"That letter was a huge red flag" — An exchange on X sparks backlash as internet sleuths point to a 3-page letter from Amy Bradley’s dad

Amy Bradley went missing on March 24, 1998, while on a vacation cruise aboard the Rhapsody of the Seas with her family. Amy, who had recently adopted a dog and was about to start a new job, was last seen early in the morning sleeping on her family's cabin balcony.When her father, Ron, checked on her half an hour later, she was gone. Despite extensive investigations, no conclusive evidence of her whereabouts has ever been found.Netflix's three-part docuseries Amy Bradley Is Missing, released on July 16, 2025, re-examines the enduring mystery. The docuseries includes interviews with FBI agents, ship passengers, and family members, and investigates hypotheses ranging from foul play to human trafficking.This fresh focus has sparked many discussions about the case amongst netizens. One such discussion was about a three-page letter that Ron wrote to Amy Bradley's lover before her disappearance.In a Reddit discussion post, a screenshot of a tweet made by Amy's brother, Brad, was shared. In his tweet, Brad called their family &quot;loving&quot; and &quot;super close,&quot; saying that Amy had come out to them as bisexual in 1995 and that nobody in their family &quot;gave a sh*t&quot; about her sexuality.However, many netizens questioned exactly how accepting the family was of Amy Bradley's sexuality, hinting that there might have been tensions within the family.&quot;That letter was a huge red flag. It shows me that he sees Amy's relationships as a problem, and he bypassed talking to Amy, a grown woman. It sounds like it's all about control,&quot; one user wrote.A screenshot of the titular Reddit comment (Image via Reddit/@yoshimitsou)A flurry of responses from others who expressed similar concerns about the family's role in Amy's personal life poured in. Reddit users expressed their emotions, describing the letter as troubling and symptomatic of poor family ties.&quot;'Nobody gave a sh*t.' Except your Dad, who wrote a 3-page letter about it, apparently....,&quot; one user responded.&quot;Probably was a friend who posed as a bf just to get them out of her neck. Her father wrote a 3 page letter to her girlfriend,&quot; another user wrote.Many netizens speculated on Amy Bradley's sexuality and whether she was hiding the fact that she was in a relationship when she went missing. Some also left comments talking about Amy's brother, Brad, possibly being involved in her disappearance.&quot;She told you she was bi so you would accept it better (common) and the boyfriend that she was with was a beard (not so common unless she felt pressured to do so by her 'loving family'). By his own admission, your dad cared enough to write her girlfriend a three-page letter, so yeah, y'all cared,&quot; one netizen wrote.&quot;It's so concerning because I genuinely think her parents were far more homophobic than they let on. Even if they've calmed down a bit now, it was different then. I do wonder if the whole &quot;boyfriend&quot; thing was fake — she actually had a girlfriend (the girl she sent the letter to) but they were too homophobic for her to want to deal with it,&quot; another comment read.&quot;I find the brother to be an extremely odd guy and the fact that he was the last person to talk with Amy makes it even worse. Was any theory ever raised about the possibility that the brother did something to her or was responsible for the disappearance?&quot; another Redditor said.Amy Bradley's dad's 3-page letter faces backlash onlineFollowing the online conversations, the spotlight switched to Ron's three-page letter. Many saw the letter, which was purportedly addressed to Amy Bradley's lover, as an attempt to regulate her personal decisions rather than support her identity. This, along with the fact that many thought the Bradleys seemed to be very traditional, made people question whether or not their unwavering support was real.The public backlash prompted Amy's brother, Brad, to address the situation on X. In a now-viral tweet, he wrote:&quot;Our family was super close and loving. There was no any sort of contention between us. She had a boyfriend at the time of her disappearance which the documentary excluded. Amy told us she was bi in 1995. It was old news. Nobody gave a sh*t.&quot;Despite Brad's attempt to dispel the rumors, conversations surrounding this topic continued. Many argued that while the family publicly portrayed acceptance, their past actions—including the infamous letter—might suggest otherwise. Even though it was written years before the trip, the letter has become an essential component of understanding Amy Bradley's life prior to the tragedy. Internet users said that it depicted a young woman who might have been coping with both her newfound freedom and long-standing familial issues. Amy Bradley Is Missing aims to give an in-depth view of Amy, not just as a victim, but as a complex individual. Directed by Ari Mark and Phil Lott, the docuseries investigates the events surrounding her disappearance aboard the Rhapsody of the Seas. The filmmakers interviewed the Bradley family, as well as key figures, including eyewitnesses and FBI investigators.The docuseries explores the difficulties of investigating a disappearance aboard a moving cruise ship, where the crime scene may change by the hour. One key idea investigated includes Alister "Yellow" Douglas, an entertainer aboard the cruise who was observed dancing with Amy Bradley hours before she vanished, as caught by surveillance footage.Although he has passed a polygraph test and denied involvement, suspicion lingers, especially following interviews with his daughter, who raised concerns about his behavior.The series also explores the possibility of human trafficking. A major turning point in the Amy Bradley case came in 2005, when the family received disturbing photos of a woman resembling Amy on a s*x worker site in the Caribbean. Forensic analysts determined that the facial traits matched Amy Bradley's, making the FBI take the photographs seriously. This information supported claims that Amy had been abducted and trafficked after leaving the ship.Amy's family continues to hold on to hope. Despite being legally declared dead in 2010, the FBI still lists Amy as missing. The documentary gives her story global attention, urging anyone with information to come forward.Amy Bradley's case remains unsolved more than 27 years later. While the Netflix documentary has sparked renewed interest and investigation, particularly of her family dynamics, definitive answers remain out of reach.