits and became sort of an anthem for the show's brand.
Moreover, like Greenback Boogie, other soundtracks became popular among fans throughout the series.
Read More: Suits LA soundtrack: Complete list of all the songs in the series so far
Season 1 library of Suits soundtrack
- Greenback Boogie – Ima Robot
- Suitors – Christopher Tyng
- Not Just a Girl – She Wants Revenge
- Taken Away From – Ben Westbeech
- When They Fight, They Fight – Generationals
- Can't Relive the Party – Toussaint Morrison
- Howlin' for You (iTunes Session) – The Black Keys
- Changing – The Airborne Toxic Event
- Oxford Comma – Vampire Weekend
- The World (Is Going up in Flames) – Charles Bradley
- Grey Lynn Park – The Veils
- You're a Wolf – Sea Wolf
- Sleeping At Night – Caught A Ghost
- Suits Theme – Christopher Tyng
- Houdini – Foster the People
- Suffocation Blues – Black Pistol Fire
- Gaia – The Bees
- Burnin' Sands – Kram
- Untitled Incidental Music – Christopher Tyng
- How Long (feat. Menahan Street Band) – Charles Bradley
- Move Yourself (feat. Erin Ivey) – Magnificent Dreams
- Perfect Day – The Constellations
- San Francisco Retro Bar – Mazelo Nostra
- Intro – The XX
- Free – Graffiti6
- Pumped Up Kicks – Foster the People
- Misery – Kendra Morris
- Blank Pages – The Album Leaf
- Enter Through the Sun – Young Empires
- Head Outta Town – Pacifica Music
- Lint Buster – Zac Love
- A Fool No More – Eddie Hope & The Mannish Boys
- Strong Enough – The Heavy
- Ready To Roll – Philadelphia Grand Jury
- Good Days Bad Days – Kaiser Chiefs
- Holdin on to Black Metal – My Morning Jacket
- Perfect Girl – Stereotypes
- I Don't Rate Your Man – Splitter
- Second Chance – Peter, Bjorn and John
- The Gentle Rain (RJD2 Remix) – Astrud Gilberto
- Coleen (feat. The Dap-Kings Horns) – The Heavy
- Cafe Roma – Vintage Bob
- Office Talk – Christopher Tyng
- I Learned My Lesson – Willie Davis
- Heaven's on Fire – The Radio Dept.
- Something's Changed – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
- Citizen – Broken Bells
- Life Can Be So Cruel – Leopard Lounge Groove
- Yes! (feat. Zaki Ibrahim) – DJ Center
- Speaking of Happiness – Gloria Lynne
- Speaking of Happiness (Suonho Mix) – Pseudo Geeh
- Cut the Jazz – De-Phazz
- Barry White – Fredda
- Bossa Per Due – Nicola Conte
- Why Did We Fire the Gun? – Waldeck
- Take Me for What I Am (1971) – Henrey Ford
- Center's Groove – DJ Center
- Lady Jesus – The Asteroids Galaxy Tour
- A Gentle Awakening – JD McPherson
- Perfect World – The Kickdrums
- Running With Insanity – Alcoholic Faith Mission
- Heartaches and Pain (feat. Menahan Street Band) – Charles Bradley
- Love Like a Sunset, Pt. I – Phoenix
- Love Like a Sunset, Pt. II – Phoenix
Some popular episodes utilized these soul-infusing tracks to increase the emotional impact, particularly character arc transition moments for Harvey and Mike.
Songs featured in season 2
- Wish You Were Here by Lee Fields & The Expressions
- Use Me by Beans & Fatback
- Sacrilege by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Bloodstream by Stateless
- War by Christopher Tyng
- Legal Minded by Christopher Tyng
- Too Fat to Crawl by Hit Back
- Addicted to You by Scorpio Loon
- Rolling With the Punches by The Blue Stones
- Rumble and Sway by Jamie N Commons
- Count On Me by Are We Brothers?
