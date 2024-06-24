The Acolyte episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Acolyte episode 4 just premiered on Disney+ and it finally saw the Jedi come face to face with the Sith figure that the show has been teasing for the past few episodes. While the episode was short, it did see Osha rejoin the Jedi to go and find Mae, who by then decided to not kill Kelnacca on Khofar and rather rejoin her twin sister and be done with the revenge mission.

The Acolyte episode 4 ended on a cliffhanger with the Jedi and the Sith finally about to get into a battle before the credits started rolling. Fans can expect the battle to continue in the upcoming episode.

With the Jedi finally meeting the Sith and Mae deciding to defect from her master, fans can expect a huge deal when episode 5 premieres on June 25, 2024, on Disney+.

What time does The Acolyte episode 5 come out?

Episode 5 of the Star Wars show will be released on June 25, 2024. The show premieres a new episode every Tuesday at 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. However, the timing may differ based on the different regions and time zones that viewers live in.

Below is a table that will tell you exactly when episode five will premiere in your time zone:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, June 25, 2024 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, June 25, 2024 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, June 26, 2024 1 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, June 26, 2024 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, June 26, 2024 11 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, June 26, 2024 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch The Acolyte?

The Acolyte is exclusively available to watch on Disney+. Episode five of the show will premiere on the streaming service exclusively on June 25, 2024. However, to watch the series, you will require a valid Disney+ subscription. If you already have a subscription, then the show can be streamed at no further cost.

A recap of The Acolyte episode 4

Episode 4 of the Amandla Stenberg-starrer saw Osha join the Jedi order temporarily to find and capture Mae. Traveling with Master Sol and his team to the planet of Khofar, where Mae's next target, Kelnacca, lives, Osha was also able to reconnect with the Force as she started feeling objects that were close to her.

However, she was still unsure of being able to connect to it due to her failed past as a Jedi padawan. On Mae's side of the story, she decided to ditch Qimir and her mysterious Sith master because she realized that with Osha being alive, her loyalty lies to her, and she doesn't have to go forward with her revenge mission anymore.

She tied Qimir upside down on a tree and decided to seek out Kelnacca so she could surrender to him and be taken in by the Jedi order. However, when Mae arrives at Kelnacca's house, she finds that the Wookie Jedi has already been killed by her master.

Intercepted by the Jedi, Mae's arrest is interrupted by the mysterious Sith figure who holds a red lightsaber and uses the Force to attack the Jedi and the episode ends there on a cliffhanger.

What to expect from episode 5?

With the Jedi finally coming face-to-face with the Sith master, fans can expect episode 5 to continue this battle between them. One of the key things that many can expect is a hint about who exactly is behind the Sith mask and what they want. It'll also help explain exactly how Mae came to work with them and why she decided to start hunting the Jedi after these years.

Another key thing to expect is a backstory regarding how Osha and Mae were born. So far, The Acolyte has constantly hinted at the two being Force Dyads, and perhaps that could be answered going forward.

What is The Acolyte about?

The Acolyte is a Star Wars show created by Leslye Headland that takes place in The High Republic era. When the Jedi start getting murdered mysteriously, Jedi Master Sol conducts an investigation that reunites him with his former Padawan Osha.

However, as the investigation goes on, he realizes that something sinister has been brewing in the background. The show stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Dafne Keen, Carrie-Anne Moss, Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more.

All will be soon revealed when The Acolyte episode five premieres on June 25, 2024, on Disney+.