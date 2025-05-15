“That just didn't feel... Big enough?”- Fans left dissatisfied with The Rookie season 7 finale 

The Rookie season 7 finale was released on ABC on May 13, 2025. The episode titled, The Good, The Bad, And The Oscar, focused on Nolan's pursuit of the criminal named Oscar, and Lucy's new responsibilities as a Sergeant.

Soon after the episode was released, the verdict was delivered by fans on social media. Many felt disappointed after watching the events unfold and shared their thoughts on Reddit.

One fan shared that the episode didn't feel big enough for being a season finale. He wrote:

"That just didn't feel... Big enough? For a season finale? Like, good episode, but I guess I expected more for the finale?"

Other users also shared similar views on the episode. Another person felt like the episode was more suited as an opener rather than a finale. He shared:

"100% agree. I feel like that should have been the main plot of episode 1 tbh."

"I gotta admit, that felt a little underwhelming. It feels like nothing substantial has happened. But I also like Nolan and Harper teaming up so it’s not all bad. But this finale has felt very separate, and it’s lacked certain characters and had plots that felt disjointed. I dunno, I feel like this is an episode that could have gone anywhere in the season." Shared another.

One fan felt that the makers were not sure about getting picked for another season, so they concluded The Rookie season 7 on a soft cliffhanger. His post read:

"To me it felt like a „soft“ cliffhanger. Like they didn‘t 100% know if they would get picked up for a S8 again or not, so whilst leaving a cliffhanger it’s Not one that puts anyones life in jeopardy so that the Fans could have some closure if needed."

Another person shared, "That’s it? The was the season finale? That was entirely anti climactic. I’m actually kinda pissed off. ETA….see ya next year y’all. It’s been a great season with you!"

"This random episode arc is how you end the season? Honestly apart from Jason and some of Chenford, this entire season hasn’t really continued any major storylines. I know this sub loves nearly every episode regardless of quality but come on," shared another.

What happened in The Rookie season 7 finale?

The Rookie season 7 finale began with Lucy taking charge of 'The Dream Team' as a newly promoted Sergeant. However, the night shift proved to be too much, especially because her team would spend time sleeping rather than patrolling.

Miles began navigating the world of online dating. However, he was lured to a date by Rina, a woman related to the Eastern Front, an Aryan Gang, who wanted to payback for arresting their boss. Lucy and her team stepped in at the right moment and handled the situation.

However, the prime focus of the episode was Nolan's pursuit of Oscar. The criminal managed to kidnap him, but Harper, with the help of a young drone pilot, managed to save Nolan. However, Oscar escaped in a chopper, leaving behind a can filled with diamonds.

The episode ended with Tim asking Lucy to move in with him, but to his disappointment, she had dozed off and probably did not hear a word. Here's the official synopsis of The Rookie season 7 finale by CBS:

"John and Harper work together to catch Oscar; Angela investigates a bank robbery; Lucy and Tim learn to adapt to her new schedule, and Miles’s first date takes an unexpected turn."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Rookie season 7 and other police procedural shows.

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More