- Spiritual Drops by Music Beyond Library
- Sedona Breeze by Datl. Evevlyn
- Suits Theme by Christopher Tyng
- Respect Yourself by Staple Singers
- Look Out by The James Hunter Six
- Play It by Victory
- Never Mess With Sunday by Yppah
- Where Do We Go From Here (feat. Menahan Street Band) by Charles Bradley
- Would That Not Be Nice by Divine Fits
- Medicine Man (feat. Ella Thompson) by The Bamboos
- Hard to Find by The National
- Hardman Returns by Christopher Tyng
- Coffee by Misun
- Feels So Good by The Record Company
- Ain’t Love Warm by The Record Company
- A Gentle Awakening by JD McPherson
- Piano Mantra by Mikal Cronin
- The Fall by Rhye
- Retrograde by James Blake
- Stompa by Serena Ryder
- Brass Tacks by Christopher Tyng
- Heavy Heart by Madi Diaz
- Shutters by Hayden Calnin
- The Walker by Fitz and The Tantrums
- Going and Going. And Going. by Icebird
- Oh My Sky by Isidore
- Worthy by Jacob Banks
- Airstream by James Copperthwaite
- What I Did by Cutty Gold
- Money Rain Down by Big Black Delta
- Promise by Ben Howard
- Almost Home by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
- Love Bug Blues (feat. Menahan Street Band) by Charles Bradley
- Big Light by Houses
- Litt Up by Christopher Tyng
- Pro-Sexy by Christopher Tyng
- Comptine D'un Autre Été – L'après-Midi by Yann Tiersen
- Phantoms and Friends by Old Man Canyon
- Dusty Blue (feat. Menahan Street Band) by Charles Bradley
- The One by With Lions
- I Never Know by Generationals
- Micromoving by Valleys
- Wanna Be On Your Mind by Valerie June
- Final Movement (feat. "Not At Home") by Clint Mansell, Peter Broderick
- Human Qualities by Explosions in the Sky
- Broken Brights by Angus Stone
- How Can You Mend a Broken Heart by Al Green
- I Want Some More by Dan Auerbach
- State of the Art (A.E.I.O.U.) by Jim James
- This is Magic by Majical Cloudz
- No Use by Dreaming Bull
- Glitter Blues by Vibrolux
- Everything I Wanted by Chet Faker
- How You Like Me Now? (Raffertie Remix) by The Heavy
These soundtracks mirrored the evolution of seasons three to five and played a vital role in signalling how all the characters and their professional and personal dynamics went through transformation with growing challenges.
They added a serious tone to Suits, reflecting on changing themes of the storyline.
Season 3
- Love Me Again by John Newman
- This kids not alright by AWOLNATION
- Skies of Freedom by SaraoMusic
- State of the Art by Gotye
- Misty-Eyed by Christopher Tyng
- The Angel and the Fool by Broken Bells
- Suitors by Christopher Tyng
Season 4
- Spectre by Tycho
- The Smallest Cube by The Deer Tracks
- Don't Wait by Mapei
- How It Feels by James & Evander
- Bubble Games by Magic Bronson
- Corsicana by The Antlers
- Pulsing: Tired Lungs by Kiev
- After All Is Said and Done by Junip
- Awake by Electric Guest
- All I Want by Dawn Golden
Season 5
- Every Road Leads Home to You by Richie Sambora
- Drive You Home by The Donnies The Amys
- Crazy by Daniela Andrade
- You're Loved & I'm Hated by Christopher Tyng
- For My Help by Hayden Calnin
- Be What You Want by Robin Loxley & Oliver Jackson
- Whirlpool by Sea Wolf
- Have a Good Time by Boo Boo Davis
- Urchin by Labyrinth Ear
- Short Change Hero by The Heavy
- Office Talk by Christopher Tyng
- Dark by Luke Sital-Singh
- Paralyzed by Lee Fields & The Expressions
- Looking Too Closely by Fink
- Hush by Calexico
- Bird of Sorrow by Glen Hansard
- Bloodline by Barbarossa
Season 6
- What Makes A Good Man? by The Heavy
- Golden Casket by King Baby James
- Pearson Specter Litt by Christopher Tyng
- Ticking Bomb by Aloe Blacc
- Penny Nickel Dime (feat. Anya & Prof) by Amp Live
- On My Mind by Liam Bailey
- Awake by JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound
- Yesterday Was Hard On All of Us by Fink
- Nowhere to Run by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
- Almost Lover by A Fine Frenzy
- When I'm Small by Phantogram
- Show Me Love by Chris Rivers
- Cowboy by Omar LinX
- Enough Is Enough by Christopher Tyng
- Foolish Love by Allman Brown
- All Eyes On You by Alice Boman
- Fade Into You by Ben Harper
- Sing Sing by The Bones of J.R. Jones
- Ticket Home by The Bones of J.R. Jones
Season 7
- Fire – Barns Courtney
- Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
- Back to Black – Amy Winehouse
- Bring You My Love – Langhorne Slim & The Law
- So Tied Up – Cold War Kids ft. Bishop Briggs
- Blood's Thicker Than Water – Bobby Bazini
- Out of My Head – John Newman
- Whirlpool – Sea Wolf
- Have a Good Time – Morning Parade
- Love & Hate – Michael Kiwanuka
- All the Pretty Girls – Kaleo
- Unknown (To You) – Jacob Banks
Season 8
- Just Because by Earlimart
- Colour My Heart by Charlotte OC
- Bridge of Amsterdam by Marcos Souza
- Blow J by Estate
- This Empty Northern Hemisphere by Gregory Alan Isakov
- The World by Earlimart
- First by Cold War Kids
- Shine by Elmo
- Gimme All Your Love by Alabama Shakes
- The Scientist by Tyler Ward, Kina Grannis & Lindsey Stirling
- Into the Wild by Wrabel
- Come Get It Bae by Pharrell Williams
- Big Jet Plane (Acoustic) by Angus & Julia Stone
- Hardman Returns by Christopher Tyng
- Pay My Debts by Sharon Van Etten
- Carry It On by Racing Glaciers
- Cold Blood by Dave Not Dave
- Sado: Symphonic Poem byValery Gergiev & London Symphony Orchestra
- River by Leon Bridges
- Sister Song by Perfume Genius
- Poison by Vaults
- I Decline by Perfume Genius
- Freedom by Anthony Hamilton & Elayna Boynton
- When I Go by Keaton Simons
- I Wanna Run (Fink Remix) by Ki:Theory
- High Stakes by Christopher Tyng
- Anyway by Daniel Martin Moore
- War by Christopher Tyng
- Fire by Barns Courtney
- Whatever It Takes by Imagine Dragons
- Back to Black by Amy Winehouse
- Bring You My Love by Langhorne Slim & The Law
- So Tied Up (feat. Bishop Briggs) by Cold War Kids
Season 9
- Nobody But You (feat. Menahan Street Band & The Gospel Queens) by Charles Bradley
- Someone to Stay by Vancouver Sleep Clinic
- Hold On (feat. Mapei) by Olsson
- Need It by Half Moon Run
- Nostalgia by Christopher Tyng
- Outta My Head by The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers
- Undiscover by Twin Caverns
- Love & Hate by Michael Kiwanuka
- Rapture Tom Walker
- The One I Love by Mirror Fury
- Waves by Dean Lewis
- Apocalypse by Cigarettes After Sex
- Just Feels Good by Imani Coppola
- Eagle Birds by The Black Keys
- Good As Gold by Moon Taxi
- The Man byThe Killers
- Hang My Head in Shame (feat. Barrie Cadogan) by Pete Molinari
- House of My Soul (You Light the Rooms) by Langhorne Slim
- Baby Who's Been Foolin' You by LJ Waiters
- Movin by Eli 'Paperboy' Reed
- Fly Clean by Eamon
- Shine by Leon Bridges
- Boogie Down by Eddie Kendricks
- Come and Get Your Love by Redbone
- You & Me (The Wildfire) by Aron Wright
- Natural by Imagine Dragons
- I've Been Dazed by Michael Kiwanuka
- This Too Shall Last by Anderson East
- Miss You All the Time by O.A.R.
- Perfect by Ed Sheeran
- My Own by Whitaker
- Viva la Vida by Coldplay
- I Used to Rule the World by Coldplay
The last four seasons highlighted the series's musical standard and depicted the Suits' closure. These songs brought nostalgia to the viewers and helped them realise how a carefully crafted music selection for a series can add more meaning to its storyline and sequences.
The Suits' soundtracks are one of the show's most unique elements, redefining its sleek atmosphere and enhancing its narrative.
From Ima Robot's classic theme song to the emotional final season library, music played an essential role in establishing Suits as an unconventional legal drama.
For fans of the series, many of these soundtracks automatically link to key sequences and character growth, showing the power of thoughtful composition in television.